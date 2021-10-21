Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Wednesday / Thursday, Oct. 20-21

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Wednesday / Thursday, Oct. 20-21

by | 26 Comments

Speaking of bigger a-holes than the virus:


    26Comments

    1. 1.

      Ken

      Jim Walsh is the same fuckwit who compared trying to prevent THE SPREAD OF COVID to the actual Holocaust.

      Presidential ambitions?

      Reply
    2. 2.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY:

      Monroe County website says 235 new cases yesterday.
      NYSDOH says we had 215 new ones yesterday.

      I knew that case count in the low 100s from the day before was too good to be true.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      Greece’s Health Ministry is now warning that a fourth wave of COVID infections is “all but inevitable” (source: https://www.ekathimerini.com/news/1170277/fourth-covid-wave-unavoidable-says-health-ministry-official/).

      Normally Monday’s the spike day, compensating for the undercount on Sunday, but Tuesday’s numbers were worse than Monday’s (Sunday: 1689 new cases; Monday: 3334; Tuesday: 3739). Wednesday was down a bit to 3252, but if things keep going the way they are, we’ll be back up to the summer spike numbers soon.

      I suppose I should be grateful that my workplace is continuing the work-from-home program. They’re going to go with a plan for people to be in the office 60 percent of the time, work-from-home 40%, but one, that’s a rule of thumb rather than a hard-and-fast rule, and two, it’s not going to go into effect until the pandemic emergency is over, which my bosses made absolutely clear is not currently the case. (I also learned that my workplace is now 100% vaccinated.)

      Reply
    4. 4.

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 10/20 China reported 13 new domestic confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic) & 7 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Inner Mongolia “Autonomous” Region reported 2 new domestic confirmed cases. There currently are 14 active domestic confirmed cases in the region.

      • Ejina Banner in Alxa League did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 5 active domestic confirmed cases there, all staff at a restaurant frequented by the tour group that tested positive at Xi’an in Shaanxi. 1 township is at Medium Risk.
      • Erenhot in Xilingol League reported 2 new domestic confirmed cases, both found during mass screening of residential compounds under lock down. There currently are 9 active domestic confirmed cases there. 1 community has been elevated to Medium Risk. 3 communities are at Medium Risk.

      Xi’an in Shaanxi Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 8 active domestic confirmed cases in the city, all members of the tour group that had recently traveled through Gansu & Ejina Banner in Inner Mongolia.

      Ningxia “Autonomous” Region reported 4 new domestic confirmed cases. There currently are 6 active domestic confirmed cases in the region.

      • Wuzhong reported 2 new domestic confirmed cases, both close contacts of the domestic confirmed case reported there on 10/19, & all 3 had traveled to Ejina Banner in Inner Mongolia. In fact, they had eaten at the same restaurant w/ the outbreak, as had the tour groups that tested positive at Xi’an in Shaanxi & Lanzhou in Gansu. There currently are 3 active domestic confirmed cases in the city, all part of transmission that spilled out from Ejina Banner in Inner Mongolia.
      • Yinchuan reported 2 new domestic confirmed cases, 1 found at screening during hospital intake, epidemiological investigation determined that person had shared the same space the same time w/ the domestic confirmed case reported there on 10/18. There currently are 3 active domestic confirmed cases in the city, all part of transmission that spilled out from Ejina Banner in Inner Mongolia.

      Gansu Province reported 5 new domestic confirmed cases (1 previously asymptomatic). There currently are 9 active domestic confirmed & 1 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • Lanzhou reported 4 new domestic confirmed cases (1 previously asymptomatic), the 3 new positive cases are all traced close contacts of the tour group reported there on 10/19. There currently are 8 active domestic confirmed & 1 active domestic asymptomatic cases. 2 residential compounds are at Medium Risk.
      • Zhangye in Gansu Province reported 1 new domestic confirmed case, a traced close contact of the tour group reported at Lanzhou on 10/19.

      Zunyi in Guizhou Province reported 1 new domestic asymptomatic case (moderate), a traced close contact of the domestic confirmed case reported on 10/19, the 2 had traveled together to Chongqing Municipality after the 1st case had returned from Gansu & Ejina Banner in Inner Mongolia. There currently are 1 active domestic confirmed & 1 active domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Xingtai in Hebei Province reported 2 new domestic asymptomatic cases, found via contact tracing. Both had recently traveled from Beijing, & are relatives of the domestic confirmed case reported there on 10/19.

