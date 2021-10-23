Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

It's Alec Baldwin's Fault.* And End-Stage Capitalism's

There’s already been a fair amount of discussion here about the shooting death of Halyna Hutchins, the director of photography on the set of a western being shot on the Bonanza Creek Ranch in New Mexico.

Some facts have been established: Alec Baldwin, the film’s producer* and star, was handed a gun by an assistant director, was (according to an affidavit) told that the gun was “cold”–not loaded–and fired. The gun was loaded, though it’s not yet clear with what type of ammunition, and the shot struck and killed Hutchins and wounded the film’s director, Joel Souza.

So, proximately, this was a tragic accident, at least once the gun reached Baldwin: he acted on the information he had been given (and as an actor on the set, that’s standard procedure), that information was wrong, and tragedy followed.

It's Alec Baldwin's Fault. And End-Stage Capitalisms'

(They are always loaded)

So why the headline?

Because Baldwin was, as producer,* ultimately the boss of that set, and if the production process was so far deranged that a loaded firearm could reach his hand without his knowledge, that, ISTM, is on him.

ETA: A number of commenters protest that this is an indictment ahead of the facts, for at least two reasons. 1: Baldwin was a producer not necessarily the producer, and may very likely not have been the responsible production person on location, in which case the systematic problems on the set were not his sole responsibility, or his responsibility at all. And 2: we don’t have all the facts, and this charge is a leap to judgment.

Objection 1 is valid, but incomplete. Baldwin as the big-name star and a titular, at least, producer was the most powerful person on that set; if corners were being cut he was both in a position to know it (hard not to, given that crew members walked off) and to do something about it. So, yes, I may be too harsh. But I don’t think I am waaaay to harsh, if you catch the distinction.

Objection 2 is both obviously true and yet doesn’t change the facts we do know, which strongly point to a series of problems leading up to the tragedy. That’s the systematic failure which, to me, creates a responsibility that is less proximate than the sequence of events that led to handing a loaded weapon to an actor who was told it was “cold,” but still central to the tragedy.

Back to your scheduled post.

To be clear: the shooting should never have happened. On a properly run and staffed shoot, it could not happen. Valued commenter Starfish linked in the morning post to this excellent Twitter thread by a film armorer I’d hire explaining how firearms are properly managed on a production, and how brutally badly the system must have failed on Baldwin’s set to end up with this death.

I have little experience in such procedures, but not none. I’ve directed one scene in which we used real guns firing real blanks (as in, bullets with powder but no projectiles), and the basic message of that the armorer above, SL Huang, informed everything we did.

Here’s the scene that resulted from that day’s shoot, in a film I made with David Macaulay as the host:

 

It’s the opening scene, so you don’t have to wade through endless shots of round buildings.

We had five Colt .45s on the set, lent to the production by the Colt company, who also supplied us with their top armorer. He was a former Marine gunnery sergeant who had been a firearms instructor in the service.  He allowed me to heft one of the long barreled pistols, which he checked and showed me was unloaded–those are heavy weapons!–and my wife, who was the designer and prop master for the shoot,** was also allowed to handle one of the guns, with the same check-and-show protocol.

She too was surprised by the weight, and started to lift the gun in the little circle of people around the armorer.

The armorer started to speak but I shouted over him, loud. Every gun is loaded. Even if you have just seen that it’s not, it’s loaded. It cannot be pointed at anything you don’t intend to shoot. When I say I shouted I mean I shouted, loud and harsh, telling her to put that thing down.

She did.

As we worked through our shot list, the procedure on the set never varied. The only person to handle the weapons was the armorer, who handed them to the actors. The first setup was a series of walking shots. The guns were not loaded. Each weapon was checked before it was passed to an actor. We did our repeats for angles in a continuous series of takes, so the armorer left the weapons in the hands of the actors, but stayed next to me and the DP to keep his eye on his responsibility throughout.

When that morning work was done, we broke. He took the guns and locked them in his vehicle.

