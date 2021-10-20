On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020). Submit Your Photos

🐾BillinGlendaleCA

They say that California has no seasons, but in October the changing color of the leaves in the eastern Sierra precede the winter snow beginning in the higher elevations early in the month to the lower elevations later in the month.

This set features the landscape around North Lake, a small lake above the small town of Aspendell, on highway 168 southwest of Bishop California. It’s a pretty hair raising drive up a steep one lane(with turn outs) dirt road but the pay off once you reach North Lake is worth the drive. I parked at the day use lot just south of the lake and walked along the dirt road that traveled around the lake ending on the north end of the lake.