      Beijing Municipality did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently is 1 active domestic confirmed case in the city, a person who had slept in adjacent bunk as the confirmed case reported by Yinchuan in Ningxia.

      Tianmen in Hubei Province reported 2 new domestic confirmed cases, both tourists who had visited Gansu & Ejina Banner in Inner Mongolia in the 1st half of Oct., & were driving through Hubei on their way home in Guangdong.

      Changsha in Hunan Province reported 1 domestic asymptomatic case. There currently are 1 active domestic confirmed & 1 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, both tourists who had recently returned from travel across Gansu & Ejina Banner in Inner Mongolia.

      Dehong Prefecture in Yunnan Province reported 3 new domestic asymptomatic cases (2 at Mangshi & 1 at Ruili, all found via screening of persons under lockdown or quarantine). 1 domestic asymptomatic case was released from isolation. There currently are 1 active domestic confirmed & 13 active domestic asymptomatic cases at the prefecture.

      At Fujian Province 8 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 21 active domestic confirmed cases remaining in the province, all at Xiamen.

      At Heilongjiang Province 1 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 2 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There currently are 2 active domestic confirmed cases remaining in the province, both at Harbin.

      At Ürumqi in Xinjiang “Autonomous” Region there currently is 1 active domestic asymptomatic case remaining.

      At Henan Province there currently are 5 active domestic confirmed cases remaining, all at Shangqiu.

      Imported Cases

      On 10/20, China reported 8 new imported confirmed cases (1 previously asymptomatic), 20 imported asymptomatic cases:

      • Shanghai Municipality – 6 confirmed cases, 2 Chinese nationals each returning from Serbia (via Vienna) & Suriname (via Amsterdam Schiphol) & 1 each from the US & the UK (via Vienna)
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Singapore; 3 asymptomatic cases, 2 Chineses nationals returning from Turkey & 1 from the DRC
      • Foshan in Guangdong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, coming from Tajikistan, off a flight that landed at Guangzhou
      • Zhengzhou in Henan Province – 1 confirmed (previously asymptomatic) & 3 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province – 6 asymptomatic cases, 2 coming from Russia & 1 each from Mongolia, South Korea, Egypt & Mexico
      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 4 asymptomatic cases, 2 Chinese nationals returning from 
      • Guangxi “Autonomous” Region (location not specified) – 2 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Beijing Municipality – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released

      Overall in China, 34 confirmed cases recovered (24 imported), 9 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation (6 imported) & 2 was reclassified as confirmed case (1 imported), & 1,300 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 492 active confirmed cases in the country (421 imported), none in serious condition, 372 active asymptomatic cases (352 imported), 1 suspect case (imported). 22,383 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.

      As of 10/20, 2,238.325M vaccine doses have been injected in Mainland China, an increase of 2.099M doses in the past 24 hrs.

      On 10/21 Hong Kong reported 6 new positive cases, all imported (4 had been fully vaccinated).

      Reply
    6. 6.

      NorthLeft12

      OT but just wanted to report that I was able to read this entire thread and write this comment without the page auto-refreshing.

      Whatever you (watergirl?) did to fix this, worked.

      BTW Anne, this is my favourite read of the day and my thanks again to you for collecting and posting all this information.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      New Deal democrat

      Now that the Columbus Day holiday artifacts are out of the weekly data, the nationwide US downward trend is shown to have continued, at almost 55% from Delta peak at 76,300. At current rate of decline, will be lower than 1 year ago within one week. That’s good news, as it indicates no winter wave so far. Deaths are still anomalously higher; I expect that to reverse.

      Only 2 States clearly rising: CT, ID.

      Most other States flat to slightly declining.

      Only HI and PR less than 10 cases per 100,000 vs. *all* States except WY and MO at their lows this June.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Amir Khalid

      Malaysia’s Ministry of Health reports 6,210 new Covid-19 cases today in its media statement, tfor a cumulative reported total of 2,413,592 cases. It also reports 76 deaths as of midnight, for an adjusted cumulative total of 28,138 deaths – 1.17% of the cumulative reported total, 1.21% of resolved cases.

      Based on cases reported yesterday, Malaysia’s nationwide Rt is at 0.86.

      501 confirmed cases are in ICU, 205 of them on ventilators. Meanwhile, 7,562 more patients have recovered, for a cumulative total of 2,303,583 patients recovered – 95.4% of the cumulative reported total.

