Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Let there be snark.

No one could have predicted…

I really should read my own blog.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

People are complicated. Love is not.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

Nevertheless, she persisted.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

This fight is for everything.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

Good luck with your asparagus.

It might be fine, or it might be a clusterfuck.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Women: they get shit done

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

You are here: Home / Politics / Biden Administration in Action / Saturday Morning Open Thread: I’m Beginning to Blame Their Parents

Saturday Morning Open Thread: I’m Beginning to Blame Their Parents

by | 81 Comments

This post is in: , ,

I can only imagine that some peoples’ parents foolishly indulged their every childish tantrum. Unfortunately, the GOP Death Cult response to I DON’T WANT WHAT YOU’RE SERVING will never be ‘Well, guess we’ll have to fix Junior a special serving of dinosaur-shaped chicken nuggets’ or even ‘There’s cereal in the kitchen.’

So, of course, these pampered adult babies don’t blame the Republicans responsible — they whine at Nonna Pelosi, because it’s much easier to whine at Democrats than to negotiate with sociopaths…

But there is good news out of DC, too!

Neera Tanden was named the next White House staff secretary on Friday morning, putting her in the nerve center of the building charged with overseeing the paper flow for President Biden, according to a White House official briefed on the move.

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain announced the move in a morning staff call. Tanden has been working for Biden since May and will also retain her current title of White House senior adviser, which has allowed her to advise the president on a wide range of issues, the person said…

The staff secretary, who reports to the chief of staff, traditionally plays the role of both traffic cop and honest broker in the White House, with control over the documents that make it to the president, whether they be briefing books or decision memos laying out the arguments on major decisions…

Biden nominated Tanden last year to become his director of the Office of Management and Budget, but the White House withdrew her nomination in March after it became clear that she lacked the votes to get Senate confirmation. Multiple lawmakers, including Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.), objected to partisan comments she had previously made on social media…

Tanden previously served as a senior adviser for health reform at the Department of Health and Human Services and a policy adviser to the 2008 presidential campaigns of both Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama.

In the current White House, Tanden has helped lead the external political effort to pass the Biden economic agenda. She has also been overseeing a review of the U.S. Digital Service, a group of technologists who design and maintain the federal government’s technology infrastructure.

I laughed out loud, not gonna lie…


The NYTimes, predictably poor-mouthing its butthurt:

During the four years of President Donald Trump’s administration, Ms. Tanden fashioned herself as a fierce and outspoken liberal critic of the administration and lawmakers — in both parties — who she felt were not adequately supportive of the causes she believed in.

On Twitter, she often expressed her views with unsparing language. Once she was nominated to lead the budget office, those comments proved challenging to explain away…

In February, a spokesman for Senator Mitt Romney, Republican of Utah, said it would be “hard to return to comity and respect with a nominee who has issued a thousand mean tweets.”…

The Grey Lady’s unofficial motto: If it weren’t for hypocrisy, we’d have no ethos at all!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Another Scott
  • Baud
  • debbie
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Elizabelle
  • Enhanced Voting Techniques
  • frosty
  • germy
  • Groucho48
  • japa21
  • Jeffro
  • Joe Falco
  • Josie
  • Kay
  • Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes
  • lowtechcyclist
  • MomSense
  • Nicole
  • No name
  • NorthLeft12
  • NotMax
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • Quinerly
  • raven
  • rikyrah
  • sab
  • Shalimar
  • Starfish
  • Steeplejack
  • Steeplejack (phone)
  • The Thin Black Duke
  • topclimber
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    81Comments

    1. 1.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      Youngkin is going to win Virginia based on the votes of suburban white women, isn’t he?

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      Also, too, I’m wondering if Baldwin wasn’t set up by a Trumpist scab (IATSE had been run off the set) who put a genuine bullet in a prop gun? That whatever projectile passed through the dead woman and injured another person is mighty suspect.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      Survey

      I’m getting ready to go to the author fair at the Schaumburg Library. I have three of those clear plastic display thingies. I have stuff in two of them. What shall I put in the third?

      A. some reviews of my books

      or

      B. a sign that says FREE BOOKMARKS

      ETA: Also, my washing machine just quit.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @Jeffro:

      My suspicion is that they’re nastier and even more racist than the awful men in their lives – they’re just not as prone to do YouTube rants about it in a truck, wearing Oakleys.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      Since we are doing open threads, they were talking about Sir Edmund Verney, who was a Royalist during the English Civil War noted for his refusal to carry weapons into battle. This was became Sr Edmund’s son was on the other side and he wasn’t going to kill his own child. So something to bring up when some twatwaffles wanks on about a civil war now, kill your own children.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      sab

      Well there goes Manchin’s vote. He has a grudge against Tanden who badmouthed Manchin’s daughter’s epipen activities.

