Interest in a Weekly Book Club to Read & Discuss Adam Schiff's Book Midnight In Washington?

Interest in a Weekly Book Club to Read & Discuss Adam Schiff’s Book Midnight In Washington?

by | 33 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Interest in a Weekly Book Club to Read & Discuss Adam Schiff's Book Midnight In Washington?

Is there any interest in having a book club to talk about Adam Schiff’s book: Midnight in Washington?

Maybe a chapter a week?

I typically never read these political books, but this is definitely one I want to read.

I’m thinking maybe a different person could lead the conversation every week, or at least write up a little something to get the conversation started.  Of course, if you hate that idea, it doesn’t have to go that way.

If you’re interested in reading / discussing this book, let me know in the comments?

If not, open thread!

  • Benw
  • bluegirlfromwyo
  • CaseyL
  • debbie
  • ellie
  • germy
  • HRA
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • Justin W
  • Kalakal
  • Leto
  • MomSense
  • mrmoshpotato
  • sab
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • WaterGirl
  • 🐾BillinGlendaleCA

    33Comments

    3. 3.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      I might be interested, I’m interested in the book but pretty busy in the next few weeks, and also still have pandemic scatter-brain– for what was probably a split second but seemed longer, I couldn’t remember what month it was earlier today.

      At one point, there was talk of a doing something with Obama’s memoir, which I listened to and bought a hard copy of, both to be able to refer back to and to bump up the numbers. In the Bush years, I bought a lot of books out of spite, more or less. Every once in a while I’ll stumble across one and think, “What’s this? Oh yeah, that guy whose blog I used to read in 2005….”

    4. 4.

      Justin W

      I’m a lurker 98% of the time but I’m very interested in this book. Schiff has a measured but powerful take on most of the issues we’re facing and I’d like to know more about what he knows.

    10. 10.

      WaterGirl

      @Benw: That’s how I feel about most of the political books, but that’s not how I feel about this one.

      I feel like his purpose is to educate us, not make as many bucks off the books as he can by scaring the shit out of us.

      I would guess his book has a constructive bent to it, with him talking about what we need to do.  That appeals to me.

    11. 11.

      germy

      Just when I thought I was out…they pull me back in!

      I’m taking a break from books by lawmakers.

      I’ve been reading novels and short story collections.  I just finished a Shirley Jackson book, and now I’m reading a book of short stories by Chekhov.

    13. 13.

      bluegirlfromwyo

      I’ve bought too many of these books only to read a chapter and get too angry or depressed to continue. Maybe a club would force me to get passed that. I’m in.

    15. 15.

      germy

      I read “The Cry of the Sloth” by Sam Savage and enjoyed it immensely.  I have a pile of books on my nightstand to get me through the winter.

    18. 18.

      germy

      @WaterGirl:

      No, if anyone tried complaining here that Garland wasn’t doing enough to prosecute the trumpers.

      I had no opinion on the subject until I saw Schiff’s concerns.  I was always in the “wheels of justice move slowly” camp, and assumed Garland was moving forward.

    19. 19.

      germy

      The Jan. 6 select committee is planning for ex-DOJ official Jeffrey Clark, who willingly pushed Trump's election lies, to testify next Friday — teeing him up to be the first Trump admin official to comply with a subpoena for an interview with the panel. https://t.co/veualKBfTK

      — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 23, 2021

    20. 20.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Absolutely in on the book chat idea, and I might even put up my hand to lead a chapter discussion when the time comes. I only started it a couple of days ago, though, and haven’t read very far (through no fault of Schiff’s writing; just, I am busy with classes and some family stuff and a large-ish project of my own which I will share soon). Anyhow, for sure put my name in the “Definitely Interested” column!

    21. 21.

      Leto

      @germy: I’ll just save everyone the trouble and quote the standard BJ mantra: “Don’t you think X knows that? Don’t you think X is working on it?” Substitute X for whoever.

    22. 22.

      germy

      @Leto:

      I usually agree, but then I see Schiff (who knows more than I do about what’s going on) express concern…

      And then I get indigestion.

    28. 28.

      CaseyL

      I just read a snippet of the book on the public library site, and put a hold on it. I’m definitely interested, but it looks to be at least a couple of months before the book will be available to me.

    31. 31.

      SiubhanDuinne

      I hope the discussion on the Schiff book continues, and I certainly don’t want to derail the conversation, but since it’s an Open Thread, I must ask: Did any one else go to see Fire Shut Up in My Bones (today’s Met Opera Live in HD production)? If so, what did you think? I’ll start: I was blown away. It’s beautiful, wrenching, funny in spots, spectacular, and one of the best things the Metropolitan Opera has staged in years. I’m still reeling.

      And that little kid. Sheesh. He got a (well-deserved) standing O and a confetti bomb during his curtain call, and his reaction was one for the ages.

      Reply