After lunch, we set up for the pyro shoot, when the actors would pull triggers and discharge blanks, while the pyro guys would (in sync!) blow up fire-cracker sized charges to simulate a bullet’s impact. That was fiddly, precise shooting, the kind of time-consuming work that puts pressure on the schedule. Our crew was tiny by feature standards, but huge for a documentary, somewhere around eight to ten people on hourly wages, all of whom would kick up to time and a half at ten hours and double time at twelve. I wasn’t just the director on that shoot; I was the producer as well, so that was on my mind. Part of my associate producer’s job was to keep me aware of the schedule and to try keep us below ten hours if at all possible.

But this was the rule: the armorer loaded a single blank per gun per shot. He was the only person to handle those guns besides the actors. Me, the A.P., our P.A.s–none of us could act as runners. He would clear the fired guns, reload–a single blank–and hand each gun back to the actor, for each shot as we worked our way through our inventory of thirty or so pyro charges.

It took us hours.  I think we came in just under the start of overtime, but it was a near thing. (We were racing the light too, so that was extra fun.)

But that’s the way you do it. Everyone on the set has to know, to a certainty, what the state of any weapons may be, and they have to be safe. Only the people who actually, truly know what they’re doing can deal with the weapons and the chain of custody, as it were, can’t be broken. The shots have to be understood, and at no time can a weapon, unloaded, or carrying blanks, threaten a person. If any of that slips, the armorer (and others, as Huang’s thread makes clear) have to have the authority and personal strength of character to shut the whole thing down.

All this by way of saying that the Rust movie set on which Hutchins was killed was sufficiently poorly managed so that a number of union (as in, experienced, and knowledgable about how sets are supposed to work) walked off rather than continue to work in unsafe conditions. That’s on the production side of the work, and that was represented on set by a producer, Baldwin.

This is a tragedy. Having worked for a lot of years at one end of this business I feel a connection to the story that’s probably a stretch. But it hurts–and it cuts my wife more, who has worked on a number of productions that involved re-enactors and plenty of black-powder discharges.

But what makes it enraging a well as saddening is that it clearly didn’t have to happen, and that it did is not only an indictment of the man in charge of this particular set, but also of the system within which Baldwin acted as he did.

That is:  at bottom, this is another murder-by-predatory capitalism. The reports so far have made it clear that this was a project being run on the cheap. One on which its producers were willing to bring in presumably less experienced, less expert scab labor to replace union workers who left not in a pay dispute, but in (clearly justified) opposition to an unsafe work place.

Hutchins died, that is, because Baldwin and his production team weren’t willing to pay for what it takes to run a professional, safe set.  The marginal dollar was more important than the elementary procedures everyone in the business–even a PBS documentary dweeb like me–knows are required to do the job right.

The predatory impulse in so many aspects of American life is literally killing us.

Halyna Hutchins. R.I.P.

*ETA: As has already been noted in the comment thread, “producer” in  Hollywood is a flexible title. It may refer to the person in charge of the production from the business/logistics side. It may be a courtesy title given to a star or someone key to the funding of the project. I don’t know if Baldwin was the actual responsible producer on location, or if the title was just a sweetener to attract an expensive star to a low budget production.

Even so, I’m of a mind that if you claim the title you accept the bad stuff with the good. He was the most powerful figure on a set that was flaky enough to drive responsible people off the job. I’m not sure if it’s fully clear what a big deal that is. Downing tools mid-shoot is a HUGE statement. Given the professional culture of the production trades, stuff has to be really wrong before the “show must go on” ethos breaks.

**Not nepotism or a cheaping-out. She is a member of two production unions, USA and IATSE, and has three national Emmys for her design work on documentaries. She didn’t cut her rate for me, as she shouldn’t have.

 

 

 

 

 

    71Comments

    2. 2.

      raven

      “though it’s not yet clear with what type of ammunition”
      I highly doubt a blank round killed one person a wounded another.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Major Major Major Major

      But is Baldwin a producer or a “producer”?

      @Baud: maybe they got mixed up at the loading bench, who knows.

      Last I read it sounded like it fired accidentally while he was practicing a quick draw, which would explain why he “fired”.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Tom Levenson

      @raven: I agree, but as both a non-firearms guy and someone with no information from the set, I don’t feel comfortable speculating.

