My name is Marcus Flowers. I'm the Democrat and Army veteran running to unseat Marjorie Taylor Greene.
Meet my Senior Advisor and best friend of 91 dog years, Max.
Your support makes our movement paw-sible, so retweet and chip in today. https://t.co/GdXa3w0WDf pic.twitter.com/kK5NJZA87b
— Marcus Flowers (@Marcus4Georgia) October 21, 2021
Yes, the Realists(tm) will point out that MTG’s seat is so gerrymandered that she could strip naked and skull-f*ck a puppy live on Fox News, and she’d still win reelection. But I may send Mr. Flowers a small donation, just for making me happy!
Speaking of good political advertising:
This week, Senate Republicans voted against even beginning debate on critical voting rights legislation. Make no mistake, the Freedom to Vote Act is a commonsense bill to protect the fundamental tenet of our democracy—the right to vote. https://t.co/5S01iR7pVJ
— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) October 22, 2021
So this can’t be the end of our fight. We’re going to keep working to protect access to the ballot box at @WhenWeAllVote—and we hope you'll join us: https://t.co/PA4LvmFR0D.
— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) October 22, 2021
