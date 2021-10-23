… New Jersey man:
I tried to swipe right. https://t.co/knKda3upfO
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) October 16, 2021
… ‘Honest (deluded) small businesswoman’:
Someone is not good at excuses.https://t.co/53yMGkCkjC pic.twitter.com/kZQrCnlQCw
— Panda Pancake Bernstein (@J4Years) October 20, 2021
A vendor at the Biketoberfest in Daytona Beach, Florida, revved up controversy last week by selling hats featuring Nazi symbols and imagery, the Daytona Beach News-Journal reported…
The Biketoberfest is a massive annual biker rally in the city that sees participants numbering in the hundreds of thousands…
“It’s absolutely disgusting to see a vendor selling Nazi and SS gear, but it’s even worse that the only reason they would do so is because people are actually buying it,” said visitor Jonathan Davis, who took photos of the items and shared them over Facebook, sparking the outrage, according to the News-Journal…
I wondered about that quote, too. Per local site AskFlager.com:
… As shown in the picture [at the link], the hats were being sold alongside Trump hats. But they were not an endorsement of white supremacy, says Jenny. She wanted patrons to see them as a tribute to the World War II veterans who defeated Nazi Germany...
