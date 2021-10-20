The GI Joe cartoon series…

knowing when you’re being grifted is half the battle https://t.co/lbcmLKtZKa — kilgore trout, never attended a decision-point mtg (@KT_So_It_Goes) October 17, 2021

Top Gun…

"Can I copy your homework?" "Yeah just change it up a bit so it doesn't look like you cheated" pic.twitter.com/0v5fhxekec — Rossum's Universal Dumbass (@Socialist_frogz) October 17, 2021

Thelma & Louise…

Gleefully positioning oneself as ‘a huge fucking fraud’ — also very 80s!

people don’t vote for andrew yang because they correctly identify him as a huge fucking fraud. https://t.co/L5RFZEyhCT — World Famous Art Thief (@CalmSporting) October 8, 2021