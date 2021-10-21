Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

Nevertheless, she persisted.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

Hot air and ill-informed banter

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

Four legs? good! two legs? we’re not so sure…

It’s been a really long fucking year.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Americans barely caring about Afghanistan is so last month.

Women: they get shit done

All your base are belong to Tunch.

It might be fine, or it might be a clusterfuck.

You are here: Home / z-Retired Categories / Site Maintenance / Okay, the Video Ad is Gone, Now What?

Okay, the Video Ad is Gone, Now What?

by | 31 Comments

This post is in: 

Okay, the video ad is gone.  🎶 Ding-dong, the witch is dead. 🎶

I never experienced the automatic unwanted restarting, but I use my laptop most of the time.  And I use two ad blockers.

So I was surprised to see how much faster Balloon Juice was loading on my laptop last night!  So much faster that a few times I thought it hadn’t reloaded when I hit REFRESH.  Is anyone else noticing this?  

BJ had been mostly unusable on my iPad –  even though it never restarted itself – but I tried my iPad last night and it was much more usable.  So it’s better, but I am still getting the gaping white spaces as I try to scroll through the front page. Is anyone else noticing this? Or something similar?

I also couldn’t help noticing that Betty’s thread hit 300+ yesterday, which doesn’t happen on threads nearly as much as it used to.  That makes me wonder how many people started commenting less because of the annoyance and frustration of automatic restarting.  Can you chime in below and let me know whether that might have been the case?

As I said yesterday, John and I are both committed to resolving the problems once and for all.

I am aware that:

  1. the back arrow works inconsistently
  2. sometimes when you press reply it doesn’t always put @commenter in the box
  3. recent comments is not always up to date for you if you use Chrome, and possibly Firefox, especially late at night
  4. sometimes takes a while for new/revised comments to appear, both your comments and others
  5. sometimes the visual tab isn’t available, only the text tab

Let’s start there.  Let’s take stock of where these 4 areas stand now that the video ad is gone:  

Please speak up in the comments and let me know your thoughts/experiences in the 4 areas identified above: blue, teal, magenta, green.

There are a ton of different devices, different operating systems, different browsers, different browser versions, different ad blockers, and different browser add-ons out there.  So it takes really good and very specific information to figure out what’s a site issue and what is a device/OS/browser quirk.

So can you help us out here?  The more specific information, the better. 

I plan to keep this post at #2 all day to make it more likely that everyone sees it.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Barbara
  • Baud
  • different-church-lady
  • Doug R
  • eachother
  • FlyingToaster
  • hw3
  • Jeanne
  • jeffreyw
  • Just Chuck
  • Nicole
  • Ruckus
  • scav
  • Scout211
  • The Moar You Know
  • WaterGirl
  • WhatsMyNym
  • Woodrow/asim

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    31Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      I’ve had the green problems for a long time now.  

      The other problem I consistently have, which doesn’t have a color assigned to it, is that it often takes a while for new/revised comments to appear, both mine and others.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      The Moar You Know

      I hit Balloon Juice on a Windows laptop running Win10 with Chrome and AdBlock Plus, and with an iPhone SE also running mobile Chrome with no adblocker:  no issues whatsoever in the last six months.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      different-church-lady

      So I was surprised to see how much faster Balloon Juice was loading on my laptop last night!

      I’m not: every time you’ve ever disabled or limited ads in the past, suddenly the entire site is turbo-charged. I have lots of aging devices in my life, and performance changes are very noticeable.

      I get that ads are a necessity, but I’m not sure any of the ad services give a shit how much overhead they burden any given site with.

      A successful parasite does not kill the host. It feels like web ad companies are headed in that direction.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Nicole

      I have some green problems- mostly the trying to reply and the commenter’s name not coming up (and then sometimes the page reloading and the whole comment going bye-bye).

      But my lack of commenting has less to do with challenges and more to do with there already being 100 comments by the time I get there so I figure in most cases, anything interesting I have to contribute was already said by three other commenters ahead of me.  Doesn’t always stop me, but often does.  Most of the time the site runs very well for me (usually Chrome).  When commenting, though, I prefer to do it on laptop as quoting other people can be a bit of a hassle on the iPhone.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      WaterGirl

      @Baud:  Yeah, I had planned to include the “comments not showing up right away” in the green set but got distracted.  I’ll add that one now because I do think it’s one of the top 5 issues.