      But yeah…I don’t see how you get two victims with the same shot with a blank.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Thinkaboutit

      I don’t know anything about the structure of the companies producing Rust (and neither do you!) but I think it is a safe assumption that Alec Baldwin was one of a dozen or two producers/executive producers/associate producers behind this.  To assert, as you do, that “he was the producer and so in charge of everything” is just silly.

      Second, let’s assume for a second that you’re right that that Alec Baldwin was the sole producer and ultimately in charge of everything.   That obviously does not make him morally responsible for the fuck up of whatever person(s) 1) loaded a live round* into a prop pistol and 2) failed to check the pistol before declaring it “cold”.

      *That’s what several news stories have said, but we don’t know what happened here yet.  Still plenty of time for hot takes.  I saw an affidavit this morning stating that someone handed Baldwin the pistol and announced “Cold gun” meaning it was not loaded.  Who knows if that is even true.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Tom Levenson

      @Baud: Yes. I wondered that too. I’ve heard some wild speculation which I’m not going to repeat (not the spite-loading stuff from this morning’s thread), but I can’t think of any reason to have real ammunition anywhere near the set.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Jerszy

      This headline remains astounding, particularly from anyone claiming to have *any* experience on a film set.
      There were likely at least a dozen people with the title “producer” working on this thing, with varying degrees of responsibility over different aspects of production. That’s not counting assistants, associates, PAs, etc. A dozen people with the title of “producer” or “executive producer”. Some of them are just writing checks. Some of them are liaising between the studio and the talent. Most of them get this title contractually, instead of a pay bump. And yes, some of them are booting union staff off the set, sourcing non-union replacements, and cutting safety corners. Was Baldwin the one, between takes, arguing with the prop master and beating down doors to find local guys to replace unionized crew – we don’t know yet, but its extremely unlikely.
      I’m on-board with pointing the fingers at the producers, as a whole, if it’s found – after a full professional investigation, the working conditions contributed to this accident. But still seems out of bounds to single out Baldwin. Also difficult to argue the person most responsible for this tragedy was whomever was in charge of managing that particular prop and brought (I think I read) live ammo and a real gun on set. It’s not the *actor*.
      We are in the stage of the incident in which thousands of ignorami are reacting in real time to each dribble of rumor being ferreted and strategically leaked out during this legal-posturing, ass-covering, finger-pointing time period of the investigation, in which every story contains ‘details’ contradicting the previous one. Everyone is making their own opportune political hay out of Baldwin’s involvement, although right now we know literally nothing about it, and you are a jackal for feeding it. I don’t come here for Tucker-esque red-meat feedings before we know any of the facts, thanks.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Feathers

      All the people who say you need to fire guns for realism – the entire John Wick series, which is acknowledged to have the best and most over the top gun scenes in recent memory, uses only cold, empty guns. Why? The director, Chad Stahelski, was Brandon Lee’s stunt double on The Crow. After Lee’s death, he had to film the rest of the actor’s scenes so that the film could be completed.

      I’m guessing that a lot of the Hollywood unions are going to be calling for the end of any “live” guns onset. Producers have shown they are not to be trusted.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Cervantes

      It doesn’t seem possible that somebody put a live bullet in the weapon by mistake. As others have said, there was no reason for live ammunition to be anywhere near the set. I have to wonder if this was intentional. It’s a good premise for a Nero Wolfe mystery.  (There was one in which somebody replaced the button on a fencing foil with a sharp point.)

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Mart

      My dad took a couple sisters, my brother and me to shoot pellet guns and arrows at a friend’s farm. I was about ten and swung the pellet gun around like John Wayne. My dad and his friend went ape shit about never point at living things. So I ran back to the house and never touched a gun again.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Azhrie139

      @Cervantes: Live ammunition can refer to blanks. Also, if you look at youtube videos on blanks you will see that it is actually common if not cleaned well to have significant shrapnel from firing blanks. I think a lot of people in this thread are getting confused by this and forgetting blanks involve putting literal gun powder in a gun which isn’t exactly 100% safe.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      The Dangerman

      Two things:

      One, a live round has no business on a set.

