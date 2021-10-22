An influential panel of government advisers has endorsed extra doses of all three of the nation’s vaccines — and said people could choose a different company’s brand for that next shot. https://t.co/2C6B4LXLe1 — AP Health & Science (@APHealthScience) October 21, 2021





A look at the science behind mixing and matching. The 'mixing' strategy is technically known as a heterologous prime boost. A trial at the University of Maryland School of Medicine found that switching vaccines raised the level of coronavirus antibodies https://t.co/x3IRFD0t0A — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 22, 2021

77.4% of all qualified Americans (age 12 and up) have received at least one vaccine shot; 66.9% are fully vaccinated. 96.0% of Americans age 65 and older have received at least one shot; 84.5% have received two; and 15.7% have gotten a booster shot. pic.twitter.com/7JAz3Q0oax — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) October 22, 2021

The US had +81,208 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 yesterday, bringing the total to over 46.0 million. The 7-day moving average declined to 77,383 new cases per day. pic.twitter.com/46zk0ZxJEj — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) October 22, 2021

The US reported +2,018 new coronavirus deaths yesterday, bringing the total to 752,319. The 7-day moving average rose back to 1,556 deaths per day. pic.twitter.com/RnaHxHFmb4 — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) October 22, 2021

The US has fallen behind most developed countries in vaccine coverage, and is now roughly on par with Brazil and Argentina. pic.twitter.com/4RfnTB0Qv9 — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) October 22, 2021

.@WHO estimates 115,000 health workers have died from #Covid19. Huge, tragic loss.

And while some health workers in the US are QUITTING jobs because they don't want to be vaccinated, many HCWs around the world are still waiting for vaccine. Unconscionable. https://t.co/z4u9XSX2Wj — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) October 21, 2021

China's capital Beijing has begun offering booster shots against COVID-19, four months before the city and surrounding regions are to host the Winter Olympics. https://t.co/tBXj7ishY3 — The Associated Press (@AP) October 22, 2021

India's vaccine campaign hits 1 billion doses. Vaccinations accelerated in recent weeks w/ more than 70% of adults having received at least 1 shot. India still has a long way to go. Just 30% of people eligible for vaccination have received 2 doses https://t.co/Zoc2Lx3jva — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 22, 2021

Hong Kong halts cruise-to-nowhere as COVID-19 suspected in crew member https://t.co/U00utZCkYd pic.twitter.com/l9JVsvl5pr — Reuters (@Reuters) October 22, 2021

Australia to start travel bubble with Singapore https://t.co/e2IaaWhGEg — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) October 22, 2021

Celebrations as Melbourne exits sixth lockdown https://t.co/8XHsmgpWLC — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) October 21, 2021

New Zealand’s government has set an ambitious target of fully vaccinating 90% of all eligible people to end coronavirus lockdowns. It provides a pathway to freedom for people in Auckland after more than two months under lockdown. https://t.co/hHP7jaEMMt — The Associated Press (@AP) October 22, 2021

The U.S. continues to do a pathetic job of tracking variant #SARSCoV2 strains. Israel, in contrast, tests & sequences #COVID19 cases aggressively. And despite triple-vaccination, the country has spotted 56 new variants in circulation.https://t.co/q5uxfeAY1D — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) October 21, 2021

President Vladimir Putin will cancel face-to-face meetings during Russia's nationwide week-long paid holiday starting on Oct. 30 designed to curb Covid infections amid record deaths.https://t.co/QFOV8NBZ3k — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) October 21, 2021

Russia closes workplaces for a week after Covid deaths hit record levels. Russian-made coronavirus vaccines, including Sputnik V & the 1-dose Sputnik Light, are widely available, but only 45M of the country’s 146M people have been fully vaccinated. https://t.co/NFONqGGot8 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 21, 2021

Russia's Covid nightmare is being driven by widespread vaccine rejection. Inside Hospital 1 in the city of Vologda, wards are teeming w/ the sick & dying. Out of 750 patients w/ Covid, 700 had not been vaccinated. https://t.co/xPuJODDag8 pic.twitter.com/4tEHTqmJmv — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 22, 2021

The lack of urgency among most Muscovites reflects a country where two years of the coronavirus have normalized the pandemic as one more fact of life. @felix_light writes.https://t.co/0onybyDIqo — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) October 22, 2021

For the last 4 months, Britain has run a grand epidemiological experiment, lifting virtually all coronavirus restrictions, even in the face of a high daily rate of infections—and now, evidence of a #DeltaPlus variant https://t.co/kRdT26TMv1 pic.twitter.com/LZtFgi0uef — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 22, 2021

UK’s neighbours criticise Covid policies as cases begin to surge across EU https://t.co/dQvLhaUknN — Guardian World (@guardianworld) October 21, 2021

Toronto says police not vaccinated by Nov 30 will be put on unpaid leave https://t.co/deR6XC4X9R pic.twitter.com/q3d0BZ61vn — Reuters (@Reuters) October 22, 2021

End of a fifty-plus (meaty!) thread live-blogging the booster meeting:

I was expecting a little more of a move by #ACIP to steer people towards certain booster dose choices. But at the end of the day they voted 15-0 twice to recommend Moderna & J&J vaccinees get a booster shot — any booster shot. #Covid https://t.co/uvxFzrYQDR — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) October 21, 2021

“Although it is not simple, it also is not utterly hopelessly complex,” FDA’s Peter Marks says of the next stage in the pandemic #Covid vaccine rollout. The people who have to plan & implement it may disagree. https://t.co/Zw1zwY5DAi — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) October 21, 2021

If you still are doing your own research with the vaccine, good place to start is with the leading immunologist who helped develop the vaccine. She is making appearances across the country to explain how it works and answer any questions. https://t.co/DP8gj9xZNd — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 20, 2021

Ivermectin linked to severe toxicity, researchers found in a small Covid-related study. Patients who took it suffered confusion, ataxia, seizures, hypotension — and for some, ICU admission. Study by Dr. Robert Hendrickson, Oregon Health & Science Univ https://t.co/ONQIALFD4e pic.twitter.com/0q8Y1hpTTF — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 21, 2021

.@MeganMolteni reports on 2 fascinating papers out today on #Covid infections in pregnancy, including one that suggests carrying a male fetus depresses the mother's immune response to the SARS-2 virus. So interesting. https://t.co/n0L4OGYrDp — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) October 20, 2021

The NIH analysis: "The body of the scientific data…makes this conclusion readily apparent to anyone with experience in and knowledge of virus phylogeny and evolutionary biology." https://t.co/Tqiqw4wkyP pic.twitter.com/5R2FlY9bIa — Amy Maxmen, PhD (@amymaxmen) October 21, 2021

Honestly cannot understand how someone can become an EMT and not voluntarily get the coronavirus vaccine and then also be like “public-health measures should be voluntary.” https://t.co/rPL91wKjxd — Glenn Fleishman (@GlennF) October 22, 2021

Last month, the Biden admin announced federal contractors must be vaccinated against Covid-19 (w/ no testing option!). Now colleges are coming to the conclusion that they get a LOT in federal contract money, and are imposing vax mandates on campus: https://t.co/NKj7OqN2tu — Francie Diep (@franciediep) October 18, 2021