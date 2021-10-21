imagine being a bigger asshole than the delta variant of covid-19 — World Famous Art Thief (@CalmSporting) October 20, 2021





Triple header: FDA authorizes 1.) Moderna booster 2.) J&J booster & 'mix and match' booster strategy.

The latest approvals arrive amid a busy stretch of vaccine decisions. Also, FDA is expected in the coming weeks to decide on Pfizer shots for kids 5 to 11 https://t.co/n1AyTBxWVZ — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 20, 2021

The Biden administration has purchased 65 million pediatric doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and will have 20 million doses available to order in this first wave. States will be able to order an amount allocated based on their population of children.https://t.co/0bKPsabY2O — Benjy Renton (@bhrenton) October 20, 2021

The percent of vaccinated people hospitalized is slightly rising as UNvaccinated hospitalizations surge. This suggests that the increase isn't due to vaccines wearing off, but rather higher rates of Covid in the surrounding community, mainly among the unvaccinated. https://t.co/owSzx3kzjs — Amy Maxmen, PhD (@amymaxmen) October 20, 2021

Speaking of bigger a-holes than the virus:

Travelers are confessing to using fake vaccine cards to their travel advisers https://t.co/ZhjZvX3qt3 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) October 19, 2021



======

WHO warns pandemic will drag on into 2022 https://t.co/CybVlgUwPt — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) October 21, 2021

Parts of northern China brace for more COVID-19 lockdowns and curbs https://t.co/0Ict5uh6TZ pic.twitter.com/JUaajija43 — Reuters (@Reuters) October 21, 2021

India celebrated the milestone of administering one billion COVID-19 vaccine doses, with the government promoting the achievement in song and video even as a recent drop in inoculations worries healthcare providers https://t.co/wMpprw4b30 pic.twitter.com/ifS5TMGcHZ — Reuters (@Reuters) October 21, 2021

India has administered 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine, passing a milestone for the South Asian country where the delta variant fueled its first surge this year. About 75% of India’s total eligible adult population have received at least one dose. https://t.co/Hxjqs4KDS6 — The Associated Press (@AP) October 21, 2021

Australia overtakes the U.S. in vaccinating its population against Covid https://t.co/i2YCncsMmA — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 20, 2021

Millions in Melbourne are readying to come out of the world's longest COVID-19 lockdown even as cases hover near record levels, with pubs, restaurants and cafes rushing to restock supplies before opening their doors https://t.co/TbZ62UeOcP pic.twitter.com/uqtpKsRSHc — Reuters (@Reuters) October 21, 2021

New Zealand's COVID-19 cases hit record for second time this week https://t.co/OG0qjcsVUl pic.twitter.com/HhabLpa7zb — Reuters (@Reuters) October 21, 2021

Egypt has imposed a vaccine mandate for all govt workers, teachers & university students. Health officials are awaiting delivery of 10s of millions of Covid vaccines, & have issued sweeping mandates. The govt also has begun producing a Chinese vax, Sinovac https://t.co/g9qtLjMpjH — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 21, 2021

⚡️BREAKING: Russia on Thursday reported a record-high number of both new coronavirus cases and deaths. Officials reported 36,339 new coronavirus cases and 1,036 fatalities from Covid-19 over the last 24 hours.https://t.co/QFOV8NkobM — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) October 21, 2021

Announcing new anti-Covid measures, Putin said he "can't understand” why Russians are reluctant to get jabs, claiming the vaccines are "effective." Problem is many here don’t trust what those in power tell them. @BBCNews @BBCWorld https://t.co/BqJHO2Vbwn Camera @mattgodtv pic.twitter.com/v9DGbZnYW6 — Steve Rosenberg (@BBCSteveR) October 20, 2021

Russian President Vladimir Putin approved a government proposal for a week-long workplace shutdown at the start of November to combat a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases and deaths https://t.co/bHsgvShl7e pic.twitter.com/VQBACEeERS — Reuters (@Reuters) October 20, 2021

At the overcrowded Covid wards in Russia, dying patients are regretting not getting the jab. https://t.co/xS19vQCFoO — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) October 21, 2021

Quite a graph from The Times https://t.co/1oKis278D5 pic.twitter.com/CvzzokQD31 — Julia Macfarlane 🇮🇩🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@juliamacfarlane) October 20, 2021

French parliament approves extension of COVID health pass measures https://t.co/yYJhCm3E27 pic.twitter.com/2WLtGSLtMU — Reuters (@Reuters) October 21, 2021

A Brazilian senator has formally presented a report recommending President Jair Bolsonaro be indicted on criminal charges for allegedly bungling Brazil’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and pushing the country’s death toll to second-highest in the world. https://t.co/qnwyK413vh — The Associated Press (@AP) October 20, 2021

Canada to unveil vaccine passport plans Thursday -source https://t.co/kWGMel41Dx pic.twitter.com/6g07jPRrDE — Reuters (@Reuters) October 21, 2021

Hospitals in Canadian province Saskatchewan face prolonged COVID-19 crisis, modelling shows https://t.co/7N2rtvJGTX pic.twitter.com/bt4Uawd9qt — Reuters (@Reuters) October 21, 2021

======

.@US_FDA is throwing open the doors to heterologous boosting surprisingly widely in the newly issued/revised EUAs for the #Covid19 vaccines. People who are eligible for boosters can select which of the 3 approved/authorized vaccines they want. https://t.co/mSsCmeXL83 — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) October 20, 2021

2 vaccine doses boost antibody levels in the airways after Covid infection, scientists at Sweden's Karolinska Institute have found. The boost in post-vax antibodies in the lungs is more potent than antibody levels detected after natural infection https://t.co/TBHLaIiaPA — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 20, 2021

The remarkably high effectiveness (VE) of vaccination for teens vs the Delta variant in over 94,000 vaccinees and 94,000 matched controls: 93% VE vs symptomatic infection (95% CI 88,97) https://t.co/wwoXlw7PH9@NEJM pic.twitter.com/8m3fJ7avc5 — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) October 20, 2021

======

New survey shows most Americans continue to support vaccine mandates, and want more. The survey was conducted by a consortium of universities & shows a majority of people support vaccine mandates for kids in schools & colleges https://t.co/k5lEvzeVXn — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 20, 2021

The vaccination push by the Winnebago and Omaha tribes has led to an eye-opening fact: Tiny Thurston County, by far the poorest county in Nebraska, is also its most vaccinated. https://t.co/y4wd4wZdft — Indian Country Today (@IndianCountry) October 20, 2021

??NEW | NYPD cops are disciplined for ejecting a subway rider who complained that the cops were not wearing masks: “Absolutely inexcusable,” Commissioner Shea described it. They received command disciplines. The MTA responded, too.https://t.co/M82iHQc8dC — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) October 20, 2021