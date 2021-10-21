Okay, the video ad is gone. 🎶 Ding-dong, the witch is dead. 🎶

I never experienced the automatic unwanted restarting, but I use my laptop most of the time. And I use two ad blockers.

So I was surprised to see how much faster Balloon Juice was loading on my laptop last night! So much faster that a few times I thought it hadn’t reloaded when I hit REFRESH. Is anyone else noticing this?

BJ had been mostly unusable on my iPad – even though it never restarted itself – but I tried my iPad last night and it was much more usable. So it’s better, but I am still getting the gaping white spaces as I try to scroll through the front page. Is anyone else noticing this? Or something similar?

I also couldn’t help noticing that Betty’s thread hit 300+ yesterday, which doesn’t happen on threads nearly as much as it used to. That makes me wonder how many people started commenting less because of the annoyance and frustration of automatic restarting. Can you chime in below and let me know whether that might have been the case?

As I said yesterday, John and I are both committed to resolving the problems once and for all.

I am aware that:

the back arrow works inconsistently sometimes when you press reply it doesn’t always put @commenter in the box recent comments is not always up to date for you if you use Chrome, and possibly Firefox, especially late at night sometimes takes a while for new/revised comments to appear, both your comments and others sometimes the visual tab isn’t available, only the text tab

Let’s start there. Let’s take stock of where these 4 areas stand now that the video ad is gone:

Please speak up in the comments and let me know your thoughts/experiences in the 4 areas identified above: blue, teal, magenta, green.

There are a ton of different devices, different operating systems, different browsers, different browser versions, different ad blockers, and different browser add-ons out there. So it takes really good and very specific information to figure out what’s a site issue and what is a device/OS/browser quirk.

So can you help us out here? The more specific information, the better.

I plan to keep this post at #2 all day to make it more likely that everyone sees it.