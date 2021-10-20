Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Politics / Biden Administration in Action / Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Still Fighting the Good Fight(s)

Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Still Fighting the Good Fight(s)

by | 63 Comments

Elsewhere…

  • Another Scott
  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • Cameron
  • Chief Oshkosh
  • debbie
  • Denali
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • evodevo
  • Geminid
  • hueyplong
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • Joe Falco
  • JPL
  • Kay
  • Kristine
  • L85NJGT
  • lowtechcyclist
  • NotMax
  • O. Felix Culpa
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • p.a.
  • rikyrah
  • sab
  • sdhays
  • Shakti
  • Soprano2
  • topclimber
  • Yutsano
  • zhena gogolia

    1. 1.

      Baud

      MJ had a clip of Jayapal speaking positively about the BBB negotiations.  Gives me optimism that progressive leaders in Congress will promote the final product rather than pander to critics who will obsess about what had to be cut to get 50 votes in the Senate.

    3. 3.

      Baud

      That Kraushaar tweet is exactly the type of thing we will face — attempts to turn victory into failure using hypothetical alternative universes to fuel people’s cynicism.

    6. 6.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: I do believe it depends on how partisan it is. If all she says is, “Get out and vote.” it’s legal to play in a church. If she says, “Get out and vote for McCauliff.” it’s not legal to play in church.

      Keep in mind that these are the rules for black DEMs. For white GOPs everything is legal.

    7. 7.

      lowtechcyclist

      LBJ had a 68-32 majority in the Senate, come on.

      This. Meanwhile, we’ve got 50+VP, and a whopping 3-vote cushion in the House.

      And with zero votes to give away, we’ve got to tackle Covid, voting rights, and climate change.

      All I can say is, thank you, Georgia Dems, for getting us to 50.  As painful as it is to watch the intra-Dem stuff going on in the Senate right now, at least there IS a reconciliation bill, and we don’t need any GOP votes for it.

    17. 17.

      Kay

      If Biden gets infratsructure and BBB, on top of the huge covid deal he already got with a 50/50 senate he will have had a genuinely very successful and productive first year, really first term, because that’s a successful legislative record even over four years.

      Just a fact, and if media deny him the recognition they’re being dishonest. In terms of accomplishments he will have succeeded.

    19. 19.

      Soprano2

      @lowtechcyclist: And judges, which Biden is making progress on. Without the Senate majority, we’d be placing zero judges on the federal bench. Some people are short-sighted, thinking that if they can’t have everything they want immediately we might as well not get anything! As we’ve seen, the courts are extremely important. Biden is trying to rebalance them after all the terrible judges Trump put on there.

    20. 20.

      sdhays

      As annoying as Manema is, it’s remarkable to me how united the rest of the party is. I’m sure I’ve never seen the Democratic Congressional Caucus this much on the same page in my lifetime. If we had 2 more normal Democrats in the Senate, this all would have passed months ago. And these guys thought they could triangulate against the progressives, only to find out that they’re isolated.

    23. 23.

      Another Scott

      TheHill:

      There was some better news for progressives, though. According to Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), who participated in the Oval Office meeting, a Medicare expansion to include dental, vision and hearing benefits will remain in the bill, representing an expansion of ObamaCare benefits. Also in the bill is funding in some form for childcare, universal preschool, paid family leave and eldercare.

      The bill won’t have everything, but it will be tremendous progress.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    25. 25.

      Kay

      @Baud:

      He’s a Right wing hack though, Baud. You can’t portray that as anything other than campaigning for conservatives. They’re going to do that. It’s inevitable. Democrats aren’t helpless in the face of it. They’re political professionals. It’s part of the job. If “Hotline Josh” reaches Democratic voters more effectively than the Democratic Party apparatus and huge (and hugely expensive) marketing and communications team do they need to find different work. Connect with their voters. That’s the job.

      It’s probably easier and more effective to fix their marketing and communication (if indeed it needs fixing) than it is to fix  hundreds of millions of voters. Demanding voters be better probably isn’t going to work.

    28. 28.

      Baud

      @Kay:

      He’s a Right wing hack though, Baud. You can’t portray that as anything other than campaigning for conservatives.

      Ok, thanks.  I don’t know who these people are.  Right-wingers, for course, have been known to sound like lefty cynics to dampen progressive enthusiasm. It’s not like we’ve never heard actual lefties disfavorably compare current Dems to Dems past. Whoever the particular messenger is, it’s the message that we need to fight.

    30. 30.

