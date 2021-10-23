"We have a goal, as Speaker Pelosi conveyed. We have milestones, and we're working on finalizing an agreement. That's the status," @PressSec says of Dems' negotiations on Biden plan. "If we do not have 50 votes the alternative is not a larger package. The alternative is nothing." — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) October 22, 2021

I can only imagine that some peoples’ parents foolishly indulged their every childish tantrum. Unfortunately, the GOP Death Cult response to I DON’T WANT WHAT YOU’RE SERVING will never be ‘Well, guess we’ll have to fix Junior a special serving of dinosaur-shaped chicken nuggets’ or even ‘There’s cereal in the kitchen.’

So, of course, these pampered adult babies don’t blame the Republicans responsible — they whine at Nonna Pelosi, because it’s much easier to whine at Democrats than to negotiate with sociopaths…

But there is good news out of DC, too!

Neera Tanden to become White House staff secretary, 7 months after nomination to lead Office of Management and Budget was scuttled https://t.co/xIyRdlXkuQ — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) October 22, 2021

Neera Tanden was named the next White House staff secretary on Friday morning, putting her in the nerve center of the building charged with overseeing the paper flow for President Biden, according to a White House official briefed on the move. White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain announced the move in a morning staff call. Tanden has been working for Biden since May and will also retain her current title of White House senior adviser, which has allowed her to advise the president on a wide range of issues, the person said… The staff secretary, who reports to the chief of staff, traditionally plays the role of both traffic cop and honest broker in the White House, with control over the documents that make it to the president, whether they be briefing books or decision memos laying out the arguments on major decisions… Biden nominated Tanden last year to become his director of the Office of Management and Budget, but the White House withdrew her nomination in March after it became clear that she lacked the votes to get Senate confirmation. Multiple lawmakers, including Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.), objected to partisan comments she had previously made on social media… Tanden previously served as a senior adviser for health reform at the Department of Health and Human Services and a policy adviser to the 2008 presidential campaigns of both Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama. In the current White House, Tanden has helped lead the external political effort to pass the Biden economic agenda. She has also been overseeing a review of the U.S. Digital Service, a group of technologists who design and maintain the federal government’s technology infrastructure.

I laughed out loud, not gonna lie…

Please let me know if this news upsets you so that I may laugh at your pain.?? https://t.co/MF2X7k8PBf — Danger Bear (@RhinoReally) October 22, 2021

Great choice. ?@neeratanden? will shine in this crucial role. https://t.co/LXNCP665cS — Paul Begala (@PaulBegala) October 22, 2021



The NYTimes, predictably poor-mouthing its butthurt:

… During the four years of President Donald Trump’s administration, Ms. Tanden fashioned herself as a fierce and outspoken liberal critic of the administration and lawmakers — in both parties — who she felt were not adequately supportive of the causes she believed in. On Twitter, she often expressed her views with unsparing language. Once she was nominated to lead the budget office, those comments proved challenging to explain away… In February, a spokesman for Senator Mitt Romney, Republican of Utah, said it would be “hard to return to comity and respect with a nominee who has issued a thousand mean tweets.”…

The Grey Lady’s unofficial motto: If it weren’t for hypocrisy, we’d have no ethos at all!

