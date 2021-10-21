reminder: one party is sabotaging democracy . the other is trying to pass an infrastructure bill
would be nice is press spelled that out everyday https://t.co/6ujPC2Qxll
— Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) October 21, 2021
under Biden jobs are up, unemployment down, stock market up, consumer spending up
but loud Beltway assumption is economy is in the tank
— Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) October 21, 2021
(Per 538's average. https://t.co/EkT3Ga8Shp)
— Joshua Holland (@JoshuaHol) October 21, 2021
If you get panicked about an election that is more than a year away, even after all that happened in the last years, I don't know what to tell you.
— max weber stan account (@Convolutedname) October 20, 2021
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings