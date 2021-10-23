Longterm for my kids & for the world nothing matters more than climate change. But for this moment, nothing will matter more for my life & my childrens’ lives than this pic.twitter.com/kVDFxz99Gf — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) October 23, 2021





Pfizer says kid-size doses of its COVID-19 vaccine are safe and nearly 91% effective at preventing infections in elementary school children. https://t.co/vmE3BVKD9p — The Associated Press (@AP) October 22, 2021

“We really want everybody to think about it like topping off your antibody levels, like topping off the tank before winter comes,” said Jeanne Marrazzo, director of the division of infectious-disease at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. https://t.co/EhP2342Tbq — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) October 22, 2021

More than 120 million Americans will become eligible for a booster shot in the coming months, the White House coronavirus response coordinator has said, and pharmacies are facing complex challenges as they roll out plans to administer them. https://t.co/zsUixG8I8Z — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 22, 2021

In the USA #COVID19 #vaccines are free and widely available. But 16 countries have a better vaccination rate than America. This doesn't reflect govt failure to provide — it's mass refusal. pic.twitter.com/ltitkdMAM1 — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) October 22, 2021

U.S. urges all WTO members to support intellectual property waiver for COVID-19 vaccines https://t.co/IebEQZbGlC pic.twitter.com/WajBhrTBtd — Reuters (@Reuters) October 22, 2021

Beijing has begun offering booster vaccinations against Covid to residents 18 & older, a campaign that's underway in many rich countries. China also wants to have the virus completely under control before the winter Olympics, which it's hosting in 4 months https://t.co/ASDUmu4Mfg — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 22, 2021

India delays COVID-19 vaccine supplies to WHO-backed COVAX, sources say https://t.co/GPPS9iHDtD pic.twitter.com/Er6o0EgELD — Reuters (@Reuters) October 20, 2021

Analysis: Vaccinated Singapore shows zero-COVID countries cost of reopening https://t.co/LUmi1cyvpk pic.twitter.com/MFVQBPaVJt — Reuters (@Reuters) October 22, 2021

Flying Doctors take vaccines to Australia's outbackhttps://t.co/aHIXQNaY1s pic.twitter.com/C8nlqjkXy1 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) October 19, 2021

New Zealand's coronavirus outbreak spreads to South Island https://t.co/oOCwuuBJ11 pic.twitter.com/nuvfXB93LC — Reuters (@Reuters) October 23, 2021

Tunisia imposes COVID-19 vaccine pass on Tunisians and all foreign visitors https://t.co/gSfotFMCrl pic.twitter.com/a6QAURMZnl — Reuters (@Reuters) October 23, 2021

⚡️BREAKING: Russia on Saturday reported another record high number of both new coronavirus cases and deaths. Officials reported 37,678 new coronavirus cases and 1,075 fatalities from Covid-19 over the last 24 hours. https://t.co/vKg3VjqXRC — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) October 23, 2021

COVID-19 deaths in Russia hit record for fifth straight day as lockdown looms https://t.co/VKRcMh331f pic.twitter.com/mjdTHJNWRB — Reuters (@Reuters) October 23, 2021

Regret and defiance in Europe's vaccine-shy east as COVID-19 rages https://t.co/pMPRSSu7XT pic.twitter.com/XDp9ESX0cF — Reuters (@Reuters) October 22, 2021

Ukraine’s coronavirus infections and deaths have reached all-time highs for a second straight day, a challenge for the country where the share of vaccinated is one of Europe’s lowest. Ukrainian officials reported 23,785 confirmed infections and 614 deaths. https://t.co/4bi0LMIQc9 — The Associated Press (@AP) October 22, 2021

Covid: Romania's health system torn apart by pandemic https://t.co/twMMoVeQpM — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) October 22, 2021

Europe is getting increasingly anxious about #COVID19 across the English Channel. COVID incidence in England hit highest levels since the January #DeltaVariant surge. In Wales, 1-out-of-every-45 ppl newly infected last week. https://t.co/k13T8Vs6vM via @financialtimes pic.twitter.com/kfphg7fYug — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) October 22, 2021

Delta 'Plus' Covid variant may be more transmissible https://t.co/3vNjbzeWcp — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) October 22, 2021

In over 2200 children ages 5-11, a placebo-controlled trial of a dose of 10 μg, 1/3 of adults, showed 90.7% efficacy of Pfizer's vaccine (3 cases in vaccine, 16 in placebo)https://t.co/DtuvLmI8An @loftus @JaredSHopkins pic.twitter.com/KdWjPwiGOJ — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) October 22, 2021

This: "it is likely that #SARSCoV2 #vaccines will need to be updated on a seasonal or yearly basis to maintain population-level protective immunity…other interventions might also be required to prevent the occurrence of further significant outbreaks…"https://t.co/bwZJ4o2p9I — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) October 22, 2021

Some people are naturally resistant to infection by SARSCoV2. Now, a global effort is underway to understand why https://t.co/7sAJ5jTQas — delthia ricks ?? (@DelthiaRicks) October 19, 2021

After almost 2 years of Covid, the overwhelming fixation on hospitalizations and deaths as the only important outcomes for getting infected is untenable.

Deliberately ignoring #LongCovid and its functional impairment will not make it go away. — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) October 22, 2021

Two women who contracted COVID-19 during their pregnancies are urging other pregnant women to get vaccinated. Kyndal Nipper lost her baby after a seemingly mild COVID-19 case. Amanda Harrison had to be put on a ventilator and her baby was delivered early. https://t.co/p6abPyS57E — The Associated Press (@AP) October 19, 2021

3. #Covid19 has completely disrupted #flu. Globally flu has been & remains at historically low levels.

In the US, between 150-200 kids a year died from flu pre-Covid. Last year 1 died.

Thousands of adults (up to 60,000 in a bad year) died from flu pre Covid. Not now. pic.twitter.com/3rSpipkqM1 — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) October 23, 2021

The pandemic has been nightmarish but one good thing coming out of it is that some bad police are removing themselves from the forces. Because I guarantee the ones refusing to be vaccinated are also the ones we need to worry about for other reasons. — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) October 22, 2021

It’s like Fox News owns stock in covid https://t.co/b5H6rHwhbY — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) October 22, 2021

