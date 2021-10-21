Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: Working Hard / Hardly Working

The serfs, they are REVOLTING!

Or, as Karla L. Miller said in the Washington Post last month, During the ‘Great Resignation,’ workers refuse to accept the unacceptable”.

Paul Waldman, also at the Washington Post“Workers are feeling a bit more empowered, and Republicans can’t stand it”:

This is an extraordinary opportunity to look at the economic life of the country in a slightly different way, an opportunity millions of people are already taking. But it may not last. We could look back at this period in our history as a watershed in our approach to work, but the forces of backlash are never far behind any hint of progress.

You can see it at the elite level, with those whose message to the public is Get back to work, you bums. And stop complaining

What is now being called the “Great Resignation” has many causes. Many of those quitting are doing so because they think they can get a better job elsewhere. Some are starting their own businesses. Some have decided to retire early, even on a smaller income, because they’ve realized they value time more than money.

The quitting is happening at the highest rates in low-wage industries such as restaurants, hospitality and retail. Many have gotten fed up with low pay, difficult working conditions and abusive customers. And many who are still in their old jobs are thinking about moving on.

This isn’t happening by accident. From the beginning, the pandemic was a public health and an economic crisis, and the nature of employment was at the center. When we put the economy into an induced coma in early 2020, we began talking about “essential workers” who put themselves at risk for the rest of us. But what did they get from all those expressions of thanks? Not much…

We have long told ourselves a story about America as a land of limitless opportunity, despite the fact that we know it isn’t true. We tell and retell stories of the extraordinary people who pulled themselves up from dire circumstances to achieve wealth and success, never acknowledging that it’s precisely the exceptional nature of those stories that is the problem. In a just society, you shouldn’t have to be a one-in-a-million genius or a maniacal workaholic to haul yourself to a life free of deprivation…

Also, there’s reason to suspect these business whiners are also liars:

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    63Comments

    4. 4.

      Soprano2

      I read that Florida guy’s story. All I can say is I’m somewhat skeptical, because what he did wasn’t random. My manager has had a lot of “ghosting” of interviews, which is just rude. Where she used to get a dozen or more applicants pre-Covid, now she’s lucky to get 6, and maybe 2 actually show up for interviews. Some of you may think that’s hilarious “sticking it to the man”, but really it’s just rude and inconvenient.

      I think that first tweet is pretty accurate, although I wish someone would actually do some research to find out.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Ken

      20%: early retirees

      There’s the problem. Seize the 401K accounts and force those lazy sixty-year-olds back to work! If that’s not enough, cancel Social Security and get the seventy- and eighty-year-olds back.

      Next, my plan to restore coal jobs by nationalizing the companies that have shuttered the mines because they’re “unprofitable”, then using the National Guard to force the lazy moochers of West Virginia back under ground for eighteen-hour shifts.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Lt. Condition

      Living abroad and talking to people from other countries has made it exceptionally clear how broken our work culture is.

      The only countries that work the kind of hours we do are Japan and Korea, but these countries have robust employment protections (you basically have to go to court to fire someone, at least for full-time workers), medical systems that don’t make people choose between crippling debt and basic care, and livable wages. They’re not perfect, but a damn sight better.

      But even outside of them, even in Russia there isn’t at-will employment, to say nothing of the rest of Europe. US work culture has so thoroughly normalized overworking, and overworking for absolutely no guarantee you’ll have a job tomorrow or even have enough to keep yourself alive that it really is monstrous. I left the country back in 2015 for a lot of these reasons, and it’s heartening to see this action now. Only hope it has a real impact.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      debbie

      @Soprano2:

      Really? Submitting resumes and getting no response is what’s pretty fucking rude. I know this because I was unemployed for 18 months and sent out dozens of letters for jobs I was overqualified for.

      Maybe step back and take the long view now and then.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      MagdaInBlack

      @debbie: …or being expected to go to a series of interviews and then never hearing a peep.  I’m sure we both could make a list

      Eta: Bauds reddit has a pretty clear list.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Betty

      @Lt. Condition: Just learned about a health insurance company that laid off 89 people after upping sales quotas causing them to work overtime and weekends while giving the CEO a 66.6% raise. Yeah, God bless America.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Another Scott

      @Ken: It would be a perfect time for Keynes’ famous comment (from his 1936 General Theory):

      “If the Treasury were to fill old bottles with banknotes, bury them at suitable depths in disused coalmines which are then filled up to the surface with town rubbish, and leave it to private enterprise on well-tried principles of laissez faire to dig the notes up again . . . there need be no more unemployment. . . . It would indeed be more sensible to build houses and the like; but if there are political and practical difficulties in the way of this, the above would be better than nothing.”

