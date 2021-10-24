Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Saturday / Sunday, Oct. 23-24

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Saturday / Sunday, Oct. 23-24

There will be 28 million kids newly eligible for vaccination.

There is little doubt that they are at risk from COVID & Delta. 6 million kids have had COVID, over 1 million in the last 6 weeks. 2/

While few kids end up of dying of COVID, cases aren’t all mild, nor do they all end when the acute illness ends. MIS-C is quite problematic.

And cases can be severe in kids. This summer thousands of kids per week were being hospitalized. 3/

Kids are also not terminal COVID cases. Kids spread COVID unknowingly to teachers, parents, grandparents & other adults— as well as kids in school with childhood cancer.

Kids play a vital role in the chain of infection. 4/…

So vaccinating kids 5-11 takes on great importance in reducing spread & deaths & hastening the pandemic’s end with more blanket immunity.

Still for many these reasons may not matter in the face of the slight but non-zero risk of heart problems among some kids. 6/…

Unlike adult vaccinations, 25,000 pediatricians are signed up to vaccinate kids.

Pediatricians are used to communicating directly with parents 1:1 about vaccinations & answering their questions. They are best positioned for this conversation. 14/

Most pediatricians will be able to discuss the mild side effects & the much more rare serious cases & counsel parents about the school, sports & camping situations where they are at real risk— all while asking about family situations & other exposures. 15/

Sadly not all kids have pediatricians— a more important underlying issue— so community clinics, schools & pharmacists must be armed with the information to answer questions. 16/

The case for vaccinating kids is powerful & doesn’t require shortcuts. It does call for nuance & a real appreciation of how parents will face & consider the question.

Let’s enlist pediatricians & match our scientific progress with great public delivery. /end

Let’s get it done.

In a pair of Cape Town warehouses converted into a maze of airlocked sterile rooms, young scientists are assembling and calibrating the equipment needed to reverse engineer a coronavirus vaccine that has yet to reach South Africa and most of the world’s poorest people.

The energy in the gleaming labs matches the urgency of their mission to narrow vaccine disparities. By working to replicate Moderna’s COVID-19 shot, the scientists are effectively making an end run around an industry that has vastly prioritized rich countries over poor in both sales and manufacturing.

And they are doing it with unusual backing from the World Health Organization, which is coordinating a vaccine research, training and production hub in South Africa along with a related supply chain for critical raw materials. It’s a last resort effort to make doses for people going without, and the intellectual property implications are still murky…

Some experts see reverse engineering — recreating vaccines from fragments of publicly available information — as one of the few remaining ways to redress the power imbalances of the pandemic. Only 0.7% of vaccines have gone to low-income countries so far, while nearly half have gone to wealthy countries, according to an analysis by the People’s Vaccine Alliance.

That WHO, which relies upon the goodwill of wealthy countries and the pharmaceutical industry for its continued existence, is leading the attempt to reproduce a proprietary vaccine demonstrates the depths of the supply disparities.

The U.N.-backed effort to even out global vaccine distribution, known as COVAX, has failed to alleviate dire shortages in poor countries. Donated doses are coming in at a fraction of what is needed to fill the gap. Meanwhile, pressure for drug companies to share, including Biden administration demands on Moderna, has led nowhere…

Arguing that American taxpayers largely funded Moderna’s vaccine development, the Biden administration has insisted the company must expand production to help supply developing nations. The global shortfall through 2022 is estimated at 500 million and 4 billion doses, depending on how many other vaccines come on the market…

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY:

      Monroe County website doesn’t report on weekends anymore.
      NYSDOH says we had 252 new cases yesterday.

