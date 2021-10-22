U.S. President Joe Biden, standing beside the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial in Washington, called for patience amid a political stalemate on getting Democratic proposals on voting rights and police reform through a divided Congress https://t.co/kMhryoQmb5 pic.twitter.com/U3xGUniZ5v — Reuters (@Reuters) October 22, 2021

The GOP needs to update its motto: We’re not a democracy republic, we’re a republic kakistocracy!

For the third time this year, Senate Republicans have blocked Democrats' efforts to pass sweeping voting legislation. Amid the stalemate, there are signs that Democrats are making headway in their effort to change Senate procedural rules. https://t.co/Do2AETsjmu — The Associated Press (@AP) October 20, 2021

It's been remarkable to watch Republicans, even "moderates," realize they don't have to pretend they support voting rights anymore in the post-Shelby era. As recently as 2006, the Voting Rights Act renewal passed the Senate 98-0 and was signed by George W. Bush. https://t.co/TKMQMsZq82 — Steven White (@notstevenwhite) October 20, 2021