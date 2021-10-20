Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I'm Still in a Mood

by

I am still in a crappy mood, pretty much irritated by everything, but on the upside I have a new furnace that is super quiet and has a nice thermostat that I can change shit on my phone, which sounds like something good until I will inevitably butt dial the god damned thing up to 100 degrees. The downside is it cost five grand and that means I am not going anywhere this winter on vacation, and I didn’t go last year on vacation because I bought a new fucking air conditioner. America, fuck yeah.

Manchin can still go fuck himself.

In other news the dogs and Steve have finally broken me down and I have given up on normal means, and am now the proud owner of this fucking thing:

I'm Still in a Mood

Normal cleaning devices were not up to the challenge and I am tired of half measures.

Did I mention Joe Manchin can go fuck himself?

Also, the old redneck twitter guy on the way to Wellsburg must have died because his lawn is now manicured and no longer has his signage, but fear not, people, some jackass in Weirton flies one of those monstrous Trump 2024 flags on the front of his house and has his own redneck twitter feed:

I'm Still in a Mood 1

Every time I drive by that house I yell FUCK TRUMP or TRUMP LOST because I am a mature functioning adult in the year 2021.

    42Comments

    3. 3.

      laura

      Did I mention Joe Manchin can go fuck himself?

      It bears repeating. Why should it be a seemingly insurmountable hurdle to access the riches that we’ve built in the Community Chest?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      cmorenc

      Joe Manchin needs to do some nude mopping on his yacht, the decks are filthy from accumulated fossil-fuel money.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Mike in Pasadena

      What happened with the 10 Rethuglican Senators that Manchin promised he had in his back pocket to vote for the watered down voting rights act?

      No show eh? Mark me down as unsurprised.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      RaflW

      I got our $50 Kenmore Elite front-loading washer, bought used from some folks across the lake from our family cabin, hooked up on Sunday and test-run with some rags.
      Just now did the first regular load of sheets that I didn’t have to drive back home or over to the sis-in-laws. I’m still turning the water supply valves off after each load because I am not sure why someone would unload a seven hundred dollar (?) washing machine for fifty bucks (it is probably ~8 years old, but appears to be in really good shape and has a lot of wash options).

      Small things make me happy. Even as all the big things wear me down

      Also put the pontoon in storage. Thought that would bum me out but getting to joyride yesterday when it was 72deg in southern WI on Oct 19 was a decent cabin-close treat.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      raven

      The first thing we bought when we acquired this old house was a mop bucket just like that. We have never used it in 22 years.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      RaflW

      @laura: Definitely in the rumor category so far, but it has been leaked from a Manchin WH visit that he’s threatening to go Independent. And not in a good, Angus King sort of way.

      Sombich.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Starfish

      Did you put a widget on the home screen of your phone? I am deeply curious about how you are butt dialing your thermostat up to 100 degrees.

      I am going to save the planet by keeping John Cole from butt dialing his thermostat.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      RaflW

      @WaterGirl: Who around here is a graphic designer who can make John a “Caution: Nude Mopping!” folding floor sign?

      I’d chip in big for a etsy that would ship to him.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Bupalos

      Joe manchin can go fuck himself BUT sounds like that’s probably a brand new fossil fuel furnace. Which will last for 20 years and run off manchin-sauce the whole time. So jokes on you.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      debbie

      Gabby Petito’s in-laws found their son’s belongings 30 minutes after entering the reopened nature preserve. Twitter is convinced they planted the stuff.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Leto

      @RaflW: “Mopping and Mustard” make it a catchy logo.

       

      @WaterGirl: that really sucks WG; so sorry.

       

      @RaflW: when we moved to Italy in 2011, we had just bought a matching top of the line front loading Samsung washer/dryer. We’d bought our house in 2008, purchased those, absolutely loved them, and then were told we had to move. So we followed the storage procedures and had the military store them for almost 7 years. Then we moved back to the states in 2017 and a month ago we closed on our new home. We brought our machines with us, hooked them up, did the careful start up/warm up procedures, and have been absolutely ecstatic that they have no issues. Just like you, it’s the small things. Biggest thing you can do to help the front loading washer is keep a small wash rag handy, so once you pull the load out, put the rag between the door and body to help fully dry out the seal. Otherwise it stays permanently wet and can become moldy/breaks down faster. Hope you get years of use out your new buddies :)

      Reply
    29. 29.

      caphilldcne

      I like that your right winger anti-vax neighbor has festive Halloween decorations. I haven’t decorated yet. Because I’m behind on everything, work, bills, mopping, you name it.

      watergirl, so sorry to hear about your friend. I’ve had two older colleagues/friends pass away in the last two weeks. Both accomplished advocates to end HIV and it’s  both sad and a bit unnerving.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      TheOtherHank

      @raven:

      It’s West Virginia, those coal-fired furnaces are pricey. And we can’t forget that there’s a little off the top for Joe Manchin.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Leto

      @raven: David Corn, the reporter for the Mother Jones piece, was on Joy Reid’s show earlier tonight and basically called him a liar. He stands by his sources who gave him the info. Honestly I trust Corn more, but that’s only because he’s shown to be a person of principal and integrity. It’s the little things, you know?

      Edit: Sen. Angus King is now open to changing the filibuster.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      trollhattan

      “I’m-a keep doing this until it works, and people start sending me money.”

      October 20, 2021 at 9:20 pm EDT By Taegan Goddard

      Former President Trump announced the upcoming launch of his own social media network, a new site to be called TRUTH Social.

      Did the Human Thumb “develop” this one as well?

      Reply
    40. 40.

      RaflW

      @Leto: Thanks, yeah the Kenmore actually had instructions on how to use its magnetic catch-bumper-thingy to keep the door open about 1/2 an inch between loads.

      We’re fans of our LG at home (after enduring Maytag commercial frontloaders at our prev. condo’s shared laundry – no quarters thankfully as it was owners-only, but those machines couldn’t balance before spin cycle to save their gd lives – making the time estimates useless and the cycle sooo loooong). Ltd experience so far but the Kenmore purred along tonight.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      mrmoshpotato

      “medical tyranny”

      Well past time for these plague rats to put their own health on the line and stop taking any and all OTC and prescription drugs, and stop going to the doctor.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Chetan Murthy

      @debbie: One presumes the po-po have subpoenaed the cellphone location tracking records of everybody involved.  I mean maybe the murderer husband’s parents have great opsec.  But that’s typically not the case: it takes training and skill to do that.

      Reply

