Vulgar New Yorkers Open Thread: Tough Tiddy, Tom

by | 12 Comments

Thomas Jefferson despised big cities and the people who lived in them. And if my education (in NYC) was correct, he had a special animus for New York City, which he considered a hive of anti-revolutionary sentiments among the filthy cosmopolitan money-grubbers who controlled its politics.

New Yorkers didn’t think much of Mr. Jefferson’s style, either:

The New York City Public Design Commission voted unanimously on Monday to dismantle the 7-foot (2.13-meter) bronze likeness of Jefferson, which has watched over proceedings in the most populous U.S. city since 1915.

During the meeting, the commission also put aside making a decision on a proposal to lend the 187-year-old statue to the New-York Historical Society, leaving open the question of where it will ultimately reside. It is a plaster model of a statue still on display in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda.

“Jefferson embodied some of the most shameful parts of our country’s long and nuanced history,” Councilperson Adrienne Adams, co-chair of the council’s Black, Latino and Asian Caucus, told the commission. “It is time for the city to turn the page and move forward.”

Jefferson’s place in U.S. history is complex.

Having written that “all men are created equal” as the primary author of the Declaration of Independence, he also enslaved more than 600 people and fathered at least six children with Sally Hemings, a woman he enslaved…

It’s not even an original! Let those who revere Jefferson go admire him at the Capitol, where he belonged. Or at his mansion, where so many enslaved people (and Jefferson’s daughters) propped up his luxury and his vanity.

    1. 1.

      Old Man Shadow

      Jefferson was a hero of mine as a child. Then I found out he wasn’t a mythical figure, but a man and a hypocrite. Then I discovered he was also a rapist.

      We can do better. We can honor the idea that every man and woman is equal and strive for that.

      And a part of that is ending the national myth surrounding our founding fathers.

    2. 2.

      Jerzy Russian

      I am not sure I understand how moving a statue is a radical rewriting of history, but I am not an historian or anything like that.

    3. 3.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Jerzy Russian: Yes, it’s not like a lack of statues in public places is going to erase Jefferson’s importance in American history. I think it’s better we see the Found Fathers with their flaws, so people get that ordinary people can do good and great things when they put their minds to it.

      I always though the best summary of Jefferson was the play 1776 were Jefferson was castigating King George III in the Declaration of Independence on allowing the slave trade and the other Southern representatives were “WTF? You own slaves yourself Jefferson”.

    4. 4.

      smith

      I think reevaluating Jefferson at this time is extremely fitting, not only because of his hypocrisy regarding human equality, but also because we’re now facing the fact that the structural advantage Jefferson and others built into our system of government to favor rural over urban interests is an existential threat the very democracy they wanted to establish.

    6. 6.

      Roger Moore

      @Jerzy Russian:

      The most generous interpretation is that removing the statue isn’t by itself a massive rewrite of history but is part of a more general pattern, which I think has some truth to it.  I don’t think it’s as massive a rewrite as people claim, but it is part of a large-scale and overdue reevaluation of the role of slavery in our society.  People who don’t want to reevaluate slavery are angry about it and try to present even the tiniest step as rewriting history.

    7. 7.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @smith: I think the bigger hilarious irony was the Electoral Collage was meant to stop of the kind of demagogue burn the world down for the luz asshole that it ended up enabling with Trump.

    8. 8.

      Jeffro

      I read Alan Taylor’s Thomas Jefferson’s Education about a month ago – highly recommended btw – and it was really eye-opening in many ways.  I knew he was anti-religion but whew, he was REALLY anti-religion.  He was always conniving against someone, and was nearly always broke (and died well in debt).

      One of his plans for ending slavery would have involved taking enslaved toddlers away from their parents, having them do menial work for a decade, then shipping them off to Africa before they could have children of their own.  He had the numbers all worked out and everything.  Sick.

      The book was really enlightening in any number of other directions too.  I had no idea that at one point, William & Mary was down to 6 students, or that Williamsburg was considered a decrepit backwater in Jefferson’s time.  The stories of college-kid-hooliganism, though, would blow anyone’s mind.  Today’s “rowdy” frat parties don’t even come close.

    11. 11.

      Sasha

      IMHO, Jefferson deserves celebration for his role as a Founding Father, philosopher and inventor, and advocate for the separation of church and state … along with the acknowledgement that he was a morally compromised slave-owner. (And at least he had the decency, unlike the Confederates, to feel conflicted and ashamed about it.)

      Jefferson legacy is “… and a slaveholder”, unlike Confederate “heroes” whose legacy is “Only a slaveholder”.

    12. 12.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Mike in NC: Picture a 50ft statue of The Donald at the Texas border, covered in gold, facing south and scowling,  silent and eternally demanding Mexico pay for The Wall. At it’s feet McConnell lies bound and gagged, while at the statues base of the statue, made in common clay, a horde  MAGA thank Trump with tears in their eyes…

