COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Friday / Saturday, Oct. 22-23

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Friday / Saturday, Oct. 22-23

COVID-19 Coronavirus


Chip Roy, TX rep –

      I just passed the six-month anniversary of my second Pfizer shot on Wednesday. Guess I’ll see if I can get a booster next week.

    3. 3.

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 10/22 China reported 38 new domestic confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic) & 6 new domestic asymptomatic cases & 1 domestic suspect case.

      Inner Mongolia “Autonomous” Region reported 11 new domestic confirmed & 1 new domestic suspect cases. There currently are 36 active domestic confirmed & 1 active domestic suspect cases in the region.

      • Ejina Banner in Alxa League reported 9 new domestic confirmed (7 residents at Dalaihob Township & 2 at Ceke border crossing), 2 are traced close contacts & 7 were found via mass screening of all residents. There currently are 23 active domestic confirmed cases there. The Dalaihob Township remains at High Risk.
      • Alxa Left Banner in Alxa League did not report any new domestic positive case. There currently is 1 active domestic confirmed case in there, at Bayanhot. 1 sub-district of Bayanhot Township remains at Medium Risk
      • Erenhot in Xilingol League reported 2 new domestic confirmed cases, both traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine since 10/19. There currently are 12 active domestic confirmed cases there. 3 communities are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Hohhot reported 1 new domestic suspect case, a tour guide who had been taking groups to Gansu & Ejina Banner. The city reported 2 new domestic confirmed cases on 10/23, both had ridden the same sleeper train as domestic confirmed cases reported by Yinchuan in Ningxia & Beijing

      Xi’an in Shaanxi Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 11 active domestic confirmed cases in the city.

      Ningxia “Autonomous” Region reported 3 new domestic confirmed & 2 new domestic confirmed cases. There currently are 11 active domestic confirmed & 2 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the region.

      • Wuzhong reported 2 new domestic confirmed & 1 new domestic asymptomatic cases, a traced close contact. There currently are 6 active domestic confirmed & 1 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city.
      • Yinchuan reported 1 new domestic confirmed & 1 new domestic asymptomatic cases, both traced close contacts already under quarantine. There currently are 5 active domestic confirmed & 1 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city.

      Gansu Province reported 17 new domestic confirmed cases (1 previously asymptomatic). There currently are 35 active domestic confirmed cases in the province.

      • Lanzhou reported 13 new domestic confirmed cases (1 previously asymptomatic), all of the new cases are members of the same tour group that reported 3 domestic confirmed cases on 10/21, who had been traveling through Gansu & Ejina Banner in Inner Mongolia. There currently are 26 active domestic confirmed cases in the city. 2 residential compounds are at Medium Risk.
      • Zhangye reported 2 new domestic confirmed cases, both traced close contacts. There currently are 6 active domestic confirmed cases in the city.
      • Jiayuguan reported 1 new domestic confirmed case, a traced close contact of the domestic confirmed case reported by Changsha in Hunan Province. There currently are 2 active domestic confirmed cases in the city.
      • Longnan reported 1 new domestic confirmed case, a traced close contact (tour bus driver of the group that tested positive at Lanzhou).

      Hebei Province reported 2 new domestic asymptomatic cases. There currently are 4 active asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • Xingtai did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 2 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city.
      • Baoding reported 2 new domestic asymptomatic cases, both tourists returning from travel across Gansu & Ejina Banner in Inner Mongolia.

      Zunyi in Guizhou Province reported 2 new domestic asymptomatic cases, both traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine. There currently are 2 active domestic confirmed & 5 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 2 residential compounds have been elevated to Medium Risk.

      Beijing Municipality reported 6 new domestic confirmed cases (2 mild & 4 moderate), a 5 person party that had gone on a driving tour through Ningxia, Shanxi & Ejina Banner in Inner Mongolia. There currently are 8 active domestic confirmed & 1 asymptomatic cases in the city. The Medium Risk community has been elevated to High Risk.

      Haidong in Qinghai Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently is 1 active domestic confirmed case in the city.

      Tianmen in Hubei Province did not report any new domestic positive cases, both tourists who had visited Gansu & Ejina Banner in Inner Mongolia in the 1st half of Oct., & were driving through Hubei on their way home in Guangdong.

      Changsha in Hunan Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 1 active domestic confirmed & 1 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, both tourists who had recently returned from travel across Gansu & Ejina Banner in Inner Mongolia.

      Dehong Prefecture in Yunnan Province reported 1 new domestic confirmed & 2 new domestic asymptomatic cases (all at Ruili, all persons already under centralized quarantine). There currently are 2 active domestic confirmed & 18 active domestic asymptomatic cases at the prefecture.

      At Fujian Province 2 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 19 active domestic confirmed cases remaining in the province, all at Xiamen.

