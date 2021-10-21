Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

John Cole Presents "This Fucking Old House" / Finally Some Good News

Finally Some Good News

Still in about week three of my personal funk, but finally some good news:

In a sweeping victory for the Biden administration, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday endorsed booster shots of the Moderna and the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines for tens of millions of Americans.

The decision follows an agency endorsement last month of booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and opens the door for many Americans to seek out a booster shot as early as Friday.

The coronavirus vaccines “are all highly effective in reducing the risk of severe disease, hospitalization, and death, even in the midst of the widely circulating Delta variant,” Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky, director of the C.D.C., said in a statement.

Her approval brings the country closer to fulfilling President Biden’s promise in August to offer boosters to all adults. The pandemic is now retreating in most parts of the country, but there are still about 75,000 new cases every day, and about 1,500 Covid deaths.

I’m headed to Walgreens tomorrow to ask when I can get my Moderna booster. I’m coming up on seven months since my second shot, and I want another dose every six months if possible. I heard Moderna was working on a covid shot that included a flu shot, and if so, that will become a regular part of my life.

With a booster shot and cases dropping, I am excited to going back to avoiding people because I hate them instead of the last two years when I avoided them so they couldn’t infect me and others.

In other news, I have spent the last 36 hours cooking down the infamous 30lb turkey carcass and ended filtering it and ended up with about 3 gallons of golden turkey broth. I added in some carrots, peas, onions, celery, garlic, bay leaves and other herbs, a bunch of the turkey, cooked it and am now freezing most of it. For tomorrow I think I will add some lentils and either tuscan kale or spinach. I’m freezing it without a carb for versatility. When I thaw a batch, if I want wild rice, I will add wild rice. If I want some noodles, I will add noodles.

In other news, apparently we had a tornado or barely missed a tornado.

It’s so windy here frequently I didn’t even notice it, to be honest. Benefit of having a solid, quiet house and being grossly indifferent. As I was joking around on twitter, I’m not too worried about a tornado because the geography of my town would make it highly improbable, and because NOTHING that interesting or exciting ever happens in Bethany.

In politics, it appears we have reached a crescendo of bad faith with Manchin and Sinema so I am thinking we are nearing the end of the theatrical performance and a deal is either imminent or near. Either way, I am excited to going back to not thinking about those fucking idiots.

I guess I have nothing else to report. Tomorrow is bath day for the dogs. I have not bathed them in months and this will be the first bath without Rosie, who I always had to do first because if I didn’t do her first, I would not see her for a week, so I think I will start with Thurston who enjoys the attention and do Lily second because she’s too dumb to notice. God I love her.

    2. 2.

      Matt McIrvin

      If you got the Pfizer or Moderna shot, the recommendation is for a booster only if you’re over 65 or have elevated risk for either medical or exposure reasons. So I wouldn’t be included, nor would my kid. But my wife got the J&J so she can get one.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Raoul Paste

      It’s heartwarming to hear about giving dogs a bath, a welcome break from so many other frustrating issues

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Scout211

      Speaking of weather, we’re in for some excitement here on the left coast.  A “bomb cyclone” is forecast for the PNW and an “atmospheric river” is forecast for NorCal over the next few days. (Where do they get these names?).  I actually cleaned out the gutters in anticipation of the possibility actual rain. Fingers crossed.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Kelly

      Had my 3rd Pfizer shot plus annual flu shot yesterday. Woke up at 5:00 am very sore Pfizer arm, achy muscles and headache. Fine by noon.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Ms. Deranged in AZ: I’ve already started dreading The Holidays, which for the first forty-odd years of my life, I loved (this is mostly due to the relatively recent but un-receding dysfunction of two close relatives)

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Percysowner

      I got Moderna and I’m over 65, so I qualify. However, I just had a double mastectomy, and my surgeon says to talk to my oncologist to make sure that any medications won’t be a problem with vaccination. So I’m waiting for an appointment and once I get the Okay, I’ll get my third shot AND the flu vaccine. With any luck I can get it Veteran’s day and then take the weekend to recover.

      Fortunately, I’ve had everything else, pneumonia, shingles (both kinds), DPT. If there is a vaccine for my age group, I have it.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      CaseyL

      That soup sounds delish, and I don’t care much for turkey soup (though I do love chicken soup).

