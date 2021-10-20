Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

FaceBorg Open Thread: Markus *THEE* Funopticon

FaceBorg Open Thread: Markus *THEE* Funopticon

by | 54 Comments

The coming name change, which CEO Mark Zuckerberg plans to talk about at the company’s annual Connect conference on October 28th, but could unveil sooner, is meant to signal the tech giant’s ambition to be known for more than social media and all the ills that entail. The rebrand would likely position the blue Facebook app as one of many products under a parent company overseeing groups like Instagram, WhatsApp, Oculus, and more. A spokesperson for Facebook declined to comment for this story.

Facebook already has more than 10,000 employees building consumer hardware like AR glasses that Zuckerberg believes will eventually be as ubiquitous as smartphones. In July, he told The Verge that, over the next several years, “we will effectively transition from people seeing us as primarily being a social media company to being a metaverse company.”

A rebrand could also serve to further separate the futuristic work Zuckerberg is focused on from the intense scrutiny Facebook is currently under for the way its social platform operates today. A former employee turned whistleblower, Frances Haugen, recently leaked a trove of damning internal documents to The Wall Street Journal and testified about them before Congress. Antitrust regulators in the US and elsewhere are trying to break the company up, and public trust in how Facebook does business is falling…

Eric Lutz, at Vanity Fair, on Zuckerber’s ‘metaverse’:

On Sunday, the company announced it was hiring 10,000 people in Europe to help build its metaverse, which it has—predictably — cast in utopian terms. “At its heart is the idea that by creating a greater sense of ‘virtual presence,’ interacting online can become much closer to the experience of interacting in person,” Nick Clegg and Javier Olivan wrote in a statement. “The metaverse has the potential to help unlock access to new creative, social and economic opportunities.”

Ah, but will it? Facebook insinuated its way into millions of peoples’ lives on a similarly optimistic promise; over the last decade, though, we’ve watched as this supposed tool of interconnectedness promoted hate and conspiracy theories, exacerbated divisions, and turned otherwise normal people into compulsive scrollers and posters. The notion that what’s missing from contemporary life is more Facebook seems absurd. But such is the manifest destiny of Mark Zuckerberg, just one of an increasingly out-of-touch class of tech barons who seem to have convinced themselves that we might best solve the issues facing our planet by blasting off to a new one and improve our current reality by augmenting it. Zuckerberg hasn’t even been able to justify the existence of Facebook in this reality; now, he’s intent on imposing its dominance on the meta-reality he wants to usher in, whether anyone wants it or not. This, of course, has always been at the core of Facebook’s problems: an unchecked hubris that can’t be masked by a new name.


Can you find me something that combines ‘Eye of Sauron’ and ‘gaping anus’? Maybe with a suggestion of a hidden 6-6-6, for the OG conspiracy nutters?

    3. 3.

      Leto

      That “mark” looks like every dystopian future robot head/optical sensor that eventually rises against us to enslave us.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      piratedan

      rebranding…… when you refuse to fix what’s wrong, so you just change the name hoping people will forget.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Leto

      OT: David Corn right now on Joy Reid’s show essentially calling Manchin a liar. Back to our regularly scheduled bashing of Fuckerburg.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      NotMax

      AFAIK the name Blackwater is still up for grabs. Also too Enron.

      Late last night I offered up Supercuddlypuppyfunland.

      //

      Although they’ll probably settle on something anodyne such as DigiLyfe.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      RaflW

      Major brands changing name don’t have a good track record, do they? OK, Kentucky Fried became KFC but it was already kinda known as that and unless Facebook is planning to be called FB, I just don’t think it makes sense.

      No one really cares if Arthur Andersen Consulting becomes (or spins off? can’t remember, which relates to my point) Accenture. They are B to B.

      But a huge company that is directly consumer facing, it feels sort of either desperate to shift attention away from their malfeasance, or the sort of consultant-driven rudderlessness that wouldn’t surprise me re Zuck and Sandberg.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Steeplejack

      @Baud:

      Thank you! I admit that I was Baud-skeptical before, but this has secured my vote.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      RaflW

      More broadly, I do not want a Mildred Montag-like metaverse to disappear into. Between this shit and the new robot dog with a f*king insanely large gun attached to it’s back, yeah becoming an analog-dial steampunk is feeling much more attractive this evening.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Jerzy Russian

      @Baud:   I will follow you to the ends of the Earth, and even set my hair on fire if you think that would help purge that word from not only English, but all languages worldwide.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      germy

      BREAKING: I just added Mark Zuckerberg as a defendant in my lawsuit against Facebook.

      Our continuing investigation revealed that he was personally involved in decisions related to Cambridge Analytica and Facebook’s failure to protect user data.

      — AG Karl A. Racine (@AGKarlRacine) October 20, 2021

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Emma from Miami

      Open thread? I have a question.

      I have decided it’s time I got back to blogging, if only to keep my sanity. For those that blog, what software do you use? I don’t think Word plays well in this setting. And Word drives me nuts.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      RaflW

      @Baud: Eh, okay. I guess they’ll seem ever so slightly more anonymous/distances from the Facebook product as they gobble up other tech, if they’re called Gork or something.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      SpaceUnit

      I’d also like to take this opportunity to boast that I’ve never had a Facebook account.

      Shouldn’t that qualify me for some sort of BJ medal?  A complimentary beverage?

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Another Scott

      Meanwhile, in Virginia…

      re: Monmouth poll, VA Dem source notes that the pollster found the same four years ago – from September to October, Northam falling from a narrow lead to a tie. (He won by 9.)

      Big Q for Ds remains whether they can repeat that 2017 turnout surge.https://t.co/hmTrEa6N3x pic.twitter.com/4nq9UMitNA

      — David Weigel (@daveweigel) October 20, 2021

      No lie told. Turnout matters!

      Good polling is getting more difficult every day. We have to fight for every vote, every time.

      (via nycsouthpaw)

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      mrmoshpotato

      @SpaceUnit:

      I’d also like to take this opportunity to boast that I’ve never had a Facebook account.

      Shouldn’t that qualify me for some sort of BJ medal? A complimentary beverage?

      Same.  I’ll take a handle of Captain Morgan.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Roger Moore

      @mrmoshpotato: ​
       

      Because you dumped every detail of your life onto our site.

      That isn’t why. Facebook continues to track you when you leave their site. They can continue to track you on any web site that has options to like or share on Facebook, and any site that uses them as their ad network. The can also track whenever someone you know discusses you on one of their platforms or posts your picture or video of you there. And all that stuff applies even if you’ve never set up an account on Facebook or one of their many subsidiaries.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      cain

      if it is going to be a meta company it should be “In Your Face book” IYFB

      I bet he’s going to name BalloonJuice.

      Reply