      The DOE could buy the coal piled up at the closed power plants, hire truckers and railroads to take it back to WV, hire miners to carry it back into the mines, etc., etc.

      But, yeah, it would make more sense to do something productive and forward-looking for WV…

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Roger Moore

      The problem with the JP Morgan thing is that they’re reductively assuming people fall into only one category.  I’m guessing that a lot of the early retirees, self-employed, and people who aren’t working because of enhanced unemployment are also dealing with COVID problems or are fed up with their working environment in general.  That’s why ending enhanced unemployment benefits didn’t make people come back to work; it wasn’t the only, or even the most important, reason they weren’t working.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Ohio Mom

      @debbie: 18 months is a long, long time and a scary time. I know you are working now but that has to leave a scar.

      Ohio Dad (computer engineer) worked in the same place for fifteen years, the company closed his division, he had two short term jobs and now has been out of work looking for a full year. At 64, I think he’s entered unintentional early retirement.

      I keep saying this: there are plenty of people who want to work who are not recognized by the job market. There is lots of ageism (older engineers have been out of luck since forever), people with disabilities continue to be hugely under- and unemployed, and anyone who is too: too fat, too funny-looking, too not-white, the list goes on.

      There isn’t one job market, there are multiple job markets, and this focus on entry-level job openings is distorting the conversation.

      And for what it’s worth, has anyone considered the idea that we have overbuilt the restaurant and retail sectors, maybe past the point of viability?

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Ohio Mom:

      And for what it’s worth, has anyone considered the idea that we have overbuilt the restaurant and retail sectors, maybe past the point of viability?

      How could that possibly be ? [says a guy who hasn’t been in a restaurant for 20+ months, nor any store except his local grocery and a bagel store next door, for same]

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Another Scott

      Anecdotes are almost always misleading. The economy is going through wrenching changes now, and labor is finally getting some more power. But what’s happening at any particular place probably doesn’t have a simple explanation. I remember companies collecting resumes decades ago and rarely getting a response…

      In other news, SouthPaw was right to be very skeptical about the story:

      #BREAKING: Passengers didn’t sit around and “callously” record video of a rape aboard a SEPTA train for their own gratification without contacting authorities, Delco DA says, reversing police narrative. https://t.co/rvf8pxC3Gv

      — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) October 21, 2021

      Always beware of hot takes that sound incredible.

      (via nycsouthpaw)

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      debbie

      @raven:

      Or maybe she assumes too much. Maybe the applicants had received another offer in the meantime. “Ghosting” implies something she has zero evidence of.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Ken

      @Ohio Mom: And for what it’s worth, has anyone considered the idea that we have overbuilt the restaurant and retail sectors, maybe past the point of viability?

      Next you’ll be saying that there are too many mini-malls.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      eclare

      @Chetan Murthy:  In the past twenty months, I have been to Kroger a few times (I usually do curbside pickup), Walgreens, and the liquor store.  No Home Depot, no Target, etc.  And I have not replaced spending on retail with online.  I am probably going to get together with my fully vaxxed relatives for Thanksgiving, I honestly have nothing to wear but pajama pants.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Roger Moore

      @Ohio Mom

      And for what it’s worth, has anyone considered the idea that we have overbuilt the restaurant and retail sectors, maybe past the point of viability?

      I don’t know how you decide whether they’re overbuilt or not, but I think they’ve been built around the assumption of endless supplies of cheap labor. They’ve been able to expand because the labor market has been incredibly anti-worker for a generation. They’re ripe to have problems as soon as there’s a labor shortage rather than a glut.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Soprano2@raven: I think you’re both arguing that there’s a certain lack of etiquette, of politeness, of adherence to the forms, in the ways that job seekers behave towards prospective employers.  to wit, job seekers “ghost” prospective employers’ interviews.  And that this is the reason for this guy Joey Holz experiencing what you see as “ghosting” by prospective employers.

