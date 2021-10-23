It’s been a busy week. 221 pets have contacted me directly, which is no small feat when you have only paws, and no opposable thumbs!

They all say they were featured in last year’s Balloon Juice Pet calendars, but this year… nothing. They all bark and meow the same plaintive cry “Why? Why?” So sad!

It’s not too late to remedy this. You have 10 days to get your photos in.

All animals welcome. We even have a parrot this year.

Just send me an email message telling me the names of the pets you want in the calendar this year. You can send the photos later.

🐄

We are using the same system as last year.

It’s a 4-step process, start to finish. (for you)

Start the process by sending an email message Use the link we supply to upload your files Check for your nym and names of your pets in the spreadsheet we’ll post later on BJ Notify us if anything is incorrect

🐇

To start the process, simply send email to pet-calendar or to watergirl. If you need more info about the exact email addresses, check out Contact Us in the white bar up top, for details.

Your message should include:

your nym the names of all your pets that are going to be in the calendar

🐕

Details will be sent to you by email once you send the email with your nym and pet names.

We have 135 pet names for the calendar so far!

🐓

Calendars will be available to order by December 1.

Beth needs time to work with the pics on the design, so fair warning: we are going to have to be firm about deadlines in order to have the calendars available to order by December 1.

Please let us know ASAP that you plan to send photos in, and the names of your pets. Even without all the pictures, knowing how many entries there will be allows Beth to get started on the design!

The we-really-mean-it-last-date for submitting your pictures is Nov 1. For real.