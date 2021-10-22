Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday / Friday, Oct. 21-22

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday / Friday, Oct. 21-22

End of a fifty-plus (meaty!) thread live-blogging the booster meeting:

  Amir Khalid
  Baud
  Dorothy A. Winsor
  JMG
  Kalakal
  MomSense
  NeenerNeener
  New Deal democrat
  Tony Jay
  YY_Sima Qian

    1.

      Baud

      Honestly cannot understand how someone can become an EMT and not voluntarily get the coronavirus vaccine and then also be like “public-health measures should be voluntary.”

      It’s a paycheck.

    2.

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 10/21 China reported 28 new domestic confirmed & 7 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Inner Mongolia “Autonomous” Region reported 11 new domestic confirmed cases. There currently are 25 active domestic confirmed cases in the region.

      • Ejina Banner in Alxa League reported 9 new domestic confirmed cases (8 residents at Dalaihob Township & 1 tourist from out of region), all found via mass screening of all residents. There currently are 14 active domestic confirmed cases there. The Dalaihob Township has been elevated to High Risk.
      • Alxa Left Banner in Alxa League reported 1 new domestic confirmed case (at Bayanhot), found via mass screening of all residents, a truck driver who has been hauling coal from Ejina Banner. 1 sub-district of Bayanhot Township has been elevated to Medium Risk
      • Erenhot in Xilingol League reported 1 new domestic confirmed case, a traced close contact already under centralized quarantine. There currently are 10 active domestic confirmed cases there. 3 communities are at Medium Risk.

      Xi’an in Shaanxi Province reported 3 new domestic confirmed cases, 1 a traced close contacts & 2 tourists returning from travel in Gansu (took the same high speed rail train as previously identified domestic confirmed cases). There currently are 11 active domestic confirmed cases in the city.

      Ningxia “Autonomous” Region reported 2 new domestic confirmed cases. There currently are 8 active domestic confirmed cases in the region.

      • Wuzhong reported 1 new domestic confirmed case, a traced close contact. There currently are 4 active domestic confirmed cases in the city.
      • Yinchuan reported 1 new domestic confirmed case, a traced close contact. There currently are 4 active domestic confirmed cases in the city.

      Gansu Province reported 9 new domestic confirmed cases (6 mild & 3 moderate). There currently are 18 active domestic confirmed & 1 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • Lanzhou reported 5 new domestic confirmed cases, all tourists traveling through Gansu & Ejina Banner in Inner Mongolia. There currently are 13 active domestic confirmed & 1 active domestic asymptomatic cases. 2 residential compounds are at Medium Risk.
      • Zhangye reported 3 new domestic confirmed cases, 2 are traced close contacts & 1 was found via voluntary screening. There currently are 4 active domestic confirmed cases in the city.
      • Jiayuguan reported 1 new domestic confirmed case, a traced close contact of the domestic confirmed case reported by Changsha in Hunan Province.

      Hebei Province reported 2 new domestic asymptomatic cases. There currently are 4 active asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • Xingtai did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 2 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city.
      • Baoding reported 2 new domestic asymptomatic cases, both tourists returning from travel across Gansu & Ejina Banner in Inner Mongolia.

      Zunyi in Guizhou Province reported 1 new domestic confirmed (moderate) & 2 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine since 10/20 (played mahjong w/ a confirmed case on 10/10). There currently are 2 active domestic confirmed & 3 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 2 residential compounds have been elevated to Medium Risk.

      Beijing Municipality reported 1 new domestic confirmed case (mild), a traced close contact already under centralized quarantine since 10/19. There currently are 2 active domestic confirmed & 1 asymptomatic cases in the city. 4 more domestic positive cases have been identified on 10/22. 1 community has been elevated to Medium Risk.

      Haidong in Qinghai Province – 1 confirmed case (moderate), a person who recently traveled through Gansu.

      Tianmen in Hubei Province did not report any new domestic positive cases, both tourists who had visited Gansu & Ejina Banner in Inner Mongolia in the 1st half of Oct., & were driving through Hubei on their way home in Guangdong.

      Changsha in Hunan Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 1 active domestic confirmed & 1 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, both tourists who had recently returned from travel across Gansu & Ejina Banner in Inner Mongolia.

      Dehong Prefecture in Yunnan Province reported 3 new domestic asymptomatic cases (2 at Ruili & 1 at Longchuan County, all found via screening of persons under lockdown or quarantine). There currently are 1 active domestic confirmed & 16 active domestic asymptomatic cases at the prefecture.

      At Fujian Province there currently are 21 active domestic confirmed cases remaining in the province, all at Xiamen.

      At Heilongjiang Province there currently is 1 active domestic confirmed case remaining in the province, at Harbin.

      At Ürumqi in Xinjiang “Autonomous” Region there currently is 1 active domestic asymptomatic case remaining.

      At Henan Province there currently are 5 active domestic confirmed cases remaining, all at Shangqiu.