      Can you let me know explicitly, though, whether there has been a change in any of the green items now that the video ad is gone?

      I actually think that some of these colored items today may be/are likely related to ads that are not video.  So the thing to do is identify exactly where things stand today with no video ad, so that if we turn off the other as for short period of time to test, everyone will be able to clearly see whether that makes a difference, or not.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Just Chuck

      Sometimes when I press reply I still get the old-style dialog without the richtext editor and the instruction telling me to reload.  Doesn’t happen very often though, and reload does fix it.  macOS, Chrome, ublock origin and privacy badger.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      different-church-lady

      I am still getting the gaping white spaces as I try to scroll through the front page.

      I’m not sure if this is the same thing, but for at least a year now BJ on my aging iPad goes “chunk…. chunk…. chunk…” for a couple of minutes at a time before all the content will load. It loads a few paragraphs, stalls for some dozens of seconds, then loads another few. Sometimes it just fails. Definitely seems related to how much Twitter embed is on the front page.

      (Fourth generation iPad, OS 10.3.something.., I don’t have it with me right now…)

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Scout211

      So I was surprised to see how much faster Balloon Juice was loading on my laptop last night!  So much faster that a few times I thought it hadn’t reloaded when I hit REFRESH.  Is anyone else noticing this?   

      Yes.

      BJ had been mostly unusable on my iPad –  even though it never restarted itself – but I tried my iPad last night and it was much more usable.  So it’s better, but I am still getting the gaping white spaces as I try to scroll through the front page. Is anyone else noticing this? Or something similar?

      The only gaping white spaces on my iPad or Mac seem to be the spaces reserved for ads.  There is a light gray border and the word “ADVERTISEMENT” at the top of a large blank space.

      That makes me wonder how many people started commenting less because of the annoyance and frustration of automatic restarting.  Can you chime in below and let me know whether that might have been the case?

      Only for the past few days when several of my comments were eaten by the auto-refresh.  The auto-refresh has been happening on my iPad for many months, but not regularly or consistently.  The regular and consistent was for the past week only.

      • the back arrow works inconsistently

      • sometimes when you press reply it doesn’t always put @commenter in the box

      • recent comments is not always up to date for you if you use Chrome, and possibly Firefox, especially late at night.

      Yes to the back arrow problem.

      No to the @commenter not appearing.

      Yes to the recent comments not up to date sometimes.  I use Chrome on all devices.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      WaterGirl

      @Baud:  I know you might have other things to think about, you know, like your job, etc.  But if you and others can really try to take note of how the (now) 5 green items – and the other 3 colors –  are behaving over the next few days, it would be big help.

      I’m hoping that if people can really pay attention this week and through the weekend that John will be willing to turn off all the ads for a week so that people have time to really notice whether the patterns change.  Or not.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      jeffreyw

      @WaterGirl: ​
       
      This comment reply: @watergirl did not populate, the cursor did not show, had to use text tab to comment.
      I have most of the green problems, IDK if the recent comments are a problem because I seldom pay them any attention. Sometimes on a refresh I’m returned to the top of the page.
      Win 10 desktop Dell PC, latest Firefox, AdGuard

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Woodrow/asim

      BJ loads much faster for me now (Win10/Firefox/Loads of privacy add-ons).

      Not commenting a ton, but have seen that commentor reply issue (#2 of the green items) just today. That’s the only comment issue I can think of, at the moment, I’m seeing.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      FlyingToaster

      Blue problems: I wasn’t having those.  See below for gatekeepers.

      Teal problems:  Only on iPadOS.  And there’s usually (not consistent) an “advertisement” text holder at either the top or the bottom of the adspace.

      Magenta problems:  A little bit.  Meatspace requires more of my attention, as we’re in the High School selection/tour/visit phase of WarriorTeen’s existence.  Plus various family and associate stuff that needs attention.  So if I start to comment and the page refreshes or won’t give me the visual box or whatever I’m a lot more likely to say “oh, FFS” and leave for less annoying pastures.

