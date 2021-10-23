Georgia Blue is out as of today…
Pick up a copy. https://t.co/SE4YB3r6Iy
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) October 15, 2021
I run across random news bits while vacuuming through twitter for the covid threads, and then I don’t find the right time to post them here. To those of you who know all this already: At least you can mock my (idea of your) tastes…
Pink is UK's most-played female artist of 21st Century, says PPL https://t.co/aGvgJ7sez1
— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) October 11, 2021
Dave Grohl, @PaulMcCartney and @acdc walk into a bar…
Not the setup for a joke, just one of the incredible stories contained within Dave Grohl's memoir The Storyteller, available here: https://t.co/7AG2raiuhI
See our full interview here: https://t.co/ogbtSOAUhW pic.twitter.com/Oh3UyuL5Yd
— Waterstones (@Waterstones) October 4, 2021
British singer-songwriter Adele made her highly-anticipated music comeback, releasing her first new record since her 2015 Grammy award-winning album ‘25’ https://t.co/FnHsao2FZw pic.twitter.com/reBcKicJS4
— Reuters (@Reuters) October 16, 2021
More details on the album: https://t.co/C8a0rtciXm
— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 14, 2021
Sir Elton John scores first number one in 16 years https://t.co/5UorrpaIa8
— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) October 15, 2021
Bob Marley's life story told in a new musical in London's West End follows the reggae star’s rise from the Kingston ghettos to international stardom https://t.co/wVzoM06MU4 pic.twitter.com/GDluxHl4FP
— Reuters (@Reuters) October 16, 2021
The Velvet Underground: The band that made an art of being obscure https://t.co/6EWYXPrGJ4
— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) October 14, 2021
Randy Bachman’s guitar was stolen. One of his biggest fans tracked it down in Japan. – The Washington Post https://t.co/fjblT4ykEq @BPeppered cool story
— boomcat (@boomcat583) October 21, 2021
Yo La Tengo:
I went to my first indoor concert last night in 1.5 years and lived to tell the tale. Before going, I wished I could read something about "what it's like." So, I wrote about it for future cautious concert-seekers: https://t.co/CSd7wd5pI1
— Alex Zielinski (@alex_zee) October 19, 2021
… Despite the palpable joy of the audience, emotions didn’t dissolve the safety measures of the event. Fans sung along to songs behind masks, and no one crowd surfed—the ultimate super-spreader activity. Wonder Ballroom staff kept their eyes on the audience, appearing to keep tabs on individuals’ adherence to the mask requirements. For being inside a dark room with more than 60 people after months of crossing the street to avoid walking too close to another person, it felt oddly safe. None of the fears I had imagined taking place as the concert date approached—A fight over a person refusing to wear a mask! A sweaty mosh pit! Someone sneezing directly into my eyes?—came to pass.
Perhaps it was enough to be standing amongst vaccinated strangers, swaying to a melody that had been long-quarantined to headphones, remembering that these moments haven’t disappeared.
If you’re vaccinated and want to remember that you can still experience nice things in an uncertain world, take yourself to a live show. The ringing in your ears the next morning will feel like a treat.