      At Heilongjiang Province there currently is 1 active domestic confirmed case remaining in the province, at Harbin.

      At Ürumqi in Xinjiang “Autonomous” Region the last domestic asymptomatic case was released from isolation.

      At Henan Province there currently are 5 active domestic confirmed cases remaining, all at Shangqiu.

      Imported Cases

      On 10/22, China reported 12 new imported confirmed cases (2 previously asymptomatic), 11 imported asymptomatic cases:

      • Shanghai Municipality – 3 confirmed cases, a Chinese national returning from the UK (via Zürich), a Russian national coming from Russia & a Serbian national coming from Serbia
      • Guangxi “Autonomous” Region (location not specified) – 2 confirmed & 2 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Xiamen in Fujian Province – 2 confirmed cases, both Chinese nationals returning from Singapore 
      • Gengma County in Lincang, Yunnan Province – 1 confirmed & 1 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Kunming in Yunnan Province – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released
      • Tianjin Municipality – 1 confirmed case (previously asymptomatic), a Chinese national returning from Singapore; 1 asymptomatic case, no information released, yet
      • Qingdao in Shandong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Filipino crew member off a cargo ship w/ last port of call in Russia
      • Shenyang in Liaoning Province – 1 confirmed case, no information released
      • Foshan in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case (previously asymptomatic), coming from Turkey; 1 asymptomatic case, coming from Guinea, off a flight that landed at Guangzhou
      • Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province – 4 asymptomatic cases, 1 each coming from Nigeria, Tanzania, Mexico & Suriname
      • Deyang in Sichuan Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Angola (via Germany; the case had arrived at Shenyang in Liaoning Province on 10/29, passed through the 14 days of centralized quarantine & tested negative multiple times, upon release from quarantine on 10/14 the case flew to Chengdu & was transferred to Deyang & re-entered centralized quarantine, testing positive on 10/22

      Overall in China, 19 confirmed cases recovered (17 imported), 13 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation (12 imported) & 3 were reclassified as confirmed cases (2 imported), & 775 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 549 active confirmed cases in the country (414 imported), 7 in serious condition (1 imported), 385 active asymptomatic cases (354 imported), 1 suspect case (imported). 26,626 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.

      As of 10/22, 2,243.018M vaccine doses have been injected in Mainland China, an increase of 2.468M doses in the past 24 hrs.

      On 10/23 Hong Kong reported 6 new positive cases, all imported.

    4. 4.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY:

      Monroe County website says 203 new cases yesterday.
      NYSDOH says we had 235 new ones yesterday.

      No sign of a let up with Delta yet and there’s a new variant that’s even more contagious. Ugh.

    5. 5.

      Steeplejack

      @raven:

      Sounds good! Is the boat requiring vaccines, or are you going to be on there with a bunch of freedom-loving patriots? Although I guess it doesn’t matter much in the brisk sea air.

    6. 6.

      Amir Khalid

      Malaysia should be on that bar chart in Laurie Garrett’s tweet: we’re at 77.6% with at least one dose. 72.2% with both doses, which would put us between Italy and Canada.

    7. 7.

      raven

      @Steeplejack: They can’t even ask. I was watching a fishing show done in Panama City and, at the end, they superimposed a picture of one of the guys on the show with a tribute. Travis Alan Holeman was an anti-masker who died from Civid. 

      My intention is to mask in the cabin and not on deck.

       

      eta

      From his family on a Go Fund Me

      Please, please take care of yourselves and your families and learn from this harsh lesson that Covid is real and deadly. Don’t let Travis’ death be in vain. Vaccines and early treatment save lives so if you feel any symptoms, get help immediately. Get Monoclonal Antibody Infusions and don’t mess with this. No one should have to go through this. Again, all our love and thanks…
      Greg, Renee’, Travis, Bear, Jenn and Bannan….

    8. 8.

      lowtechcyclist

      It’s like Fox News owns stock in covid

      If they could, they surely would.

      In the war on Covid, they’re Axis Sally.

      Idiot Congressman Chip Roy:

      I do not trust the NIH, the CDC, the FDA, or any of the other so-called experts telling us what to do. #HealthcareFreedom

      Here’s the thing: there are only so many things you can develop genuine expertise on in one lifetime. It takes years and years to get to the level where you know enough to question the experts in a field like epidemiology.

      I’m a PhD mathematician and professional statistician, and I know how long it took me to get to those levels in two at least somewhat related fields.  There’s no way I could start that process over in a completely foreign field like epidemiology without devoting an enormous chunk of the remainder of my life to the effort.

      And for what? There are already thousands of people out there who’ve already invested the time and effort to become experts in that field.

      At some point, you’ve just got to trust the experts, trust the people who’ve already invested a significant piece of their lives in becoming really good in a field.  Pretending that you can just jump in and say, “I don’t trust the experts,” and have that make any sort of sense, is just bullshit.

