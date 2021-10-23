Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

What fresh hell is this?

Militantly superior in their own minds…

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

We still have time to mess this up!

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

Too inconsequential to be sued

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

This fight is for everything.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

Everybody saw this coming.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

I’m going back to the respite thread.

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

You are here: Home / Balloon Juice / Pet Calendar / Are You All Really Busy? Slow Start for Pet Calendar Pics

Are You All Really Busy? Slow Start for Pet Calendar Pics

by | 2 Comments

This post is in: ,

It’s been a busy week.  221 pets have contacted me directly, which is no small feat when you have only paws, and no opposable thumbs!

They all say they were featured in last year’s Balloon Juice Pet calendars, but this year… nothing.  They all bark and meow the same plaintive cry “Why?  Why?”  So sad!

It’s not too late to remedy this.  You have 10 days to get your photos in.

All animals welcome.  We even have a parrot this year.

Just send me an email message telling me the names of the pets you want in the calendar this year.  You can send the photos later.

🐄

We are using the same  system as last year. 

It’s a 4-step process, start to finish.  (for you)

  1. Start the process by sending an email message
  2. Use the link we supply to upload your files
  3. Check for your nym and names of your pets in the spreadsheet we’ll post later on BJ
  4. Notify us if anything is incorrect

🐇

To start the process, simply send email to pet-calendar or to watergirl.  If you need more info about the exact email addresses, check out Contact Us in the white bar up top, for details.

Your message should include:

  1. your nym
  2. the names of all your pets that are going to be in the calendar

🐕

Details will be sent to you by email once you send the email with your nym and pet names.

We have 135 pet names for the calendar so far!

🐓

Calendars will be available to order by December 1.

Beth needs time to work with the pics on the design, so fair warning: we are going to have to be firm about deadlines in order to have the calendars available to order by December 1.

Please let us know ASAP that you plan to send photos in, and the names of your pets.  Even without all the pictures, knowing how many entries there will be allows Beth to get started on the design!

The we-really-mean-it-last-date for submitting your pictures is Nov 1.  For real.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • SixStringFanatic
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2Comments

    1. 1.

      SixStringFanatic

      So, in my email to WaterGirl, I mentioned that there was a cat who had been hanging out outside my place all night, every night, since early May.  WG was kind enough to leave an extra calendar slot for my outdoor friend, in case she became an indoor friend.  I guess we all knew how this story would turn out, right?

      Her name is Josephine and she is in kitty quarantine in my spare room. She will almost certainly be making her debut in this year’s pet calendar.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.