      Two, you never point a gun at someone. Even a cold one.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Baud

      @Azhrie139:

      Speaking for myself, I understand that live ammo includes blanks, but I was responding to the theory that a blank wouldn’t have enough juice to hit two people.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Feathers

      @Thinkaboutit: But there were previous “misfires” with the gun the previous week. Members of the camera crew had notified the union and walked off the set that morning. That shows a deeply troubled production and a situation that needed someone with power to step in and fix things. The movie’s star could have done that. The movie’s star who is also a producer should definitely have done that.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Tom Levenson

      @Jerszy: @Major Major Major Major: Sorry to offend you both, but respectfully, I disagree.

      Jerszy: strangely enough, I’m familiar with the distinction between assistant, associate, executive, senior, consulting, supervising, location, etc. producers and producers. I’ve even been some of those people over the years.

      Baldwin’s title wasn’t any of those. Yes: as noted in my added comment on the post, “producer” can be a mostly honorary title given to a major funder or a star. But when an on-camera figure accepts the title, they get some responsibility, which in this case, as noted above, goes with being the most powerful person on set.

      Was this only Baldwin’s fault?

      No, as I think the post makes clear: there was a chain of responsibility for the firearm that was clearly not met.

      But why not?

      Because the production did not employ the elementary safeguards that go with the use of firearms in a movie.

      Why didn’t they do that?

      Because, the evidence so far suggests, the pressures of making a feature movie with a (very short) 21 day shoot evoked cut corners.

      Major^4: I stand by the headline and the argument. Someone (ones) wanted to make a profit on a cheap film. To do so, the production company created work conditions extreme enough to provoke a labor walkout. That, to me, makes this a clear example of the pathology of profit maximization at all costs, and of the predatory relationship employers have to their workforces whenever they can get away with it. YMMV

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Adam L Silverman

      @raven@Tom Levenson: You would get the situation that occurred with Brandon Lee on the set of The Crow for the penultimate fight scene. The live gun had been previously used in an earlier scene. The breakdown occurred when the Armorer or one of the Armorer’s assistants failed to inspect the gun and make sure the barrel was free of any debris or other objects from the earlier scene and reloaded it with the blanks for the next shot of the scene. Because the gun had not been properly cleared, when the blank was fired it created a squib situation shooting what was lodged in the barrel out of the gun, which hit Lee and ultimately killed him. While there is a dispute as to what was lodged in the barrel, I’ve seen it reported that it was a bullet as the gun had been used in a scene that required the firing of an actual real round – bullet seated in brass with a full powder charge and a real primer – apparently this is still disputed and some claim it was the wadding, including the hard cap holding the wadding in, from a previous blank round. Regardless, whatever is in the barrel when a blank is fired is going to come out of that barrel functioning as a squib round.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      dimmsdale

      @Jerszy:  I appreciate your caution, and agree with your stance on not forming judgments till all the facts are in. This thing is going to be NTSB’d to death, and I have no doubt the truth will come out eventually, and till then –?

      Dribs and drabs of information will be coming out that can totally change the factual cast of the situation. The thing that boggles me is, even in spite of Sarah Jones’ death, in spite of the foundation Haskell Wexler set up to push for sane working conditions (“12 On 12 Off”), unsafe sets are still happening. I think ANY time crew walks off the set en masse (as they did this time), that alone ought to alert MPAA, IATSE and SAG-AFTRA to swoop down on that set to find out how the set is being run, and FIX it as needed.

      (of course I’m assuming set conditions that have yet to be verified officially, so I’ll now shut up about this till more facts come in)

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Tom Levenson

      @Adam L Silverman: Thanks. And I repeat, as above, I am as far from being a firearms expert as it is possible to be.

      I think it possible we will get an answer to the question, given that whatever wounded the director may well have been recovered when he was treated for his injury.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Major Major Major Major: Gun’s don’t fire accidentally, despite that terminology being used. From the description of events, what most likely happened, is he was presented with the firearm – in this case a revolver as the movie is a western – was told it was clear and safe, and started practicing his draw. The only way this goes off when pointed down range – meaning in the vicinity of anyone – is if he put his finger on the trigger and pulled during the presentation (aiming) part of the draw. If it had been something from the holster or his clothing that had gotten into the trigger guard, it would have gone off on the draw part – clearing of the holster – and he’d have shot himself in the leg or foot.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Another Scott

      Thanks for the clip and for your experiences.

