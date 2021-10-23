Georgia Blue is out as of today… Pick up a copy. https://t.co/SE4YB3r6Iy — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) October 15, 2021

I run across random news bits while vacuuming through twitter for the covid threads, and then I don’t find the right time to post them here. To those of you who know all this already: At least you can mock my (idea of your) tastes…

Pink is UK's most-played female artist of 21st Century, says PPL https://t.co/aGvgJ7sez1 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) October 11, 2021

Dave Grohl, @PaulMcCartney and @acdc walk into a bar…

Not the setup for a joke, just one of the incredible stories contained within Dave Grohl's memoir The Storyteller, available here: https://t.co/7AG2raiuhI

See our full interview here: https://t.co/ogbtSOAUhW pic.twitter.com/Oh3UyuL5Yd — Waterstones (@Waterstones) October 4, 2021

British singer-songwriter Adele made her highly-anticipated music comeback, releasing her first new record since her 2015 Grammy award-winning album ‘25’ https://t.co/FnHsao2FZw pic.twitter.com/reBcKicJS4 — Reuters (@Reuters) October 16, 2021

More details on the album: https://t.co/C8a0rtciXm — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 14, 2021

Sir Elton John scores first number one in 16 years https://t.co/5UorrpaIa8 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) October 15, 2021

Bob Marley's life story told in a new musical in London's West End follows the reggae star’s rise from the Kingston ghettos to international stardom https://t.co/wVzoM06MU4 pic.twitter.com/GDluxHl4FP — Reuters (@Reuters) October 16, 2021

The Velvet Underground: The band that made an art of being obscure https://t.co/6EWYXPrGJ4 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) October 14, 2021

Randy Bachman’s guitar was stolen. One of his biggest fans tracked it down in Japan. – The Washington Post https://t.co/fjblT4ykEq @BPeppered cool story — boomcat (@boomcat583) October 21, 2021

Yo La Tengo:

I went to my first indoor concert last night in 1.5 years and lived to tell the tale. Before going, I wished I could read something about "what it's like." So, I wrote about it for future cautious concert-seekers: https://t.co/CSd7wd5pI1 — Alex Zielinski (@alex_zee) October 19, 2021