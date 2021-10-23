Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. let’s win this.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

This blog will pay for itself.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Women: they get shit done

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

The willow is too close to the house.

Tick tock motherfuckers!

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

No one could have predicted…

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

Every MSM headline appears to be written by DougJ. i hope he’s getting paid.

You are here: Home / Politics / Republican Venality / Open Thread: Speaking of Local Politics — Why, Iowa?

Open Thread: Speaking of Local Politics — Why, Iowa?

by | 3 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Since we were discussing futile runs against the GOP Death Cult earlier… I just turned this up in my stockpile of draft posts…

The Hill, “Grassley’s embrace of Trump shakes GOP landscape”:

Sen. Chuck Grassley’s (R-Iowa) enthusiastic appearance at a Trump event in Iowa over the weekend shows that the former president has further strengthened his grip on the GOP following the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

The Iowa senator’s eagerness to stand next to former President Trump at a boisterous rally in Des Moines only days after Trump repeatedly trashed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) — a friend and ally of Grassley’s — served as a wakeup call to some Republicans that Trump is back and very much in charge of the party.

Grassley, 88, has worked carefully over his four decades in the Senate to cultivate a reputation as a politician completely in step with Iowans who cherish family values, hard work, ethical behavior and integrity…

“I think it surprised a lot of people,” said former Sen. Judd Gregg (R-N.H.), who served with Grassley for 18 years in the Senate. “Chuck has always marched to his drum, he’s always been extraordinarily independent and a very strong figure in the Senate over the years, clearly.

“So I don’t think he needs Donald Trump, and I was a little surprised he decided to take that leap. But Chuck does what he does and lives to his own drumbeat,” he added.

Other Republicans who have long known Grassley, however, say that he has always been well-attuned to the political climate…

With Trump’s early endorsement, Grassley now appears to be on a glide path to reelection next year.

“I was born at night but not last night,” Grassley said at the weekend rally. “So if I didn’t accept the endorsement of a person that’s got 91 percent of the Republican voters in Iowa, I wouldn’t be too smart. I’m smart enough to accept that endorsement.”

When asked in Iowa about Trump’s repeated attacks against McConnell, Grassley sidestepped the question.

“We Republicans have to stick together. We should do everything to unite each other,” he said…

Do I assume Finkenauer has no chance?
Iowans, should I drop some cash on his Democratic challenger, if only on the chance that he can’t live forever?

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • brendancalling
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    3Comments

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.