      I haven’t read things in detail, but I would be nervous about categorical statements about who was responsible at this early stage.  Not least because too many people with axes to grind hate Baldwin.  Early reports are often incomplete / wrong / not the full story.

      This was clearly a systemic failure though.  There are vanishingly small numbers of “gun accidents”.  The gun did what it was designed to do (it didn’t explode or otherwise suffer a hardware failure).  The system on this set was broken.

      I’m reminded of my NRA Life Member uncle shooting himself with a rifle he was cleaning (pushed the brush in, it didn’t go in as far as usual, so he pushed harder – boom – and the bullet grazed his index finger and luckily nothing else).  It only takes one mistake, even experts can and do make mistakes – they’re human, and that’s why a gun is always, always loaded until you explicitly clear it.

      :-(

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Anoniminous

      Basic Firearm Safety:

      1. Firearms are built, on purpose, to kill
      2. The firearm is ALWAYS loaded, ready to kill

      3. NEVER point a firearm at something you don’t intend to kill

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Ruckus

      @Jerszy:

      Baldwin was the producer of record. The last person in the line of supervision. The top dog. He would be responsible even if he hadn’t pulled the trigger. I have owned a business where getting hurt isn’t “a part of the job” but minor scrapes, workers comp health facilities is part of the business. Because it was dangerous work, even if every one does everything right. We machined a lot of metals, and sharp edges, broken tools are common. Band aids are brought by the big box and get used far more often than you might imagine. We wear safety glasses. Ear plugs. It’s still dangerous and everyone knows it. There are lots of businesses that have danger around them all the time and there is always one person with the ultimate responsibility, even if everyone else tries their damnest not to be injured. I’ve been that last person, the one with ultimate responsibility.

      In this case why in the hell was there any live ammunition on the set? ANY LIVE AMMUNITION. There should have been none, zero, nada. There should never be live ammunition on any movie set with loads of people in close proximity, with people handling guns and aiming them at other humans. Not one round. I’ve stated here before that I carried a loaded sidearm in the navy. Every time it is handed over to the next person it is unloaded, locked open and handed to them butt first, clips separately. Six different people per day handled that weapon and ammunition. It was checked six times a day, by six different people. 18 different people did that between times I had to do it. It was pounded into us, we did that every time so one of us didn’t get killed. A movie set has zero need for live ammunition, it never should have been there in the first place and that is the armourer’s fault, and the person in charge’s responsibility. That was Baldwin. He failed his job, his duty. All because of money? One dead, one wounded because someone is a cheap fuck? Yeah, that’s on the head person, Baldwin. Even if that gun had not been in his hand. Still his responsibility. I’ve been there, I’ve been the armourer/handler, the first in the chain. That day he was both, first and last in the chain.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Villago Delenda Est

      Tom, thanks for the rundown.  This is precisely as I would expect it to be, and as someone qualified with the M1911, I can attest that they have a hell of a recoil when firing live rounds.  Handling deadly tools needs to be done with the utmost safety and respect.  Which is where ammosexuals repeatedly demonstrate their fail.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      jeffreyw

      @raven
      I’ve burned through several belts of blanks in a suitably modified M-60, the blanks have a distinct shape to allow proper function. The gun itself, in training exercises, has a muzzle mounted device that restricts the gas flow allowing sufficient gas pressure to work the mechanism. It was an orange painted clamp on thing. For movie realism the barrel would have an internal bore obstruction that would cause the MG to blow up the barrel should a real 7.62 NATO cartridge be fired in it.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      raven

      While blanks are less dangerous than live ammunition, they are far from harmless, and can in fact be fatal. Beside the hot combustion gases, any objects in the cartridge itself (like wadding or a bullet-shaped plug keeping the propellant in place) or the barrel will be propelled at high velocity and cause injury or death at close range.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @raven: Others have mentioned blanks have to be more powder than real round. So anything solid in the barrel could be dangerous. Considering two people were hit that suggest something fragmented. Plastic for example.

