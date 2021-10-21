Still in about week three of my personal funk, but finally some good news:

In a sweeping victory for the Biden administration, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday endorsed booster shots of the Moderna and the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines for tens of millions of Americans. The decision follows an agency endorsement last month of booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and opens the door for many Americans to seek out a booster shot as early as Friday. The coronavirus vaccines “are all highly effective in reducing the risk of severe disease, hospitalization, and death, even in the midst of the widely circulating Delta variant,” Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky, director of the C.D.C., said in a statement. Her approval brings the country closer to fulfilling President Biden’s promise in August to offer boosters to all adults. The pandemic is now retreating in most parts of the country, but there are still about 75,000 new cases every day, and about 1,500 Covid deaths.

I’m headed to Walgreens tomorrow to ask when I can get my Moderna booster. I’m coming up on seven months since my second shot, and I want another dose every six months if possible. I heard Moderna was working on a covid shot that included a flu shot, and if so, that will become a regular part of my life.

With a booster shot and cases dropping, I am excited to going back to avoiding people because I hate them instead of the last two years when I avoided them so they couldn’t infect me and others.

In other news, I have spent the last 36 hours cooking down the infamous 30lb turkey carcass and ended filtering it and ended up with about 3 gallons of golden turkey broth. I added in some carrots, peas, onions, celery, garlic, bay leaves and other herbs, a bunch of the turkey, cooked it and am now freezing most of it. For tomorrow I think I will add some lentils and either tuscan kale or spinach. I’m freezing it without a carb for versatility. When I thaw a batch, if I want wild rice, I will add wild rice. If I want some noodles, I will add noodles.

In other news, apparently we had a tornado or barely missed a tornado.

getting tornado warnings and I just shrugged them off and muttered ehh you can have me https://t.co/WSFmfZnWyg — John Cole (@Johngcole) October 21, 2021

It’s so windy here frequently I didn’t even notice it, to be honest. Benefit of having a solid, quiet house and being grossly indifferent. As I was joking around on twitter, I’m not too worried about a tornado because the geography of my town would make it highly improbable, and because NOTHING that interesting or exciting ever happens in Bethany.

In politics, it appears we have reached a crescendo of bad faith with Manchin and Sinema so I am thinking we are nearing the end of the theatrical performance and a deal is either imminent or near. Either way, I am excited to going back to not thinking about those fucking idiots.

I guess I have nothing else to report. Tomorrow is bath day for the dogs. I have not bathed them in months and this will be the first bath without Rosie, who I always had to do first because if I didn’t do her first, I would not see her for a week, so I think I will start with Thurston who enjoys the attention and do Lily second because she’s too dumb to notice. God I love her.