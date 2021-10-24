NEW: The Biden administration is taking an unprecedented step to resettle the 55,600 Afghan evacuees from the US military bases where they've been living for weeks and into permanent homes. Latest: https://t.co/AQk55dHCQk — Priscilla Alvarez (@priscialva) October 23, 2021

… The move marks the biggest change to the resettlement program since 1980, when the modern-day infrastructure for admitting refugees was put in place. The resettlement challenge has dogged the administration since the frenzied evacuation from Afghanistan in August: resettling tens of thousands of people — many of whom worked with or on behalf of the US — within only weeks or months. The abrupt arrival of evacuees strained already-overwhelmed refugee resettlement agencies and left both the administration and organizations scrambling to find permanent homes in a housing crunch. Now, to increase options to evacuees, the Biden administration is launching a program that would allow veterans with ties to Afghans, as well as others, the opportunity to bring them to their cities and serve as a support network as they get their lives started in the US, former Delaware Gov. Jack Markell told CNN. “This is just an amazing opportunity to, frankly, do what our veterans have been asking us to do, which is provide a safe and dignified welcome to Afghans who served by our side in Afghanistan, and who now want to build their own lives here,” said Markell, a Democrat and the temporary point person overseeing the Afghan evacuee resettlement effort for the administration. Veterans, who have worked closely with Afghans who fled Afghanistan fearing reprisals from the Taliban for their work with the US, underscored the significance of pairing evacuees with people with shared lived experiences…

Refugee agencies have previously discussed the idea of private sponsorship. The way the system currently works is an agency usually must have a local office — or a network of community groups — that will acquaint refugees with their new surroundings and help them get set up with housing and a job, among other services. But after four years of historic low arrivals under the Trump administration, agencies had to close some of their offices around the country, limiting where refugees can be relocated — a significant hurdle at a time when housing options are already hard to come by. “We just didn’t have the capacity after the beating we took under the Trump administration,” said Mark Hetfield, the president and CEO of HIAS, a refugee resettlement agency. “Necessity is the mother of invention. This is the outcome of that.” A sponsorship-like system is intended to allow greater flexibility and open more locations for refugees to go. But it’s dependent on people signing up and having the resources to support Afghans and their families… “It’s providing this opportunity for communities that said they want to stand up, to stand up. That’s the point. It’s to maximize this outpouring of desire to welcome,” said Danielle Grigsby, co-founder and director of external affairs at Community Sponsorship Hub. The hub will be largely responsible for the process, but other organizations will also assist including Airbnb.org, the International Rescue Committee, Integrated Refugee & Immigrant Services, RefugePoint and Welcome.US…

Much more information at the link.

NEW — The Biden administration is set to unveil on Monday a program that would allow groups of private individuals to sponsor Afghan evacuees and help them resettle in U.S. communities, three sources familiar with the plan tell @cbsnews.https://t.co/CYk1zELGS0 — Camilo Montoya-Galvez (@camiloreports) October 23, 2021

The "Sponsor Circle Program," a joint initiative between the Department of State and the Community Sponsorship Hub, will serve as an alternative to the traditional refugee resettlement process overseen by nine national agencies, most of which are faith-based groups. — Camilo Montoya-Galvez (@camiloreports) October 23, 2021

Many of those ‘faith-based groups’ have indeed done great service, not least to the gospel of their God — but giving more local, and more secular, communities a chance to step up is a net good, IMO.

Lots of people are going to have the chance to back up their social-media statements IRL, and surely there will be those who do!