      But this is not at all what he is pointing out.  Not.  At.  All.

      What Holz is arguing, is this:

      1. if an employer is unable to hire, but wants to hire
      2. then that employer should be responding positively to suitable resumes
      3. and Holz claims that he has been sending suitable resumes
      4. to employers who have consistently and continually advertised openings
      5. but has not received responses

      This has nothing to do with politeness, or the forms, or etiquette, or whatever.  It’s got to do with whether or not these employers are actually looking for workers, and his argument is that they aren’t really, b/c if they were, then they’d be responding, or they’d have taken down their help wanted signs after filling their hiring quotas.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Chetan Murthy

      @eclare:

      I have not replaced spending on retail with online.

      heh indeed. same here.  I think I’ll buy some sweat pants to wear once I can start going to the gym again, until I can drop this pandemic weight.  I’ve bought some kitchen implements and an instant pot, but that’s it for durable goods.  No apparel so far.  Yeah: for some of us, our consumption patterns are changing.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Soprano2

      @Chetan Murthy: If you’re talking about the “ghosting” of interviews, I think it’s people who are applying for jobs to satisfy state unemployment who have no intention of interviewing or actually taking a job. Either that, or they find a job before the interview but don’t have the common courtesy to cancel it.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      khead

      @Chetan Murthy:

      Yeah, thanks for posting this.  Didn’t want to stop and take the time to address everyone in that exchange and you did a fine job. Forget etiquette.

      The issue is… if it’s as bad as businesses say, those businesses should be beating down his door to offer him a job.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Interesting.

      Sam Stein @samstein 1h
      Biden says he can’t embrace filibuster reform *now* because he’d lose 3 democratic votes on his economic agenda.

      Who’s number three? Coons? Carper? Feinstein? Back in the day Leahy was known as one of the old bulls who opposed any change to anything, but I think he’s come out for some degree of at least reform

      also, funny

      Sam Stein @samstein 1h
      Biden: “i turned on Fox to find out how popular I am” then notes that Fox mandates vaccines for their employers

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Soprano2: With respect, I will continue to rejoice:

      1. A LOT of these restaurants were breaking covid protocol rules right-and-left: as we all know, “line cook” was one of the highest-risk jobs for covid infection. This is ALL on restaurant owners, and they fell down on their responsibilities
      2. And as “small business owners” they were all bitching up a storm about how their businesses weren’t the ones spreading covid, so why couldn’t they open fully, etc, etc, etc, WHINE, WHINE, WHINE, WHINE.  meanwhile, infecting and sickening people
      3. I for one know that I won’t be going to ANY restaurant that was open during the pandemic, b/c it’s the easiest rule-of-thumb
      4. And frankly, I don’t expect all the restaurants to dry up: There’ll always be up-and-coming immigrants who want to open hole-in-walls serving food just like in The Old Country.  And I’ll be there for that!
      Reply
    46. 46.

      Soprano2

      @debbie: I’m not imaging people scheduling interviews and not showing up. I suppose you think it’s OK to do that and not cancel the interview if you took another job. How does my manager know what happened? It’s rude no matter what the cause is.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Soprano2: Again, you’re focusing on the prospective employee’s “bad behaviour”.   But Holz is not talking about bad behaviour: he’s talking about whether these employers even want to hire at all.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Mai Naem mobile

      Maybe Mr Sav-A-Buck CEO(enabled by Congress) will wonder about the intelligence  of outsourcing everything to the rest of the world when they see all those container ships waiting. I know I should give a crap but I don’t.  I have never understood why alcohol wipes need to be imported from China.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Steeplejack

      Joe Weisenthal:

      “Incredible. One of the most crucial links in the supply chain has been for years built on the premise that some workers would provide labor for free.”

      Bloomberg:

      Port truckers are typically independent contractors, without the benefits and protections of unionized transport sectors or even major companies with shipping divisions, like Amazon.com Inc. Their jobs require them to line up for hours to pick up cargo, and they’re paid only when they move it.

