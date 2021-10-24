Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: Good News for Afghan Refugees (and Americans, Too)

by | 6 Comments

This post is in: Excellent Links

The move marks the biggest change to the resettlement program since 1980, when the modern-day infrastructure for admitting refugees was put in place.

The resettlement challenge has dogged the administration since the frenzied evacuation from Afghanistan in August: resettling tens of thousands of people — many of whom worked with or on behalf of the US — within only weeks or months. The abrupt arrival of evacuees strained already-overwhelmed refugee resettlement agencies and left both the administration and organizations scrambling to find permanent homes in a housing crunch.

Now, to increase options to evacuees, the Biden administration is launching a program that would allow veterans with ties to Afghans, as well as others, the opportunity to bring them to their cities and serve as a support network as they get their lives started in the US, former Delaware Gov. Jack Markell told CNN.

“This is just an amazing opportunity to, frankly, do what our veterans have been asking us to do, which is provide a safe and dignified welcome to Afghans who served by our side in Afghanistan, and who now want to build their own lives here,” said Markell, a Democrat and the temporary point person overseeing the Afghan evacuee resettlement effort for the administration.

Veterans, who have worked closely with Afghans who fled Afghanistan fearing reprisals from the Taliban for their work with the US, underscored the significance of pairing evacuees with people with shared lived experiences…

Refugee agencies have previously discussed the idea of private sponsorship. The way the system currently works is an agency usually must have a local office — or a network of community groups — that will acquaint refugees with their new surroundings and help them get set up with housing and a job, among other services.

But after four years of historic low arrivals under the Trump administration, agencies had to close some of their offices around the country, limiting where refugees can be relocated — a significant hurdle at a time when housing options are already hard to come by.

“We just didn’t have the capacity after the beating we took under the Trump administration,” said Mark Hetfield, the president and CEO of HIAS, a refugee resettlement agency. “Necessity is the mother of invention. This is the outcome of that.”

A sponsorship-like system is intended to allow greater flexibility and open more locations for refugees to go. But it’s dependent on people signing up and having the resources to support Afghans and their families…

“It’s providing this opportunity for communities that said they want to stand up, to stand up. That’s the point. It’s to maximize this outpouring of desire to welcome,” said Danielle Grigsby, co-founder and director of external affairs at Community Sponsorship Hub. The hub will be largely responsible for the process, but other organizations will also assist including Airbnb.org, the International Rescue Committee, Integrated Refugee & Immigrant Services, RefugePoint and Welcome.US…

Much more information at the link.

Many of those ‘faith-based groups’ have indeed done great service, not least to the gospel of their God — but giving more local, and more secular, communities a chance to step up is a net good, IMO.

Lots of people are going to have the chance to back up their social-media statements IRL, and surely there will be those who do!

  • Gin & Tonic
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • Nelle
  • Quinerly
  • sab

    6Comments

    2. 2.

      Gin & Tonic

      Sure would be nice if the Biden administration put some effort into clearing the enormous backlog of family reunification applications that have been in the pipeline for *years.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Nelle

      I’ve begun volunteering for a refugee agency (secular) in Des Moines.  Newly arriving refugees are to be assessed and, hopefully, enrolled in English language classes within ten days of arriving in the communities where they are being resettled.  At this point, I’m merely driving them to their English assessment, then helping them install Zoom on their phones for their Zoom classes.  A side effort,  though, is a small coat drive as temps are dropping.  So far, the majority of refugees are from Burma, Democratic Republic of Congo, and Sudan, all about to get a taste of an Iowa winter.  The ones from Afghanistan, arriving soon, know cold weather but, leaving in August, were unlikely to have left with coats.

      So, an easy thing to do is contact a local refugee agency (often Lutheran Social Service or Catholic Charity) and donate new or used but clean and decent coats.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      sab

      We are scheduled to get about 100, the largest number in Ohio even though we are only the fifth largest city. I am hopeful and excited. Our refugee charity has its storeroom packed to the rafters with donations. Our thrift shops have their rafters packed with donations.

      Housing will be a big problem. Nobody has built anything but high end housing for 50 years. Bless you St Ronald. May you roast wherever.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Nelle:

      One thing I’ve always wondered about recently arriving refugees and immigrants: are they aware of the political situation facing the US? About things like the Proud Boys and the GOP attempting to rig elections?

      Reply

