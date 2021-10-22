"President Trump is the first president, in the Republican side at least, to lose the House, the Senate and the presidency in 4 years."

No, really — not every professional Republican is convinced that TFG is their god-emperor, going forward. Here’s Rick ‘Sparklepants’ Lowry, in Tiger Beat on the Potomac (aka Politico) — “What if Trump’s Grip on the GOP Isn’t as Strong as It Seems?”:

… Even the senior-most GOP politicians still seek Trump’s backing. Sen. Chuck Grassley, along with other top elected Republicans in Iowa, attended Trump’s rally in Des Moines the other day, where the 88-year-old senator, running for his eighth term, happily accepted his endorsement.

Trump’s rallies are still remarkably well-attended — part political events, part Grateful Dead concerts, part Andrew Dice Clay sets. The recent one in Alabama may well have been the largest political rally in state history, with roughly 50,000 people on hand…

Big majorities of Republicans tell pollsters they want Trump to run for president. Seventy-seven percent of Republicans in a Hill/HarrisX poll, and 67 percent in a Morning Consult/POLITICO poll said they want the Trump Train to depart the station once again. Morning Consult/POLITICO found that Trump has an 82 percent approval rating among Republicans.

A Pew poll came up with less encouraging numbers for Trump, with two-thirds of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents saying he should stay politically active, but only 44 percent saying he should run for president. Still, Pew found that 63 percent of Republicans say the party should not be accepting, or at least too accepting, of GOP officials who openly criticize Trump.

And yet, despite all this, there are reasons to believe Trump’s dominance is exaggerated and that it is slowly degrading, such that by the time the 2024 Republican primaries roll around, he’ll be challengeable and beatable if he runs…

Trump’s media footprint is much reduced. The press is publishing fewer Trump stories, and there are fewer clicks on those stories. Data from SocialFlow shows engagement with Trump stories plummeting in March of this year and it took another jag down in August and September…

GOP politicians have every reason to do what they can to keep Trump and his voters on board in the interest of a unified base in the run-up to the 2022 midterms. But if Republicans take Congress next year and are worried about keeping it in 2024, they will be wary of once again needing candidates to run better than Trump in swing districts to keep their gavels…

Trump, for his part, is not exactly exuding the overwhelming concern with the interests of the party one would expect of a party leader. At a rally in Georgia, he mused that it might be better if Stacey Abrams were governor rather than Brian Kemp, the Republican who became persona non grata for not going along with Trump’s schemes to overturn the 2020 result in Georgia. He’s also threatened that Republican voters won’t show up in 2022 or 2024 if the alleged theft of 2020 is not taken care of, in some unspecified way…