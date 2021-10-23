Grassley says Trump left office with “best economy this country has seen in 50 yrs” this is after economy lost 20M jobs in 2020 https://t.co/DeZA1ioa8r — Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) October 10, 2021

Since we were discussing futile runs against the GOP Death Cult earlier… I just turned this up in my stockpile of draft posts…

Grassley: Yes, yes they are. I will not go back to Iowa and you can't make me https://t.co/wYKUPzOba0 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) October 10, 2021

The Hill, “Grassley’s embrace of Trump shakes GOP landscape”:

Sen. Chuck Grassley’s (R-Iowa) enthusiastic appearance at a Trump event in Iowa over the weekend shows that the former president has further strengthened his grip on the GOP following the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The Iowa senator’s eagerness to stand next to former President Trump at a boisterous rally in Des Moines only days after Trump repeatedly trashed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) — a friend and ally of Grassley’s — served as a wakeup call to some Republicans that Trump is back and very much in charge of the party. Grassley, 88, has worked carefully over his four decades in the Senate to cultivate a reputation as a politician completely in step with Iowans who cherish family values, hard work, ethical behavior and integrity… “I think it surprised a lot of people,” said former Sen. Judd Gregg (R-N.H.), who served with Grassley for 18 years in the Senate. “Chuck has always marched to his drum, he’s always been extraordinarily independent and a very strong figure in the Senate over the years, clearly. “So I don’t think he needs Donald Trump, and I was a little surprised he decided to take that leap. But Chuck does what he does and lives to his own drumbeat,” he added. Other Republicans who have long known Grassley, however, say that he has always been well-attuned to the political climate…

With Trump’s early endorsement, Grassley now appears to be on a glide path to reelection next year. “I was born at night but not last night,” Grassley said at the weekend rally. “So if I didn’t accept the endorsement of a person that’s got 91 percent of the Republican voters in Iowa, I wouldn’t be too smart. I’m smart enough to accept that endorsement.” When asked in Iowa about Trump’s repeated attacks against McConnell, Grassley sidestepped the question. “We Republicans have to stick together. We should do everything to unite each other,” he said…

Can everyone drop surprise that Grassley is a hack? He used to be good on oversight, but in pretty much every other way he’s always been a hack. Not he’s a hack on oversight, just like everything else. — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) October 12, 2021

Do I assume Finkenauer has no chance?

Iowans, should I drop some cash on his Democratic challenger, if only on the chance that he can’t live forever?