      Imported Cases

      On 10/21, China reported 15 new imported confirmed cases (1 previously asymptomatic), 19 imported asymptomatic cases:

      • Ruili in Yunnan Province – 4 confirmed & 2 asymptomatic cases, all Chinese nationals returning from Myanmar
      • Guangxi “Autonomous” Region (location not specified) – 3 confirmed cases, no information released
      • Shanghai Municipality – 2 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Georgia & the UK (both via Helsinki) 
      • Qingdao in Shandong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Japan
      • Rizhao Port in Shandong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese crew member off a cargo ship w/ last port of call in the Philippines
      • Weihai in Shandong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from South Korea
      • Shenzhen in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Indonesia; 1 asymptomatic case, a South Korean national coming from South Korea
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Singapore
      • Foshan in Guangdong Province – 3 asymptomatic cases, 2 coming from Turkey & 1 from the UK, off a flight that landed at Guangzhou
      • Zhengzhou in Henan Province – 1 confirmed case (previously asymptomatic), no information released
      • Xi’an in Shaanxi Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Pakistan; 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Uzbekistan
      • Shenyang in Liaoning Province – 1 confirmed & 3 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province – 3 asymptomatic cases, 1 each coming from Cameroon, South Sudan & Russia
      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Cambodia
      • Tianjin Municipality – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Singapore
      • Deyang in Sichuan Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Azerbaijan; the case had arrived at Xi’an in Shaanxi Province on 10/5, passed through the 14 days of centralized quarantine & tested negative multiple times, upon release from quarantine on 10/19 the case returned to Deyang via high speed rail & re-entered centralized quarantine, testing positive on 10/21
      • Baishan in Jilin Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Pakistan; the case had arrived at Wuhan in Hubei Province on 10/5, passed through the 14 days of centralized quarantine & tested negative multiple times, upon release from quarantine on 10/20 the case flew to Changchun in Jilin Province & was transferred to Baishan & re-entered centralized quarantine, testing positive on 10/21

      Overall in China, 17 confirmed cases recovered (all imported), 13 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation (all imported) & 1 was reclassified as confirmed case (imported), & 1,414 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 518 active confirmed cases in the country (419 imported), 3 in serious condition (all domestic), 384 active asymptomatic cases (357 imported), 1 suspect case (imported). 24,473 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.

      As of 10/21, 2,240.55M vaccine doses have been injected in Mainland China, an increase of 2.225M doses in the past 24 hrs.

      On 10/22 Hong Kong reported 2 new positive cases, both imported (from the Maldives & the Philippines; both fully vaccinated, 1 each w/ AZ-Oxford & Sinovac).

    3.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY:

      Monroe County website says 228 new cases yesterday.
      NYSDOH says we had 252 new ones yesterday.

    4.

      Kalakal

      Meanwhile the UK government demonstrates it’s world beating communication skills

      https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/oct/21/tory-mask-converts-and-holdouts-witness-an-object-lesson-in-disinformation?CMP=Share_AndroidApp_Other

      On a personal note I finally gave up on waiting for Novavax to do anything about boosters and as I’m over 60, spend everyday amongst the unmasked public, work itself has lifted the staff mask mandate because Florida went along to Walgreens and got the first shot of the Pfizer course. So far achey arm but not too much worse than my bimonthly fix of hornet venom ( allergy shots)

      Also helping me make up my mind was DeathSantis’ latest quality hire spewing this unmitigated crap

      https://www.baynews9.com/fl/orlando/partner-content/2021/10/21/florida-surgeon-general-ladapo-questions-covid-19-vaccine?firebaseString=true&cid=app_share

    5.

      JMG

      Alice and I both got the Pfizer booster this week. Stronger reaction than to the first two shots, arm much sorer and very much out of it the next day, but fine the day after that.

    6.

      Baud

      I’m still debating whether to mix and match. I hate agonizing over decisios that really probably won’t make that much of a difference in the end.

    10.

      Amir Khalid

      Malaysia’s Ministry of Health reports 6,630 new Covid-19 cases today in its media statement, tfor a cumulative reported total of 2,429,222 cases. It also reports 96 deaths as of midnight, for an adjusted cumulative total of 28,234 deaths – 1.17% of the cumulative reported total, 1.21% of resolved cases.

      Based on cases reported yesterday, Malaysia’s nationwide Rt is at 0.86.

      521 confirmed cases are in ICU, 230 of them on ventilators. Meanwhile, 7,630 more patients have recovered, for a cumulative total of 2,311,213 patients recovered – 95.5% of the cumulative reported total.

      12 new clusters were reported today, for a cumulative total of 5,717 clusters. 580 clusters are currently active; 5,137 clusters are now inactive.

      6,615 new cases today are local infections. 15 new cases today are imported.

      The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) administered 256,607 doses of vaccine on 20th October: 30,198 first doses, 186,362 second doses, and 19,047 booster doses. As of midnight yesterday, the cumulative total is 48,673,215 doses administered: 25,317,072 first doses, 23,451,810 second doses, and 66,672 booster doses. 77.5% of the population have received their first dose, while 71.8% are now fully vaccinated.

    11.

      Kalakal

      [email protected] Jay:  It’s quite impressive in a way, everytime I think I’ve managed to decide what it is I most despise about them, is the dishonesty? the cruelty? the stupidity? the corruption? etc etc. ad bloody nauseam they manage to shift it by being giving an outstandinding demonstration of how utterly vile they are in a different way.

    12.

      New Deal democrat

      Good news: I can’t find a single State with any significant uptrend in cases. Also, by contrast, last October cases doubled from 40,000 to 80,000/day.

      Noteworthy that treatment continues to give better outcomes, as “only” 1650 deaths from over 110,000 cases 3 weeks ago.

      Bad news: 80,000 cases a day is still awful.
      Caveat: while there are breakthrough cases, it continues mainly to be a pandemic of the unvaccinated.

      The big issue: will there be another winter wave this year, or will vaccinations plus resistance from the recent Delta outbreak allow the downward trend to be maintained?

