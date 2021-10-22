Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I can’t take this shit today. I just can’t.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

Every MSM headline appears to be written by DougJ. i hope he’s getting paid.

The revolution will be supervised.

Consistently wrong since 2002

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

The math demands it!

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

I’m going back to the respite thread.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. let’s win this.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

They are all Michael Cohen now.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Friday News Dump (Open Thread)

Friday News Dump (Open Thread)

by | 13 Comments

This post is in: , ,

No scoops to share, but the news feels like a dump anyway — maybe the dump of a wooly mammoth who’d gorged itself on candy corn (don’t get me started) and Taco Bell tacos with Flamin’ Hot Cheeto shells.

The state of Florida is paying this well-educated lunatic half a million per year to undermine confidence in vaccines and masks and urge citizens to rely on “their intuition and their sensibilities” instead.

As a Floridian who has lived among Floridians for decades, I wouldn’t recommend we trust our “intuition” and “sensibilities” to guide decisions on sorting laundry, let alone protect ourselves in a global pandemic that’s already killed one in 400 of us. Jesus Christ, I thought Rick Scott and his minions were bad, and they were. But these fucking DeSantis people are the worst.

The local dailies have done a stellar job covering the DeSantis fail parade while the worst of the Beltway gang lined up to give him tuggies. But even the locals seem to have given up. I haven’t checked every paper, but if they covered the above lunacy at all, the stories weren’t prominently placed.

All focus is on that dumbass probable murderer who maybe got himself eaten by alligators. A well-placed gator or two in Tallahassee wouldn’t come amiss.

Anyhoo, open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Amir Khalid
  • Baud
  • Danielx
  • debbie
  • Kay
  • Lapassionara
  • leeleeFL
  • Leto
  • MattF
  • Regnad Kcin
  • scav
  • What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    13Comments

    3. 3.

      Regnad Kcin

      Thinking “My Old School” needs a rewrite: ‘Tallahassee tumbles into the sea…’ <horn run, ending in epic bari sax note>

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Kay

      I no longer trust any numbers that come out of Florida. I just think we have more than enough information about the quality of the people making the claims to doubt the claims. I’d need a “neutral” to validate anything they say at this point. You don’t get credibility forever. It’s not a permanent grant. You can blow thru it.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      scav

      I’m just waiting for the DeSantis administration to announce all building regulations are best left to the intuitions of owners and shareholders as well.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Leto

      @scav: I’m sure the capital of hurricane country is already there. “They’ve been through this before. They’ll be fine. Little bit of paint and bit of elbow grease… it’ll def survive the next Cat5.”

      Reply
    11. 11.

      leeleeFL

      Betty, it must be Florida Hive Mind among us “not ridiculously STOOPID Floridians”.  I thought that a plague of gators in Tallahassee might just save us.  But, honestly, why would they want to help us!?

      Reply
    12. 12.

      debbie

      Oh, let it all stick and let them all die.

      Today’s a day off, so I dropped my absentee ballot off this morning. There was a good-size crowd voting early.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Danielx

      @Kay:

      Sort of begs the question as to why anybody believed anything TFG said before, during and after his term in office. Especially his oath of office, since exes and former business associates were eager to point out that you can’t believe a word he says.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.