      Soprano2

      @Kay: What I hate is that it may not be the press that denies Biden had a victory, but people on our own side griping about what didn’t make it into the bill instead of touting what we were able to pass. Sometimes you have to accept incremental progress. If we’re able to get the child tax credit extended, even if it comes with some crappy stuff, it’s something that can be built on in the future. Same way with other things – if you can get something for childcare, it can be expanded later! Once you get something established, you can build on it.  Republicans know this – it’s why they’re so resistant to even starting what they know will be popular programs. Too many people are acting like this is our one chance forever to do anything at all! I understand the urgency with climate, but these other things are not all lost if they don’t make it into these particular bills.

    31. 31.

      Betty Cracker

      @sdhays: Exactly right. If the caucus pulls this off (which is looking increasingly likely), I hope everyone remembers who the team players were.

      Yesterday Senator Markey talked about what POTUS can do with executive action on climate change, so it looks like that’s what will bear the brunt of the cuts to appease Pawpaw Black Lung. I also read that Senator Menendez, who is a crook, has joined Senator Sinema in nixing the proposal to let Medicare negotiate drug prices. We’ll need at least three more seats to govern as Democrats.

      Does anyone know if Biden or agencies under the executive branch have any power on the pharma negotiations front? It’s revolting that the so-called “moderates” who are stiff-arming a money-saving provision will collect accolades for being “fiscally responsible.”

    33. 33.

      Joe Falco

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      Keep in mind that these are the rules for black DEMs. For white GOPs everything is legal.

      Tell me about it. Before he was a congressman, Jody Hice *spit* was a pastor who used his church pulpit to tell his congregation to vote for Republicans one Sunday (can’t remember if he specifically said which Republicans). He made a big deal about this sermon he was going to do, and he did it,, daring the IRS to go after him and the church. This was back during the Obama years while Jody was still trying to build up enough cred as a bullshit artist conservative warrior to run for office later.

      And neither he nor the church were punished for it.

      Jody was able to smugly crow he took on Obama and the IRS and won. And it was only a few years later, he finally won a Republican primary in a Georgia district and went on to easily win in the general election.

      I’m not sure if things would have turned out differently if Jody and the church had been punished for breaking the law, but just once, I’d like to see people like Jody actually receive the consequences their actions deserve. Maybe it would prevent similar bloodsuckers from later gaining office.

    34. 34.

      Denali

      I do not agree with airing political videos during church services. It is a direct violation of the Constitution.

    38. 38.

      evodevo

      @OzarkHillbilly:  Yep…all those talibangelical preachers yelling at their congregations to vote for such and such a candidate have rarely if ever been called out by the IRS…and certainly not over the last 5 years

    39. 39.

      hueyplong

      @Soprano2: The number of people on our side who make noises loud enough to be heard by the general public is small.  If this bill gets through in one form or another, the focus won’t be on what we didn’t get, at least for a while.

      It will be later, in a deja vu play of “if only Obama hadn’t settled for half a loaf.”

      In the immediate aftermath, the “noises” will all be made by the FoxNews types, and their complaints won’t be that the bill didn’t have enough in it.  The “half a loaf” will be the full-bore imposition of the dreaded Socialism on a formerly freedom-loving America.

    40. 40.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Baud:

      MJ had a clip of Jayapal speaking positively about the BBB negotiations.  Gives me optimism that progressive leaders in Congress will promote the final product rather than

      Jayapal has mostly been impressive, setting her caucus up as the allies of Biden and his agenda, instead of promoting the idea that they’re forcing him to do the right thing.

    41. 41.

      Baud

      The tweet says the video won’t start airing until Sunday, so if there is a problem, hopefully it’ll get straightened out in the next couple of days.

    42. 42.

      debbie

      Bastards never change their stripes. There is an issue on the ballot for Columbus, OH, which would take $87 million out of the general fund and split it between four energy groups. Of it, $67 million will go to two groups who will have ZERO accountability about how it’s spent. Hello, First Energy?

      I don’t know how this fucking thing even got on the ballot. I don’t actually vote in Columbus (it surrounds my town), but this will affect me and my neighbors just as much as anyone else.

      Also, a judge just ruled against a third PUCO judgment. PUCO is nothing more than a puppet for the energy industry. This has to stop!

    43. 43.

      topclimber

      I know carbon sequestering is usually considered a joke, but maybe $10 billion for studies would entice Manchin to relent on the big picture. Consider how  natural gas–whose methane has much more warming effect than CO2 for up to 20 years–is going to be with us as a heating source for a long while yet, maybe the tradeoff with dirty coal is worth a look.

      China has coal. India has coal. If there is any plausible route to sequestering, I say give it a shot. Because they are going to burn that coal.

    49. 49.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Soprano2:

      @lowtechcyclist: And judges, which Biden is making progress on. Without the Senate majority, we’d be placing zero judges on the federal bench. Some people are short-sighted, thinking that if they can’t have everything they want immediately we might as well not get anything! As we’ve seen, the courts are extremely important. Biden is trying to rebalance them after all the terrible judges Trump put on there.

