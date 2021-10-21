Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Thursday Morning Open Thread: Fighting for the Future, On Multiple Fronts

    2. 2.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      Here’s something new. A university asks its faculty members to “volunteer” in the dining halls.

      MSU is asking staff and faculty to VOLUNTEER in dining services bc of a staff shortage.Tell the truth.Which of y'all would do that? And WHY? (honestly I do not understand y anyone would do this, pls explain)— Le 'Hey you, join a union, yes, I mean you' Cagle (@lecagle) October 21, 2021

    3. 3.

      Another Scott

      Biden-Harris are continuing to get the work done.

      It looks like it was MVP’s birthday yesterday – a belated HBD to her!

      In other news, …

       

      Germany’s Flixbus acquires US Greyhound bus company
      https://p.dw.com/p/41xTT

      Interesting.  Buses should have a bright future as we attack CO2 emissions, especially as they go hybrid and electric.

      Cheers,

      Scott.

    4. 4.

      Baud

      Jayapal has been impressive.  Kudos to her for fighting and staying positive.

    5. 5.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Solar storm confirms Vikings settled in North America exactly 1,000 years ago

      The new dating method relies on the fact that solar storms produce a distinctive radiocarbon signal in a tree’s annual growth rings. It was known there was a significant solar storm – a burst of high-energy cosmic rays from the sun – in AD992. In all three pieces of wood examined, from three different trees, 29 growth rings were formed after the one that bore evidence of the solar storm, meaning the wood was cut in 1021, said the University of Groningen archaeologist Margot Kuitems, the study’s first author. It was not local indigenous people who cut the wood because there is evidence of metal blades, which they did not possess, Dee said.

      The length of the occupation remains unclear, though it may have been a decade or less, and perhaps 100 Norse people were present at any given time, Dee said. Their structures resembled Norse buildings on Greenland and Iceland.

      Oral histories called the Icelandic sagas depict a Viking presence in the Americas. Written down centuries later, they describe a leader named Leif Erikson and a settlement called Vinland, as well as violent and peaceful interactions with the local peoples, including capturing enslaved people. The 1021 date roughly corresponds to the saga accounts, Dee said, adding: “Thus it begs the question, how much of the rest of the saga adventures are true?”

    7. 7.

      NotMax

      Caution, possible time sink ahead.

      Found while noodling ’round the web.

      (Gotta be at least a little intrigued by an entry on page 231, which starts off with “2 pounds of butter.”)

    8. 8.

      Baud

      New guidelines meant to push federal workers to join unions coming, per White House. Govt will be required to tell new hires about unions; unions will be invited to new hire training sessions.

      “Push” seems like a loaded term here, at least based on the tweet.  I didn’t click on the story.

    9. 9.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: And as someone pointed out at the link, Michigan State has a $3.4 billion endowment, and their football coach makes $5.5 million a year.

      They can fucking pay dining hall workers enough to alleviate the staff shortage.

      I believe they teach about supply and demand in Econ 101. Maybe they need a refresher.

    11. 11.

      jonas

      (As a white person), there’s no shortage of racist shit in this country that just leaves your jaw on the ground when you hear about it, but the NFL’s race-based brain injury compensation scheme really takes it to a new level. Just…wow.

    12. 12.

      Geminid

      @OzarkHillbilly: The Vikings may have set up a temporary encampment on the mainland to dry all the cod they were catching on the Grand Banks, and called it Lutefisk Town. The neighboring Natives probably said, “Ewww!”

      The Basque fisherman just shook their heads at the dumb Yankees.

