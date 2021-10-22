Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – Tom V – Budapest

by

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

Tom V

Here are a few photos taken in Budapest in December 2019. As with my other On The Road submissions, they were taken with an iPhone XS.

On The Road - Tom V - Budapest 7
Budapest

Looking across the Danube from Pest at Buda Castle.

On The Road - Tom V - Budapest 6
Budapest

From the Buda side of the river this is the Hungarian Parliament building.

On The Road - Tom V - Budapest 5
Budapest

Statue of King (Saint) Stephen in the Buda Castle.

On The Road - Tom V - Budapest 4
Budapest

Food stand at the Christmas market. Hungry? Hungary?

On The Road - Tom V - Budapest 3
Budapest

Hotel Gellert. There is a fabulous spa there. If you don’t pay for the private room the changing area is co-ed!

On The Road - Tom V - Budapest 2
Budapest

Buda end of the Liberty Bridge across the Danube.

On The Road - Tom V - Budapest 1
Budapest

Corvinus University.

On The Road - Tom V - Budapest
Budapest

Buda Castle.

