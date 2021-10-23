Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Saturday Night Open Thread: Musical Snippets

I run across random news bits while vacuuming through twitter for the covid threads, and then I don’t find the right time to post them here. To those of you who know all this already: At least you can mock my (idea of your) tastes…

Yo La Tengo:

Despite the palpable joy of the audience, emotions didn’t dissolve the safety measures of the event. Fans sung along to songs behind masks, and no one crowd surfed—the ultimate super-spreader activity. Wonder Ballroom staff kept their eyes on the audience, appearing to keep tabs on individuals’ adherence to the mask requirements. For being inside a dark room with more than 60 people after months of crossing the street to avoid walking too close to another person, it felt oddly safe. None of the fears I had imagined taking place as the concert date approached—A fight over a person refusing to wear a mask! A sweaty mosh pit! Someone sneezing directly into my eyes?—came to pass.

Perhaps it was enough to be standing amongst vaccinated strangers, swaying to a melody that had been long-quarantined to headphones, remembering that these moments haven’t disappeared.

If you’re vaccinated and want to remember that you can still experience nice things in an uncertain world, take yourself to a live show. The ringing in your ears the next morning will feel like a treat.

  dmsilev
    2 Comments

    2. 2.

      dmsilev

      Went to my first in-person concert since the Before Times last week. No fooling around: Vaccinations required, masks required, no kids under 12 allowed (though, to be honest, subjecting an 11-year-old to Schoenberg is probably considered child abuse in some jurisdictions). It felt good, and didn’t feel dangerous at all given the aforementioned safety requirements.

