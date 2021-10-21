Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – tom – Michigan's Upper Peninsula

On The Road – tom – Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

Submit Your Photos

tom

I am a long-time reader of BJ (since 2002ish) and occasional commenter. In mid-September I went on a few hikes in the Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park, the Keewenaw Peninsula, and around Marquette, MI. All are in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula on the shores of Lake Superior.

The UP is a fascinating place. It is drop-dead gorgeous, but sparsely populated. A few places are doing OK – Marquette, Escanaba, Sault Sainte Marie – but most of the widely spaced towns are very small and either barely hanging on or actively dying.

The Porcupine Mountains state park is huge – 64,000 acres (100 sq miles, 26,000 hectares) – encompassing several inland lakes, several rivers, and endless old- and middle-growth forest. You can hike the trails for hours and see maybe one or two other people.

On The Road - tom - Michigan's Upper Peninsula 5
Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park, MichiganSeptember 16, 2021

These are the Manabezho Falls on the Presque Isle River in the Porcupine Mountains. These are quite easy to get to via auto, or you can hike in.

On The Road - tom - Michigan's Upper Peninsula 4
Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park, MichiganSeptember 16, 2021

These are the Overlooked Falls (yes, that’s name). I love this image for its tranquility, and the way the light filters through the trees. It’s about a 30-minute hike to get to them.

On The Road - tom - Michigan's Upper Peninsula 3
Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park, MichiganSeptember 16, 2021

This is a section of the Little Carp River. Standing here, all you hear is the running water, birds, insects. You don’t hear any cars, airplanes, or any human-generated noise. So peaceful.

On The Road - tom - Michigan's Upper Peninsula 2
Lake of the Clouds, Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park, MichiganSeptember 17, 2021

The Lake of the Clouds overlook is one of the most scenic spots in the park. You can hike up a 4 mile trail to it, or you can drive.

On The Road - tom - Michigan's Upper Peninsula 1
Eagle Harbor, MichiganSeptember 19, 2021

This is Eagle Harbor in the Keewenaw Peninsula, which juts off the Upper Peninsula into Lake Superior. There is a small museum there devoted to the Life Saving Service, the forerunner to the US Coast Guard. The Life Saving Service was charged with rescuing the crews and passengers of sinking ships on Lake Superior. The lake can be very treacherous, and the Service was very busy in its day.

On The Road - tom - Michigan's Upper Peninsula
Marquette, MichiganSeptember 19, 2021

This is a view of Marquette Bay from Sugarloaf peak, just outside of Marquette, Michigan