      When I was doing Civil War Reenactment were were never allowed to bring our ramrods out during an event, We would line up and the our unit’s leader would go check each rifle to make sure no ramrod was on the rifle, because of a few horrible incidents. We were also never fire at anyone with in five feet because just the gas and un-burnt powder could injure.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      dimmsdale

      @Villago Delenda Est:  Yeah, actually that might be one sense where for authenticity’s sake you’d NEED an actual gun to fire: you can’t pantomime the kick of a 1911 or “do it in post”–but there are blank-adapted automatics that use a barrel restrictor so that the gun will kick (and cycle the action) but nothing (or almost nothing) is emitted out the front.

      (In other words, what @jeffreyw said, as I was typing this)

      The SL Huang twitter thread referred to above is invaluable, he lays out exactly how guns are supposed to be used. His incredulity at how the incident could happen is a little scary, suggesting a set culture that was totally out of control.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      prostratedragon

      All cast and crew for Rust, from IMDB

      Alec Baldwin is one of 5 producers, and there are also 5 executive producers. The distinction between those roles is something I’m not up on, though I’ve often wondered about and will read up on one day. I wouldn’t collapse in awed amazement if it turned out that a key reason for such structures is sometimes to muddle questions of authority and liablility.

      Both SL Huang and the armorers quoted in this Daily Beast rundown on gun safety on movie sets indicate that armorer, prop manager, and first assistant director should all have had the on-site authority to shut down the set at any point where safety was in doubt. Presumably some of the original people in some of those roles walked because their advice was not being heeded.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Mike in NC

      Not gun related: I’m about one-third of the way through Bob Woodward’s “Rage” and it may be the most disturbing book I’ve ever read.

      Trump was obsessed with two things in 2018-2019. One was a make a proverbial “deal” with the mentally unstable dictator of North Korea. The reason being he desperately needed to compete with President Obama in getting awarded a Nobel Peace Prize. Nobody in Trump’s inner circle thought it was even remotely possible, but they played along nonetheless. We’ll probably never know how much time and money was wasted on that ridiculous vanity quest.

      His other obsession was of course to get reelected at any price. He and his henchmen probably knew he could never win the popular vote, so they did everything they could to game the system to his advantage. He was stupid and incompetent, but given another 6-12 months he might have pulled off stealing the election.

      We were lucky that there were responsible career bureaucrats, honest judges, and military officers in place to stop him in 2020, but we all know state level Republicans are doing all they can to keep people from voting going forward. Trump’s plan was to install loyalists at the FBI, CIA, Defense Department, and Justice Department. Once that was done, the coup would go on. Game over for democracy in this country.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Jerszy

      @Tom Levenson: THAT is the problem: None of your 3 queries has an answer that involves Baldwin, much less implicates him.

       

      [Note: I’m obviously not saying that ‘no one’ was at fault – the safeguards have been in existence, and no one has died, since Brandon Lee. They were evidently working, and working very well. So there was an egregious violation of the rules on this set, with the tragic, foreseeable results.

       

      Unfortunately for you, at this stage, literally NOT ONE of these violations is tied to Baldwin, either in the line of responsibility or imputedly. All you did was libel a person, with zero knowledge otherwise, with what is essentially a ‘murder rap’. I expect better from, well, anyone.

       

      [And if you want to throw down ‘qualifications’, I’ve been a production lawyer and executive for 25 years.]

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Mike E

      I worked (briefly) on the Wilmington set of Loose Cannons and got to know the gun prop guy who eventually worked on The Crow…he told me how he hated the “shooting” scenes because malfunction was a given due to the papery blank loads fouling up their pathways and leading to misfires, time-consuming cleanings and extra takes. Blank loads were quarter, half and full strength according to the powder in them with the strongest ones being most desired because they tended to clear out the sticky residual debris created with each discharge.

      The squib in question on The Crow was due to the revolver’s visible chambers requiring realistic looking metal clad blank rounds during the close up shots which had very minimal powder loads…the over-looked lodged cap was followed by a blank round for the reverse shot which propelled it with fatal force toward the actor.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Tom Levenson

      @Jerszy: I don’t believe I’ve thrown down qualifications, but I respect yours.

      What I am saying is that we know there were catastrophic failures on this set. How do we know? Two people were shot and one was killed.

      Where does responsibility lie for that? As you say, correctly, there are a series of events that need to be established to identify the specific points at which safety protocols were ignored or simply not known by individuals, until a loaded weapon reached Baldwin.

