Open Thread: Excellent Political Advertising

Yes, the Realists(tm) will point out that MTG’s seat is so gerrymandered that she could strip naked and skull-f*ck a puppy live on Fox News, and she’d still win reelection. But I may send Mr. Flowers a small donation, just for making me happy!

Speaking of good political advertising:

      Chief Oshkosh

      Hell, MTG could get donations and votes just based on declaring that she bit Max’s leg off and ate it raw.
      …And who’s to say that that’s not what happened?

      RaflW

      I’d be interested in seeing if there could be coattail effects with Flowers’ campaign. MTGs district maybe baldly gerrymandered, but we need to win the Senate race to retain Warnock. If Marcus can boost turnout for otherwise dispirited Georgians in that House race, it could provide the margin needed statewide.

      And making MTG have to face a well funded, smart, appealing black guy just seems like good sporting fun.

      OzarkHillbilly

      I’ll send Marcus a couple bucks but before I do I want to know what Max’s cut is.

      Joe Falco

      The other Democrat that will be running in the primary is Holly McCormack. Both would be a much improved upgrade to current carpetbagger in office.

      Lacuna Synecdoche

      Anne Laurie @ Top:

      Yes, the Realists(tm) will point out that MTG’s seat is so gerrymandered that she could strip naked and skull-f*ck a puppy live on Fox News, and she’d still win reelection.

      To be fair, stripping naked and skull-fucking a puppy live on TV would probably increase MTG’s favorability with the Fox News demographic.

      What would really kill MTG’s election chances is if she went on Fox News and said, “I agree with AOC …”

      Ken

      @Baud: Marcus Flowers would be quite an upgrade for that district.

      Nina Flowers would be quite an upgrade for that district.

      Hell, a bunch of dead flowers retrieved from the dumpster behind the local florist would be an upgrade.

      Geminid

      The Georgia 14th District is heavily Republican, but not because it is gerrymandered. It’s a corner district, with it’s northern border the Tennessee state line and it’s western border the Alabama line. That part of Georgia happens to be full of white Republicans. Since the 14th was created in 2011, no Democratic candidate has done better than a 25% loss.

      Gerrymandering next year may make the 14th somewhat less Republican, since Georgia Republicans will try to trade Democrats in Lucy McBath’s 6th District for Republicans. Greene originally declared for the 6th District last year. Then local Republicans persuaded her to run in the 14th, whose Congressman was retiring. Flowers will still have a steep hill to climb, but he is an attractive candidate who can make Greene look like the fool she is.

      Reply