      I have a niece-in-law who needs epipens. Go Tanden.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      @Enhanced Voting Techniques: Vaccine refusal is a form of killing your children–along with everyone else, including yourself.

      I can’t understand MAGA folks at all. I’ve given up trying on the grounds that I don’t care what they think, only what they do. And what they do seems to be affected only by force. Sometimes the force is as mild as a mandate. Sometimes it’s jail. When school integration was enforced it took the National Guard.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      I have another suspicion as to why DOJ seems to be moving at a snail’s pace on everything:

      1. Trumpist leave behinds gumming up gears.

      2. Careerists anticipating administration shifts and not wanting to be caught in any future career limiting conservative media maelstrom.

      Were I to ever collect a terminal cancer diagnosis, some things….

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Joe Falco

      “hard to return to comity and respect with a nominee who has issued a thousand mean tweets.”

      You’re right, Mittens. She should have issued a thousand more about you lily-livered waste of space Republicans.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Kay

      @Baud:

      Because no one talks about suburban white men. We have two categories- white working class men and (possibly turncoat) suburban white women.

      No one talks about white working class women, either. Only the men.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @Kay:

      I get your point, but it generally depends on the “where” as to that cross tab. In south and mid-south collar areas, they’re simply awful, and pretty well devoid of empathy. While their terrible men at least have the theoretical power to be able to advance, they are far more limited and do incredible damage to themselves and their daughters.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Nicole

      @Kay:

      Sort of interesting you don’t focus on suburban white men though, considering they’re majority Republican.

      Well, you know, boys will be boys.  So that’s okay.  And if it’s not, blame their mothers.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @Kay:

      Suburban white men and “working class” white men are truly a lost cause. Most efforts directed at helping them yield returns so piddling as to be not worth it, because for them, the cruelty is the point.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      NotMax

      Mentioned as people who liked Downton Abbey might want to check it out as a depiction of the non-upper crust.

      Noticed the British series The Village (itself an adaptation of the decades-spanning German show Heimat) is on Prime (and also Tubi, the Roku channel and Britbox). Has its flaws – a penchant for wiggling its toes in soppy melodrama and oversalivating (IMHO) on who is sleeping with whom, yet still manages to be compelling as the two seasons which were completed (12 episodes in total) unfold to follow residents of a piece of rural Derbyshire from the lead up to WW1 on into the roaring 20s. Period detail is spot on.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @Nicole:

      Nah – I blame the toxic legacy of Jean Calvin and the ridiculous, pervasive bullshit of Borderer culture, which is deeply flawed.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @raven: I’m guessing it was a head on shot of him shooting a gun straight into the camera . The director of photography is nearly always around the camera.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @raven:

      It was rehearsal, and a lot of angles involve pointing toward the camera. They’d been having significant safety problems from short cuts as had been complained about by the union, and they’d been run off the set a half day before, replaced by scabs. An assistant producer thought the pistol was empty and pronounced it “cold” (unloaded) when it was handed to Baldwin (there’s a whole protocol on safety with live firing of prop weapons). A projectile passed through the cinematographer and then injured the person behind her.

      Looks like the set armorer was a nepotism hire, 24 years old. There’s supposed to be a two sets of eyeballs check on whether something is loaded, which clearly didn’t happen.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Nicole

      @raven:

      Whatever it was what the fuck is he doing pointing and firing a weapon at the director of photography?

      It’s possible (and I say possible because oodles of information is still not out about what happened) that they were rehearsing a shot where the gun was to be fired facing the camera, which is why the director and DP would have been in range.  That said, there should have been a protective barrier (among other things) and it sure sounds like this low-budget production was cutting corners.

      The showrunner of Mare of Eastwood talked about how all the gunfire on that was CGI, and while it certainly looks less realistic than the actual thing, it’s a tradeoff they feel all TV shows and movies should make.  I agree.  Far safer to train actors how to act a recoil, and if the flash looks fake, who cares?  IT’S ENTERTAINMENT; IT’S ALL FAKE.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Starfish

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      This was an interesting thread by someone who does armory on movie sets that you might like.

