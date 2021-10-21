Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Thursday Evening Open Thread: Our Failed Horserace Media

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    32Comments

    1. 1.

      germy

      The Oath Keepers are known as a violent extremist group. You can see some members here in tactical gear moving up the Capitol steps on Jan. 6. pic.twitter.com/jrB1e6WmmH

      We got a membership list from an anonymous hacker.

      It included 10 sitting state lawmakers, all GOP.

      THREAD

      — Isaac Arnsdorf (@iarnsdorf) October 21, 2021

      Reply
    4. 4.

      O. Felix Culpa

      @zhena gogolia: They do seem to have less memory than goldfish. I also suspect the memory-holing is deliberate. The dominant media framing–so different from the TFG years–is a choice.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Jeffro

      @zhena gogolia: hey that whole ‘good governance’ thing is SO boring…

      Yeah, they literally could take any subject they want and do an apples-to-apples comparison, and I can’t think of anything where trumpov would come out looking better, with the exception of eyeball/clickbait value to the snooze media.  By that metric, sure.  Anything else and you’ve gotta be f’n kidding me.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Jeffro

      @WaterGirl: why not?  We have insurrectionists in the House.  Heck, we might have a couple who actually tried to give away their ‘safe location’ to the rioters.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      WaterGirl

      @Jeffro: I know.  I hope those people are identified as part of the commission process.

      But actually on the membership rolls of the Oath Keepers?  Those people are not just evil, but also stupid.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      germy

      New: The Justice Department has added two top prosecutors from Washington to the child sex trafficking investigation of Republican Matt Gaetz, according to two people briefed on the matter. https://t.co/15z8RGipGg

      — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 21, 2021

      This explains why Gaetz was grilling Garland abt past backgrounds of prosecutors in today’s hearing, meaning he was using his position on the committee to pursue his own interest. https://t.co/TddCrwvhkF

      — emptywheel (@emptywheel) October 21, 2021

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Geminid

      Axios listed the nine House Republicans who voted to hold Bannon in contempt. Besides Cheney and Kinzinger, fellow Impeachers Meijar, Upton, Katko, Gonzalez and Herrera-Butler voted with the Democrats. Nancy Mace (SC) and Brian Fitzpatrick (PA) also voted to hold Bannon in contempt.

      Axios also had a short article about the spat on the House floor between Greene, Raskin and Cheney. I had to laugh at the picture heading the article: Boebert, Gaetz and Green standing next to each other. The new Three Stooges.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      O. Felix Culpa

      @mrmoshpotato: In the past, I would have agreed with you. However, given that they are still doing bogus horse race framing at a time when our democracy is in grave peril, with many credible voices raising the alarm, I wonder if the problem goes beyond the media’s tried and true [sic] methods. It’s almost as if they want to obscure the truth

      ETA: So either they are too criminally stupid to learn or they (and/or their paymasters) are venally vested in the downfall of our democracy. Or, of course, both.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Litlebritdifrnt

      @germy:  The Oathkeepers were formed during Obama’s administration because a bunch of white supremasist current and former law enforcement people claimed that Obama was going to take their guns.  Their entire premise was that if Obama tried to take their guns or in other words put in place laws that they felt were against their “Oath” then they would rise up.  They have stuck around like a nasty rash ever since.  Strange that they never threaten to “rise” up when a republican is in power.  I know this due to my extensive studying of the birther movement of which the Oathkeepers were part of.  Just my two pennorth.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Geminid

      @germy: I read that the reason prosecutors asked the judge for more time before sentencing Gaetz’s former pal Greenberg was that they had developed new lines of investigation and possible prosecution. It looks like they have.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      JML

      The Beltway media pretended to not like Trump and his administration and acted all offended at the rampant cronyism, corruption, and incompetence…but the reality is they loved it. It was super easy to write stories about all that junk and the WH leaked like a sieve. Writing stories about actual policy is work. Dealing with a competent administration requires actual commitment.

      If there’s a less relevant group in more need of a total restart it’s the beltway media.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      SpaceUnit

      The horserace / sportsball model of mainstream political coverage isn’t a bug, it’s a feature.  It evolved as a way for corporate media to tilt the playing field ( or racetrack, if you prefer that metaphor ) in favor of republicans.  The emphasis is always on scorekeeping instead of actual issues.  Zingers win debates.  Chest-beating and hot air is equal to logic.

      I had hoped that they’d learn something from the last five years.  Some have but many have not.  And yeah, a lot of them are drooling for that next big horserace and the ratings /money it will bring.  God help us all.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Geminid

      @Jeffro: Gaetz’s dad has the money to hire the best criminal defense attorneys available. I want prosecutors to bring as many heavy charges as they can, and the charges have to stick.

      So I can wait. I’ll have to; Greenberg’s prosecutors asked for a sentencing hearing next March.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      schrodingers_cat

      OT non-political news.

      I finally got my first artist grade pencil set in the mail today!! I got it from Ebay about $20 less than Amazon! My brushes and watercolors are coming tomorrow. All the nice comments you guys left me when I shared my art work made me decide to take the plunge!

      Reply