      As stated at the very top of the piece, Baldwin the actor is not the person at fault. He like anyone in his position relies on the information he is given, and he was, it’s been reported, told that gun was “cold.”  So in any proximate sense he’s not to blame. Whoever allowed a gun on set with a round in it when it was supposed to be empty is.

      But we routinely assign blame for events that occur because someone allowed the conditions to emerge in which those events become more likely, or even possible. Think coal-mine owners who ignore worker safety rules and the like.

      That’s the sense in which Baldwin (and the leaders of the production beyond him) are responsible, ISTM.

      You have decades of experience as a production lawyer. Is it unreasonable to see Baldwin as both the name-star and one of those with the title, producer, as the most powerful person on the set? If not, then that power carries with it responsibility

       

      ETA: I see from rereading your comment we agree that there were egregious failures on set. So the sum total of our disagreement, ISTM, is how much responsibility Baldwin had for ensuring that he and the entire production staff, actors and crew, were working on a safe set. As star and producer, I think he had a lot. You seem to disagree. Does that sum up our argument accurately, in your view?

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      Oh, I see this was a Western. If the revolver was a black powder Colt Navy that would explain it, those things are scary prone to chain fires were one cylinder sets off the next cylinder.   They have to be constantly cleaned and greased to keep them from doing it. They look like a roman candle doing it and if the victims were close to Bawlin getting a face full of a hot gas and burning power would do it.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Leto

      Last night Maddow had on Steve Wolf, a weapons safety expert for films and he was also part of the Brandon Lee shooting investigation. I’d recommend most people watch this as it walks through what a “prop” gun is, proper safety procedures, and a whole lot of other information. She covers the story at the 24:30 mark of the video, with Wolf’s interview starting at the 36:35 mark. He’s pretty blunt about this.

      https://youtu.be/CZ7yPTxXQA4

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Jerszy

      @dimmsdale: Exactly. And yet here we have a BJ Poster stating – in a headline, no less – that “Baldwin responsible for murder”. And then doubling down, claiming to know the difference in production responsibilities. It’s reprehensible. Is Cole cool with it?

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Barbara

      @MomSense: Or maybe someone took it home for some extracurricular target practice and didn’t take all the ammo out before returning it – forgot, didn’t know enough, etc. For reasons that have eluded me all my life, some people think guns are just like toys.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Mike in NC: Frankly, all he had to do to get reelected was competently manage, or perhaps a better term is administrate, the COVID response. If he’d been able to check his ego, which we all know is impossible, what he should have done was given an immediate address that Drs Fauci, Redmond, Birx, and Hahn who was running the FDA would be the leads. That they were pulling in the Army general who is a logistics specialist who would coordinate everything and deconflict. And that he’d declared a state of emergency for public health and was directing the Treasury to throw whatever money was needed at the response and he was calling a special session of Congress and submitting to them legislation to ensure that funding was available as an open ended supplemental. Finally, that when you heard Fauci, Redmond, Birx, Hahn from the FDA, the Army general speak, they were speaking for him. Then all he had to do was get out of the way and keep Jared and the other incompetent meddlers out of the way as well.

      The only other thing they could’ve done, and perhaps should have with hindsight, is that as soon as the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines cleared the stage 1 and 2 safety evaluations, which they did by March or April 2020, they should have been immediately emergency authorized, production ramped up, and shots should have been put in arms immediately at that point under “we know they’re safe, preliminary and intermediate data indicates they’re effective, this is an emergency, we’re not waiting because we know they’re safe, so we’re starting the vaccinations now.” The worse that can happen is we have to revaccinate later if the effectiveness isn’t as good as the preliminary and intermediate data is showing.

      If he’d done that, which we know he was incapable of, he’d have been reelected as the president who saved America, and maybe the world, from COVID.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Tom Levenson

      @Jerszy: I believe you are digging in.

      You will note that nowhere do I suggest Baldwin committed murder, for the very good reason that I don’t think he did.

      This was a tragic accident.

      It was not, however, an act of God. There are reasons–human actions taken or omitted–that ended in a killing.

      It’s clear that the headline deeply offends you. I’ll adjust it. But do not put words in my mouth that are both inflammatory and invented.

      Reply