      A lot of people are messaging me about yesterday’s tragedy that was an on-set firearms death (because I am a film armorer, for those who don’t know).

      As both a human and a professional, it is extremely upsetting. My thoughts are with Halyna Hutchins’ loved ones
      — SL Huang 黄士芬 (@sl_huang) October 23, 2021

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @raven:

      This is what bugs me – previous accidents regarding prop weapons have been freaks – usually debris. I’ve not seen one where debris passed through a person and into another.

      Thats why I’m thinking that somebody put a genuine bullet in to set up Baldwin – likely one of the scabs.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes: Can’t say based on that alone. It occurred to me that someone may have spiked the gun for reasons beyond my comprehension. I learned many years ago that even a gun with blanks can kill when an official at a track meet accidentally killed a bystander. (head injuries)

      In my mind the lesson here is still, never point a gun at another person, and the gun is always loaded.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Quinerly

      @Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes
      One year out here (l’m in Santa Fe presently, but downtown) I rented for a month near Bonanza Creek (in fact, earlier this week l drove by to see what was being filmed and to visit with friends). Over the years have met many people who live out that way and have been extras in films and/or provided horses for films… (One of my besties helped Mark Harmon with his riding for Wyatt Earpe and then rode with him for pleasure on his days off). Anyway, that circle of friends can’t fathom how this happened. So many restrictions and rules in place. It will all come out. No one who has worked on these movies even is daring to speculate.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Another Scott

      I'm embarrassed to say it took me a while to see the endgame of institutional GOP support for the antivax movement, but it's obvious to me now that it's about deregulation and removing administrative barriers to corporate profits, the same motivations they've had my entire life. https://t.co/xfJk8Hfd6D

      — Respectable Lawyer (@RespectableLaw) October 23, 2021

      That’s a big part of it, sure. MotUs always want to be outside the rules, except for the rules that protect their status. (Insert Frank Wilhoit’s aphorism here.)

      (via LOLGOP)

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      lowtechcyclist

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      In my mind the lesson here is still, never point a gun at another person, and the gun is always loaded.

      This.  I’m pretty much an ignoramus about guns, but this is basic firearms safety, is it not?

      Reply
    70. 70.

      NorthLeft12

      I never realized that Mitt Romney had such a dry and sarcastic wit.

      Either that or he is completely fucking delusional.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      The Thin Black Duke

      Good morning, folks. Here are my thoughts on the upcoming The Batman. Spoiler alert: This Batman is more insane than the bad guys. Sigh. I miss the days of the Denny O”Neill/Neal Adams Batman comics.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Elizabelle

      @Baud:  The “yes” was bad, Baud.  Unless you know something not apparent to me.

      I would love to see Redshift weigh in on this.  Ask him, when you all see him.

      I don’t get where we can disparage vast swaths of fellow American voters.  “White suburban women” is also the engine for Democratic candidates.

      I see what is put up on this blog, and I often think “you would never get away about saying that about people of color or anyone considered to be a minority.”

      Slagging white women and dividing them:  who does that benefit?  Who might have started that shit??

      Why don’t you naysayers make some calls into Virginia to likely voters?  There is no shortage of apps that will let you do so.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      Groucho48

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      From what I’ve read, most of the crew was away from the set, with a few around, fiddling with cameras and mics and such. Baldwin was practicing drawing the gun from its holster when it went off.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Josie

      @raven: Exactly.  My guess is that, in the interest of saving money, people in certain positions were hired who were not using proper protocols and caused a massive screw up.  Always follow the money.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      Quinerly

      @Starfish: my friend l mention above who has been around that area 50 years and has been on a lot of sets as an extra or with her horses is mystified. She and I met BJ’s Cheryl Rofer for a late lunch yesterday and it became a topic of conversation. My friend even knows the people involved in making the realistic fake guns used on sets….how they are made, so much lighter, etc. Like I said, pretty much everyone in my circle out here is talking about it. Had the pleasure of meeting my friend’s friend, Cathy Smith, yesterday. We were in Nambe where Cathy is. Cathy got her start researching and designing the costumes for Dances with Wolves. Was at her place before lunch. Both she and her daughter who is also in the business can’t fathom how it happened. Very prickly about any speculation.

      As an aside, if you want some interesting, uplifting reads about a successful, self made, brilliant woman, Google Cathy Smith and Nambe Trading Post. Several articles on her background and wonderful story. I was in awe of her abilities and her costumes yesterday. First Emmy award l have ever seen in person. 💚

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.