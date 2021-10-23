Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: Florida Woman…

… New Jersey man:

======

… ‘Honest (deluded) small businesswoman’:

A vendor at the Biketoberfest in Daytona Beach, Florida, revved up controversy last week by selling hats featuring Nazi symbols and imagery, the Daytona Beach News-Journal reported

The Biketoberfest is a massive annual biker rally in the city that sees participants numbering in the hundreds of thousands…

“It’s absolutely disgusting to see a vendor selling Nazi and SS gear, but it’s even worse that the only reason they would do so is because people are actually buying it,” said visitor Jonathan Davis, who took photos of the items and shared them over Facebook, sparking the outrage, according to the News-Journal

I wondered about that quote, too. Per local site AskFlager.com:

As shown in the picture [at the link], the hats were being sold alongside Trump hats. But they were not an endorsement of white supremacy, says Jenny. She wanted patrons to see them as a tribute to the World War II veterans who defeated Nazi Germany...

    1. 1.

      HumboldtBlue

      he wanted patrons to see them as a tribute to the World War II veterans who defeated Nazi Germany.

      I certainly did nazi see that coming.

    2. 2.

      dmsilev

      She wanted patrons to see them as a tribute to the World War II veterans who defeated Nazi Germany…

      So they should be burned or otherwise defiled, just like the MAGAhats?

      I guess the real question is does she actually think anyone believes that supposed explanation?

    3. 3.

      James E Powell

      She wanted patrons to see them as a tribute to the World War II veterans who defeated Nazi Germany…

      Similarly, the confederate flags that one sees all over the south are tributes to the Union Army veterans who defeated the treasonous slave owners’ army.

    4. 4.

      dmsilev

      Also,

      Furthermore, not all of her merchandise contains Nazi imagery.

      Look, she’s only partially making money off Nazi merch, that’s ok right?

    9. 9.

      West of the Rockies

      OT, but any SoCal late-night Juicers recall the LA Palma Pie Shop?  I see it closed in ’16.  Part of its big chicken sign is now in a museum.  My childhood memory is that they had damn good chicken sandwiches.  We’d swing by a corner liquor store on the way home and our parents would get a 12-cent comic book and a 5-cent box of candy for each of my three sisters and me.  Thanks for letting me reminisce.

    10. 10.

      NotMax

      Just got around to watching season 12, episode 8 of Archer. Beautifully provided a dignified exit to the late Jessica Walter’s character Mallory.

    12. 12.

      West of the Rockies

      @NotMax

      I was stupefied when a box of candy doubled in price to a damn dime!

    13. 13.

      JaySinWa

      At first I thought you were going to call out Betty Cracker with this post.

      I thought this was a recycled story. And yes it is; https://www.truthorfiction.com/a-florida-woman-has-been-accused-of-driving-a-motorized-shopping-cart-through-target-drinking-wine-eating-sushi-and-cinnamon-rolls

      Three versions of the screenshot were shared to meme aggregator iFunny.co: one on June 20 2018, one on March 7 2019, and one on March 26 2019. All three retained the timestamp and date, but the two from 2019 featured the unrelated “Atlanta, GA” mugshot.

    14. 14.

      NotMax

      @West of the Rockies

      Yup yup. Plenty of us switched over to what were considered second tier choices, still at a nickel. There was a run on Walnettos and Jujubes at the corner candy store for quite a while.

      ;)

    15. 15.

      NotMax

      @NotMax

      Oh, and also those bizarre miniature wax soda bottles filled with colored sugar water. They were among the very last to succumb to price inflation. IIRC they shot up to 7¢.

    16. 16.

      mrmoshpotato

      Apparently there are Nazis further down the post, but, seriously, sushi and cinnamon rolls?!

      How fucking wasted was Floriduh woman?

    20. 20.

      Alison Rose

      But they were not an endorsement of white supremacy, says Jenny. She wanted patrons to see them as a tribute to the World War II veterans who defeated Nazi Germany...

      Sure, Jan.

    21. 21.

      mrmoshpotato

      She wanted patrons to see them as a tribute to the World War II veterans who defeated Nazi Germany…

      Fuck the what?  How about hats with Captain America punching Hitler?

    22. 22.

      JAFD

      In a somewhat more serious vein (insert vampire joke here),
      https://www.njspotlight.com/2021/10/nj-governors-race-election-2021-democrats-big-voter-advantage-major-registration-drives-trump-obama-phil-murphy-jack-ciattarelli/
      is a pretty good summary of the last quarter-century of NJ politics. Good news, maybe even inspiring, with notably rare exceptions…
      “Dan Cassino, a professor of government and politics at Fairleigh Dickinson University and director of the FDU Poll, said … “Another factor in the Democrats’ favor has been a shift in demographics due to those moving out of and into New Jersey.”
      “The people who are leaving are disproportionately upper middle-income, white, and older, and the people coming in are disproportionately more educated, less white and younger,” Cassino continued. “That means that, on balance, New Jersey is exporting a lot of Republicans to Florida, while importing a lot of Democrats from Brooklyn. Over time, those trends build up.””
      Our apologies to Ms. Cracker.
      In other news, early voting in NJ starts later today. Pres. Obama and Gov. Murphy will be having a rally in Weequahic* Park this afternoon
      Have great weekend, everyone!

      *Pronounced as if a duck collective**

      **ie. ‘We quack’

    23. 23.

      mrmoshpotato

      @NotMax: Oh stop it.  The flavors totally don’t compliment each other. 😁

      ETA – and I don’t even want to know what wine she was gulping…

