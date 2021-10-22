On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).
Tom V
Here are a few photos taken in Budapest in December 2019. As with my other On The Road submissions, they were taken with an iPhone XS.
Looking across the Danube from Pest at Buda Castle.
From the Buda side of the river this is the Hungarian Parliament building.
Statue of King (Saint) Stephen in the Buda Castle.
Food stand at the Christmas market. Hungry? Hungary?
Hotel Gellert. There is a fabulous spa there. If you don’t pay for the private room the changing area is co-ed!
Buda end of the Liberty Bridge across the Danube.
Corvinus University.
Buda Castle.
