Late Night Open Thread: Adieu, @DPRK_News

Late Night Open Thread: Adieu, @DPRK_News

10 Comments

It might have been content like this that got it narced…


(Explainer)

But more likely, it was this:

On the snark-positive side, TFG has a new social media site planned, but how long are his minions gonna be able to keep *this* one up?


Are we sure it’s fake?

  • Burnspbesq
  • dmsilev
  • Enhanced Voting Techniques
  • James E Powell
  • Major Major Major Major
  • MattF
  • Steeplejack
  • Urza

    10Comments

    1. 1.

      MattF

      I think TFG’s recent, entirely spiteful posts on Powell and Cheney demonstrate that there is now no filter between him and the outside world. The few remaining actual Republicans should be concerned, the Trumpites are getting what they want.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Burnspbesq

      Does Twitter really think it’s part of its mission to protect the tender sensibilities of those too fucking stupid to understand the nature of DPRK News Service?

      Efg them.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Burnspbesq

      Whatever I pay for Paramount+, it’s worth it. European football is sn excellent cure for insomnia.

      Leicester … Spartakzzzzzzz

      Reply
    5. 5.

      dmsilev

      ‘Now available for pre-order in the Apple App Store”. WTF does that even mean? ‘Download this placeholder app that Jared was responsible for, and the real app will be released soon, trust me.’ Sounds legit.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      I am pretty sure it was the tweet about Kim being the only one allowed to murder members of the people assembly that got DPRK News to pull the plug. As I was mentioning earlier today the Tory Troll bots were swarming DPRK news for daring to make a joke about their Martyred MP.

      And even the NYT Pitchbot has problems with people not getting it’s a parody account, even though it says it’s a parody account.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Steeplejack

      It’s not clear to me that the @DPRK_News account has been blocked. It’s still visible, with the latest post about seven hours ago. That might be around the time it was blocked, but I thought blocked accounts were not visible to other readers.

      Reply