      “The port truck driver, for decades now, has basically been the slack adjuster in the whole system,” said Steve Viscelli, an economic sociologist with the University of Pennsylvania who studies labor markets and supply chains. The entire system, he said, is built around free labor from truck drivers as they wait for containers.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      CaseyL

      @Lt. Condition: The work culture is a reflection of how broken American society and culture are.

      The traits that matter most, in terms of material return, are the worst ones, and we have built a parasitic, predatory, downright brutalist culture on that foundation.

      The Right uses “socialism!” as a bogeyman. I’ll give them socialism, by God: I would dance in the street if we could nationalize banks, hospitals, and break up any corporation with a vertical or horizontal monopoly.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Soprano2:

      How does my manager know what happened? It’s rude no matter what the cause is.

      Welcome to the world of at-will employment, world that [checks notes] is much more to the advantage of employers than employees.  There are downsides to treating workers as replaceable cogs, to be thrown away when they no longer fit perfectly: workers, bit-by-bit, return the favor.

      Perhaps you might reflect on the value of a union for the workers in your sector, region-wide, so that there would be structure and manageability to the hiring process, and a partner to work with you in that.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Soprano2

      @Chetan Murthy: I know what he’s arguing – I read the article. It costs money to advertise jobs, look at applications, and interview people. Everyone is not suitable for every job. (It’s also possible he radiated “asshole”, too.) Plus, he says he deliberately picked certain places to apply. Every restaurant in my city is not advertising “help wanted” just for shits and giggles. You should see our total outlays for Indeed this year – it’s a lot more than we’ve ever had to spend before.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Percysowner

      @Soprano2: Restaurants have always had a pretty large failure rate. I live in a restaurant heavy city, and many of the non-McDonalds,etc. are transitioning. Carry out is big. They are starting to handle delivery themselves vs. Grubhub. Curbside pickup is at virtually every restaurant in town.

      Ohio decided to allow restaurants to sell alcoholic drinks for carryout/curbside (2 per meal ordered) and restaurants can now deliver. That will help restaurants that rely on liquor sales.

      Yes, restaurants that have been around for a while have failed, although a LOT did so early pandemic. But all in all, mid-priced restaurants are coping and even the upscale ones seem to be finding their footing. Patio dining is BIG if they can find the space.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      khead

      Anyone else remember the Biden Town Hall from Cinci with this jackass?

      Restaurant bro owner actually asked Biden – “How do you and the Biden administration plan to incentivize those that haven’t returned to work yet?”  Uh, that’s your job bruh.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Steeplejack: It’s kind of reminiscent of the old “shape-up” that longshoremen would do to get hired for the day in the time before containerization. Of course, that was usually completely corrupt, and jobs were awarded through mobbed-up organizations and required kickbacks to the hiring managers.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      ian

      @debbie:

      @Soprano2:

      My manager has had a lot of “ghosting” of interviews, which is just rude.

       

      Submitting resumes and getting no response is what’s pretty fucking rude.

      Guys, both of these things can be rude, and both of them can be reasonable responses by people who have a lot going on and haven’t experienced the other side of the equation.  This is not an either/or

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Soprano2: A business that advertises open positions for hiring, and then doesn’t respond to suitable resumes, is one that is not advertising honestly.  That is all.

      Now, you could argue that his resumes aren’t suitable.  But that’s not what you did: you argued that he was impolite, or rude, or whatever.  Your arguments simply aren’t relevant to the situation being described in the story.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Soprano2

      @Chetan Murthy: Man, all I’ll say to that is you have no idea. Many of the people piously ordering takeout and buying stuff from Amazon so they didn’t have to go to the store didn’t seem to have any idea how many people had to actually go to work so they could safely stay at home. If our government had actually supported small business instead of saying “fuck you open up” after two months things might have been different. Good luck finding a restaurant that hasn’t been open since March 2020, because they’re all out of business.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Mary G

      I’m listening to “State of Terror” by HRC and Louise Penny. It starts out kind of wooden and stilted, but once it gets rolling it’s not bad. She flies all over and when she gets back to the State Department, it’s really busy and the person who was overseas with her says “oh noes, is there another crisis?” and she says “oh, every day at least one country falls in the crapper.” She takes some good shots at the fictional former president standing in for TFG. The plot is silly, with her best friend and senior advisor, a former schoolteacher, as her sidekick.

       

       

      Reply