      Six new clusters were reported today, for a cumulative total of 5,705 clusters. 591 clusters are currently active; 5,114 clusters are now inactive.

      6,168 new cases today are local infections. 42 new cases today are imported.

      The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) administered 256,497 doses of vaccine on 20th October: 28,406 first doses, 212,496 second doses, and 15,595 booster doses. As of midnight yesterday, the cumulative total is 48,437,608 doses administered: 25,285,399 first doses, 23,265,448 second doses, and 47,728 booster doses. 77.4% of the population have received their first dose, while 71.2% are now fully vaccinated.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      NotMax

      A bit more out of Russia.

      Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday approved a government proposal for a week-long workplace shutdown at the start of November to combat a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases and deaths.
      [snip]
      Speaking at a televised meeting with government officials, Putin said the “non-working days” from Oct. 30 to Nov. 7, during which people would continue to receive salaries, could begin earlier or be extended for certain regions.
      [snip]
      …Moscow’s mayor announced four months of stay-home restrictions for unvaccinated over-60s on Tuesday.

      The mayor’s office was seeking to force shopping centres to connect their security cameras to a centralised facial recognition system that would allow authorities to enforce protective mask-wearing in public, the Kommersant daily reported.

      Half of Moscow’s 600 shopping centres have not connected to the system, Kommersant cited Bulat Shakirov, president of the Union of Shopping Centres, as saying.

      “But now, due to growing infections, authorities have decided to tighten control,” he said, adding that shopping centres that failed to comply could be ordered to close. Source

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Ken

      @NotMax: Somehow I’m not expecting press releases from Sen. Cruz or segments on Fox criticizing Russia and Putin for using facial recognition software to enforce mask mandates.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      NotMax

      Locally,

      The Hawaii Department of Health today said data shows more than 1 million residents in Hawaii are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19
      [snip]
      Statewide, 70.4% of Hawaii’s population of about 1.4 million has completed vaccinations, while 78.8% received at least one dose. Source

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Mary G

      Orange Co. had 219 new cases today, and test positivity is at 2.5%. Hospitalizations up a bit, unknown why.

      The mask and vaccine requirements in schools are really working well. For all schools in the county between Oct. 3 – Oct. 9, there were only 33 cases for all students, teachers, and staff in all schools from kindergarten to state universities and colleges. 29 of the 33 were elementary students, which makes sense as they are not vaccinated.

      Disneyland reports for all its restaurants in the parks, and maybe Downtown Disney, too, that reservations are full for months ahead. Bring us that nice tourist cash!

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Geo Wilcox

      @New Deal democrat: Same here in rural SE IN. Our local hospital Covid population halved in a week. 90% of those with Covid are unvaccinated of course. I rescheduled my left hip replacement (set for Oct 6th, the height of the Covid hospital run) for Nov. hoping it will miss the uptick due to winter and people heading indoors for stupid shit.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Matt McIrvin

      Daughter has a sore throat. I managed to score a six-pack of BinaxNow tests a little while ago so I was able to give her one and it came out negative, but she’s staying home from school out of an abundance of caution.

      We’re going to see my parents for Thanksgiving; everyone’s vaccinated but I’m hoping to use some of these tests for belt-and-suspenders sureness before we actually go to their house. My wife got the J&J vaccine and is happy about new booster guidance, will definitely take advantage.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      NotMax

      OT. Non-COVID medical story.

      An East Texas nurse was convicted of capital murder in the deaths of four patients after injecting them with air following heart surgeries.
      [snip]
      Prosecutors expect to seek the death penalty during the sentencing phase, which started Wednesday, according to the Associated Press. Source

      Reply
    19. 19.

      lowtechcyclist

      Australia overtakes the U.S. in vaccinating its population against Covid

      Are there any major countries left that haven’t?

      Reply
    21. 21.

      mrmoshpotato

      Travelers are confessing to using fake vaccine cards to their travel advisers

      Throw them out the emergency exits with fake parachutes.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Matt McIrvin

      People crowing about Florida’s low case rate remind me of Zapp Brannigan explaining how he defeated the killbots by throwing wave after wave of his own men at them until they met their preset kill limit.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      @mrmoshpotato: Nah, just put them on do-not-fly and do-not-travel lists. For ten years. And don’t start counting until they get their shots.

      Then start the fraud/forgery prosecutions for falsifying government documentation.

      Reply