      Green Problems:  Everywhere, every device.  I tend to assume that it’s Cloudfront, because BJ ain’t the only place exhibiting this.  Lots of places are having inconsistent delivery related to content caching (the missing .css page phenomenon).  And lots of servers are either getting attacked or having meltdowns (Apple’s FindMy server went down this am and told me WarriorTeen was at a church (‽) rather than at school; WeatherUnderground is losing the server that hosts all Watertown MA PWS every afternoon; et cetera, et cetera).

      Devices as follows:

      (Work) MacBookPro 16 last January (not M1); Big Sur; Firefox Latest, with NoScript/Ghostery/Disconnect for Facebook/CookieBro/CookieMaster; Chrome Latest with PrivacyBadger

      (Travel) MacBookAir 13; Catalina; Firefox (latest for Catalina) with NoScript/Ghostery/Disconnect for Facebook/CookieBro/CookieMaster; Chrome (latest for Catalina) with Disconnect for Facebook

      (Tablet) iPadPro 10.5; iPadOS 14.8; Chrome Latest; PrivacyPro Latest (from the folks who make Disconnect for Facebook)

      (Mobile) iPhone SE 2nd gen; Chrome Latest.  I don’t comment on phones, because I’m old and the keypad is too fucking small.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      eachother

      Yes I had the white gaps and refreshing jitters for a few days on my phone. Gone now.
      But I want to present all the colors to WaterGirl as thanks for your support.
      The 3AM time stamp on your email tells a tale.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Jeanne

      Had completely stopped reading BJ due to automatic refreshing on my iPhone using safari. Since ad is gone it has been great. Thanks! Don’t comment so not sure of other issues

      Reply
    18. 18.

      WaterGirl

      @jeffreyw:

      Sometimes on a refresh I’m returned to the top of the page.

      Yeah, I’ll get to some of the smaller annoyances after we deal with the big ones that affect function.  There will be time for those as well, I’m just not tracking them at the moment.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      scav

      DEFINITELY faster (huzzah!) 

      I get the white gaps on many sites, for me they usually seem to be advertisements.

      (if and only if I’ve been commenting less, it’s entirely due to angst, spleen and venom, and a vain attempt not to inflict it overmuch on others.  Plus, the backsplatter.)

      I’ll try to keep an eye for the green ones, but apart from general speed, I’ve not had many issues with the site. (there is a certain newish user, however . . . see magenta above and that’s with the liberal resort to baked goods.) (ETA, well, not specific to BJ, the entire interwebs has gotten slower to load and dodgy, but I’m not expecting you can fix that.)

      iPad 7th gen, 15.0.2, Safari, AdBlockPro, Right-handed, fond of anchovies.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Ruckus

      @different-church-lady:

      I get that ads are a necessity, but I’m not sure any of the ad services give a shit how much overhead they burden any given site with.

      A successful parasite does not kill the host. It feels like web ad companies are headed in that direction.

      I like both parts of your comment. Because they are both true.

      Ad companies think they need to be noticed more than anything else if they are going to be successful. And the more ads that we have in our lives the less impression any one ad makes. They have become very annoying background NOISE. And no it’s not that most of them haven’t been annoying for decades, even the one’s that somewhat entertain are. But everything in our society is supported by ads. The vast majority of my email is ads, of a different type-political, but they are ads none the less. Someone is always trying to sell us something, be it crap we don’t need or politicians that we don’t actually want, among the things/people we do. And when it gets to the overload stage, they all have to shout to be heard. And that shouting is in the form of obnoxiousness/intrusion. In our, and likely all other societies, we are at the obnoxious and intrusion level. “Must have” electronics has allowed us to be in touch, like it or not, 24 hrs a day.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Doug R

      I know this is heresy here, but the unthreaded comments make it difficult to keep track of conversations and when I do comment, I have to search my name later to see any replies, if I remember to check.

      So I don’t comment much.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Ruckus

      @WaterGirl:

      My only current problem is the comment box. I often get the text box, when I comment using that it always posts the comment and then I have the visual box. I can comment using either but the visual box just works a lot smoother. iMac, Safari, latest updates, AdGuard.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Barbara

      Definitely having the GREEN visual versus text box issue, but especially for replies. For instance I am not having that issue in this comment.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      WhatsMyNym

      So I was surprised to see how much faster Balloon Juice was loading on my laptop last night

      Extremely fast…
      FireFox w/NoScript OR Brave on laptop running Windows10
      Brave on Android phone

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.