Happy Birthday, @VP! pic.twitter.com/rcgHiwSjpb
— President Biden (@POTUS) October 21, 2021
‘Last couple of days, we’ve come to narrowing to what the possibilities are,’ House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said, as Democratic lawmakers worked toward a compromise on a massive spending plan to fulfill U.S. President Joe Biden's Build Back Better agenda https://t.co/h9z0anjeY0 pic.twitter.com/nljMPqaeNP
— Reuters (@Reuters) October 22, 2021
The fierce and fabulous ladies of the Biden press team proudly wearing our purple to raise awareness for domestic violence and to stand up for LGBTQI youth on #SpiritDay pic.twitter.com/Uvp1SjIYGS
— Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) October 21, 2021
Let’s do facts instead. Under @POTUS, job growth is up 10x over the end of the Trump-McCarthy economy, UI claims are down 60%+, and 5m more people are back to work.
If @GOPLeader wanted to help our economy, he would support our bill to invest in ports, roads, bridges, and jobs. https://t.co/bXcRHkGzQS
— Jen Psaki (@PressSec) October 21, 2021
Condolezza Rice, still (mis)fighting the last war, in defense of ‘her’ GOP:
If it had been met with universal revulsion and were thus truly in the past, I would agree. But the man who inspired it remains flagrantly unapologetic and commands the allegiance of one of our major parties. https://t.co/jFGfwnYWi3
— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) October 21, 2021
