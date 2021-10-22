No scoops to share, but the news feels like a dump anyway — maybe the dump of a wooly mammoth who’d gorged itself on candy corn (don’t get me started) and Taco Bell tacos with Flamin’ Hot Cheeto shells.

The state of Florida is paying this well-educated lunatic half a million per year to undermine confidence in vaccines and masks and urge citizens to rely on “their intuition and their sensibilities” instead.

FL’s new political Surgeon General Joseph Ladopo, with Desantis, today became the first SG in the US to question the safety and efficacy of vaccines, saying to ignore the experts: “People need to stick with their intuition and their sensibilities.” pic.twitter.com/1H6tVQzwWb — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 21, 2021

As a Floridian who has lived among Floridians for decades, I wouldn’t recommend we trust our “intuition” and “sensibilities” to guide decisions on sorting laundry, let alone protect ourselves in a global pandemic that’s already killed one in 400 of us. Jesus Christ, I thought Rick Scott and his minions were bad, and they were. But these fucking DeSantis people are the worst.

The local dailies have done a stellar job covering the DeSantis fail parade while the worst of the Beltway gang lined up to give him tuggies. But even the locals seem to have given up. I haven’t checked every paper, but if they covered the above lunacy at all, the stories weren’t prominently placed.

All focus is on that dumbass probable murderer who maybe got himself eaten by alligators. A well-placed gator or two in Tallahassee wouldn’t come amiss.

Anyhoo, open thread.