      This.  This is really quite big, and even Manchin and Sinema are (obviously) voting the right way on the judges, otherwise we wouldn’t have 50.  Thanks again, GA Dems.

      Biden’s also gone out of his way to put several judges on the Circuit Courts of Appeals who used to be public defenders, which is way more than I would have expected from him.

      @sdhays:

      As annoying as Manema is, it’s remarkable to me how united the rest of the party is. I’m sure I’ve never seen the Democratic Congressional Caucus this much on the same page in my lifetime. If we had 2 more normal Democrats in the Senate, this all would have passed months ago. And these guys thought they could triangulate against the progressives, only to find out that they’re isolated.

      This too.  Excepting Manchinema and eight or nine Representatives, the entire caucus is on the same page.  Like you, I’ve never seen this in my lifetime.

      Brian Schatz (D-HI) says things are going in the right direction, but keep the pressure on.  So keep calling your Congresspersons, y’all!

    50. 50.

      sab

      @debbie: Nothing like taking advantage of an off year election. We have absolutely nothing on the ballot here except school board.

      Do you think it will pass?

    53. 53.

      sdhays

      @Joe Falco: The religious exemption makes it really, really difficult to enforce infractions without it seeming politically motivated. Of course, Republicans don’t really give a shit about those kind of norms, but it just makes the rule toothless – it’s mostly unenforceable.

      There was an issue with certain PACs, I think, during the Obama Administration. I’m blanking on exactly what it was, but the IRS was tasked with enforcing a rule and Republicans cried foul when some of their PACs got caught in violation. So the IRS just gave up.

    56. 56.

      zhena gogolia

      @Baud: I guess the loophole is that she is not the minister. Anyone can get up in church and say whatever they want, but if it’s the minister, then it represents the church.

      Reply
      O. Felix Culpa

      Reposting from the COVID thread: White House unveils vaccination plan for children ages 5-11 (WaPo)

      This is pending FDA approval, which should happen in the next few weeks.

      White House officials said they have secured enough doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for the country’s 28 million children in that age group.

      “Today the Biden Administration is announcing a plan to ensure that, if a vaccine is authorized for children ages 5-11, it is quickly distributed and made conveniently and equitably available to families across the country,” the White House said in a statement.

    62. 62.

      Geminid

      @Joe Falco:  Jody Hice is challenging Georgia Secretary of State Raffensperger in next year’s Republican primary. Unlike Georgia’s Lieutenant Governor, who is retiring from the office, Raffensperger will fight it out in a campaign.

    63. 63.

      Another Scott

      @lowtechcyclist: +1

      IIRC, it was during Johnson’s time that the filibuster/cloture number went from 66 to 60.  (Nope – it was 1975. There were 61 Democratic senators in 1975.) It’s almost as if the majority recognized that sometimes the majority has to go it alone to get things done.

      The notable side effect of this change was that by no longer bringing Senate business to a complete halt, filibusters on particular motions became politically easier for the minority to sustain.[34][35][36][37] As a result, the number of filibusters began increasing rapidly, eventually leading to the modern era in which an effective supermajority requirement exists to pass legislation, with no practical requirement that the minority party actually hold the floor or extend debate.

      In 1975, the Senate revised its cloture rule so that three-fifths of sworn senators (60 votes out of 100) could limit debate, except for changing Senate rules which still requires a two-thirds majority of those present and voting to invoke cloture.[38][39] However, by returning to an absolute number of all Senators (60) rather than a proportion of those present and voting, the change also made any filibusters easier to sustain on the floor by a small number of senators from the minority party without requiring the presence of their minority colleagues. This further reduced the majority’s leverage to force an issue through extended debate.

      The Senate also experimented[clarification needed] with a rule that removed the need to speak on the floor in order to filibuster (a “talking filibuster”), thus allowing for “virtual filibusters”.[40] Another tactic, the post-cloture filibuster—which used points of order to delay legislation because they were not counted as part of the limited time allowed for debate—was rendered ineffective by a rule change in 1979.[41][42][43]

      As the filibuster has evolved from a rare practice that required holding the floor for extended periods into a routine 60-vote supermajority requirement, Senate leaders have increasingly used cloture motions as a regular tool to manage the flow of business, often even in the absence of a threatened filibuster. Thus, the presence or absence of cloture attempts is not necessarily a reliable indicator of the presence or absence of a threatened filibuster. Because filibustering does not depend on the use of any specific rules, whether a filibuster is present is always a matter of judgment.[44]

      The existing Senate rules are broken and have been abused far too long. It’s well past time to drop the filibuster/cloture number for all business to 50 (or a majority present and voting).  (That seems easier than requiring an affirmative 40 to keep blocking.) The Senate’s purpose is to consider legislation, nominations, treaties, etc. It doesn’t exist to block the workings of the government.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

