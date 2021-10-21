Peter Doocy is speechless when Jen Psaki asks him what the number one cause of death for police officers was last year (it was Covid!) pic.twitter.com/UtuzN1wTu4
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 19, 2021
jayapal continues to be the messaging MVP for the house on trying to get this bill through https://t.co/hqpSWSzAxT
— ?? ?? GHOSTLIKEHELLMACHINE ?? ???? (@golikehellmachi) October 20, 2021
New guidelines meant to push federal workers to join unions coming, per White House. Govt will be required to tell new hires about unions; unions will be invited to new hire training sessions. @VP and @SecMartyWalsh to roll this out today, per @HansNicholshttps://t.co/b9SBZ7iANI
— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) October 20, 2021
The Senate agreed to S Res 422, authorizing use of the Hart atrium for a bipartisan Halloween dog parade on 10/27. Schumer: “Thank god we got this one through."
— Tia Yang (@tsyang27) October 19, 2021
The NFL has agreed to end race-based adjustments in dementia testing in its $1 billion settlement of concussion claims. Critics say such testing makes it difficult for Black retirees to qualify for awards that average $500,000 or more. https://t.co/NhgdDalnoV
— The Associated Press (@AP) October 21, 2021
