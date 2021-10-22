Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Truth in Advertising (Open Thread)

Federalist Society practice group chair and Claremont Institute board and faculty member John Eastman declares his legal work product on behalf of a then-sitting (well, wallowing more likely) president is hot garbage [TPM]:

Eastman told the National Review that the memos were “internal discussion memos” merely describing “available scenarios that had been floated,” and that somebody on Trump’s legal team “had asked” Eastman to write them.

“I was asked to kind of outline how each of those scenarios would work and then orally present my views on whether I thought they were valid or not, so that’s what those memos did,” the conservative lawyer said…

Eastman insisted he doesn’t actually believe in the memo’s jaw-dropping argument that House GOP could replace Biden’s electoral votes, and “anybody who thinks that that’s a viable strategy is crazy.”

Convenient that the exculpatory part was oral rather than written, huh? On a positive note, Eastman must be getting some serious side-eye if he feels the need to explain himself.

Open thread!

      catclub

      Convenient that the exculpatory part was oral rather than written, huh?

       

      I am not sure.   In dealing with Trump, he should have written down that this was all impossible [which Trump never reads], but when he briefs Trump say the opposite to make Trump happy.

      catclub

      anybody buys shares in the Trump SPAC?

      The CNN article mentioned all of the Trump IPOS have ended in bankruptcy for the corporations.

      cope

      Eastman’s walk-back? Meh, it won’t move any opinions one way or another.

      Citizen Alan

      The Federalist Society is what you would get if the Ayn Rand Foundation and the KKK had a baby that grew up to go to an Ivy League Law School.

