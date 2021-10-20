I am still in a crappy mood, pretty much irritated by everything, but on the upside I have a new furnace that is super quiet and has a nice thermostat that I can change shit on my phone, which sounds like something good until I will inevitably butt dial the god damned thing up to 100 degrees. The downside is it cost five grand and that means I am not going anywhere this winter on vacation, and I didn’t go last year on vacation because I bought a new fucking air conditioner. America, fuck yeah.

Manchin can still go fuck himself.

In other news the dogs and Steve have finally broken me down and I have given up on normal means, and am now the proud owner of this fucking thing:

Normal cleaning devices were not up to the challenge and I am tired of half measures.

Did I mention Joe Manchin can go fuck himself?

Also, the old redneck twitter guy on the way to Wellsburg must have died because his lawn is now manicured and no longer has his signage, but fear not, people, some jackass in Weirton flies one of those monstrous Trump 2024 flags on the front of his house and has his own redneck twitter feed:

Every time I drive by that house I yell FUCK TRUMP or TRUMP LOST because I am a mature functioning adult in the year 2021.