      Thinking about Manchin and Sinema gives me agita, so I try not to.

      What I would like is to be motivated to get back into the studio and work on some glass.  I had been at a very low ebb for a while in terms of motivation.  Much to my consternation, it seems being back in the office a few days per week is good for my mental health, by imposing some structure on days that otherwise go by in a featureless stream.

      Good luck bathing the kids!  Amazing that Thurston enjoys a bath, when I’m sure he puts in diligent efforts to get dirty and stinky. (You do let them loose in the yard, don’t you?)

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Kelly

      @Scout211: Weirdly warm temps in the upper 70’s today here in the in the western Cascade foothills. Just a pocket from about highway 20 to highway 22. Temps plummeted to the low 50’s between 3 and 5 pm when the rain picked up.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      CaseyL

      @Kelly: Yes, it was strangely warm in Seattle, too!  I went out to run some errands, and had to go back inside to change because what I was wearing was much too heavy.

      The cats are happy, because I’ve got the sliding glass door to the big deck open again – I had told them that time of year was over and it was going to be too cold from now on.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Suzanne

      Soooo. Spawn the Youngest, aka Doodlebug, is starting to learn sight words. One of the words she was able to identify today was “cat”. She said “cat”, and then said, “like Scoutie”.

      I’m sad. I miss my Scoutie.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Ms. Deranged in AZ

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: You have my sympathy on the family front then.  I haven’t seen my family in years but since Trump came onto the scene that’s a good thing. When my elderly mother came down with Covid and my two idiots sisters who are also Trump worshipers gave her hydroxychloroquin and would have given her ivermectin had me and my liberal siblings not intervened, it occurred to me that not seeing them this year would be a blessing. My great fear at this point is having to go back to normal life. I am so cynical and so misanthropic now that I just want to retreat into the woods and live like a hermit.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      dmsilev

      @Matt McIrvin: Bear in mind that the factors for ‘elevated medical risk’ include ‘BMI over 25’. That’s well north of half of American adults. And yes, BMI sucks as any sort of health metric, but basically if you feel you want a booster, odds are you technically qualify.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Chetan Murthy

      @dmsilev:

      ​if you feel you want a booster, odds are you technically qualify.

      And in my experience, they simply don’t check.  I’ve never seen a weight or height scale at a vaccination site.  I got my booster a week ago.  Had <24h of “the weeniest flu I ever had”, then nuthin’.  But more of a reaction than for the first two (Pfizer) shots.  So there’s that.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Jackie

      @Scout211: Here in the desert of eastern WA we’re so looking forward to the promise of rain! It’s been mild chilly, but today was 70. I’ve moved into sweatshirts, and had to change into a teeshirt.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      frosty

      @Ms. Deranged in AZ: Hmm. The pandemic has taught me that I’m much LESS of an introvert than I thought. Not quite as far as being an extrovert, but I miss seeing friends and former co-workers.

      Ms. F has plenty of introversion to cover both of us.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      sixthdoctor

      Saw Walgreens is already offering boosters so tomorrow I’m getting a Moderna boost to my J&J from April. I feel like it’ll be the immune system’s equivalent of chasing a sip of whiskey with an ice-cold swallow of beer…

      Reply
    30. 30.

      H.E.Wolf

      My flu shot last week was a delight, because it was administered by a former New Yawk resident, whose accent quadrupled in strength during our conversation. I had to be careful not to start sounding as if I too were from Flatbush.

      Weather report: It sounds like Chapter One of “A Wrinkle in Time” over here. I hope no one gets caught in a downdraft and blown off course.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Nicole

      I spent some time this morning googling places to buy Thanksgiving dinner in NYC, but after paying the bill for our dog, who had to get 7 teeth extracted today (and still has 3 to go) I’m thinking ramen noodles may be our best bet for Nov. 25.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Matt McIrvin

      @dmsilev:

      Bear in mind that the factors for ‘elevated medical risk’ include ‘BMI over 25’.

      ha ha WTF? Well, now I’m having an ethical dilemma. ‘Cause I’m definitely that fat, but come on.

      Reply

