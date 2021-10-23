Our local one-legged Limpkin visited this morning:

Another clip of Legoloss the Limpkin on the trail of the elusive apple snail. #birds pic.twitter.com/pWUJ0nYPT9 — Betty Cracker 🐊 (@bettycrackerfl) October 23, 2021

Don’t know what happened to the leg but I suspect a gator (partially) got him. Which reminds me:

Now for the arrogant jerk. On Friday, I mentioned an event at which the crackpot who is Florida’s surgeon general, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, told people they shouldn’t listen to experts about vaccine safety and efficacy and instead trust “their intuition and their sensibilities.” Perhaps not surprisingly, it turns out Ladapo is a flaming asshole in addition to being a whack-job.

Ladapo had asked to meet state senators this week ahead of a confirmation vote (he’ll be confirmed; there’s a wingnut supermajority). When he showed up at the office of State Senator Tina Polsky, she asked Ladapo to wear a mask since she’s starting radiation therapy soon and doesn’t want to risk catching COVID. He refused, and she kicked him out of her office. Good for her!

Sen. Tina Polsky, who was diagnosed with stage 1 breast cancer in August, asked state Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo and his two legislative aides to leave her office after Ladapo refused to comply with her request to put on a mask. “I told him I had a serious medical condition,” said Polsky, who will begin radiation therapy treatment for cancer next week… Polsky said there was a brief back-and-forth, and then she finally asked whether there was a reason he couldn’t wear a mask. “He just smiles and doesn’t answer. He’s very smug,” Polsky recalled. “And I told him several times, `I have this very serious medical condition.’ And he said, ‘That’s OK,’ like it basically has nothing to do with what we are talking about.” Eventually, Polsky said she asked Ladapo to leave her office, which he agreed to do, she said. But the Senator said before going, Ladapo remarked, “Sometimes I try to reason with unreasonable people for fun.”

Jesus, what a fucking jerk. The state is paying this ill-mannered wanker $500K per year, by the way. And if, dog forbid, DeSantis ever gets elected president, this ass would probably be the U.S. surgeon general. Let’s make sure that never happens, okay?

