tom

I am a long-time reader of BJ (since 2002ish) and occasional commenter. In mid-September I went on a few hikes in the Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park, the Keewenaw Peninsula, and around Marquette, MI. All are in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula on the shores of Lake Superior.

The UP is a fascinating place. It is drop-dead gorgeous, but sparsely populated. A few places are doing OK – Marquette, Escanaba, Sault Sainte Marie – but most of the widely spaced towns are very small and either barely hanging on or actively dying.

The Porcupine Mountains state park is huge – 64,000 acres (100 sq miles, 26,000 hectares) – encompassing several inland lakes, several rivers, and endless old- and middle-growth forest. You can hike the trails for hours and see maybe one or two other people.