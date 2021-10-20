Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Too inconsequential to be sued

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

Tick tock motherfuckers!

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

Four legs? good! two legs? we’re not so sure…

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

Good luck with your asparagus.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Infrastructure week. at last.

This really is a full service blog.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

You are here: Home / Climate Change / Drama-Llama-Ding-Dong (Open Thread)

Drama-Llama-Ding-Dong (Open Thread)

by | 23 Comments

This post is in: , ,

I wouldn’t necessarily believe this if it came from another source, but David Corn of Mother Jones is pretty reliable, and this behavior fits the priors of someone who would associate with No Labels:

In recent days, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W. Va.) has told associates that he is considering leaving the Democratic Party if President Joe Biden and Democrats on Capitol Hill do not agree to his demand to cut the size of the social infrastructure bill from $3.5 trillion to $1.75 trillion, according to people who have heard Manchin discuss this. Manchin has said that if this were to happen, he would declare himself an “American Independent.” And he has devised a detailed exit strategy for his departure.

The article says Manchin laid out the steps he would take to send a message that would back Schumer off during the present negotiations. It also says Manchin laid his cards on the table with the president:

Manchin told associates that he was prepared to initiate his exit plan earlier this week and had mentioned the possibility to Biden. But he was encouraged by the conversations with Sanders and top Democrats that occurred at the start of the week and did not yet see a reason to take this step. Still, he has informed associates that because he is so out of sync with the Democratic Party he believes it is likely he will leave the party by November 2022.

Manchin has repeatedly said that he has a significant philosophical difference with most of his fellow Democrats. He has told reporters that he believes major programs in the Build Back Better bill would move the United States toward an “entitlement mentality” and that he cannot accept that.

Maybe this explains why there seems to have been recent progress toward the “acceptance” phase of the BBB negotiations. Pawpaw Black Lung’s entitlement mentality is steering him away from compromise and toward the catastrophe of a McConnell-led Senate if his demands are not met, so they will be met.

The article doesn’t say, but I assume that if the infrastructure bill goes down, so does the Dems’ senate majority. Manchin’s donors want that bill.

So, it looks like the bipartisan infrastructure bill will pass along with a $1.75T BBB bill with no climate crisis mitigation provisions that would harm Manchin’s portfolio, and that will be that. Unless someone else decides to play the drama llama card — a possibility we cannot rule out.

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Aimai
  • Alison Rose
  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • Bnut
  • Brachiator
  • Cameron
  • JoyceH
  • Kent
  • Ladyracterinok
  • marklar
  • mrmoshpotato
  • Old School
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • Percysowner
  • trollhattan
  • UncleEbeneezer
  • VOR

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    23Comments

    5. 5.

      Percysowner

      This has always been the implied threat by Manchin. We really needed to beat Collins or win another 2 Senate seats last time, to compensate for Manchin and Sinema, but you play the hand you are dealt.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Baud

      FTA

      It is unclear whether in this scenario Manchin would end up caucusing with the Democrats, which would allow them to continue to control the Senate, or side with the Republicans and place the Senate in GOP hands. In either event, he would hold great sway over this half of Congress.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Aimai

      This was always obvious. Manchin has always been threatening to go nuclear or things would never have gotten this bad. What’s worse is this is obviously not the last extortion from this bastard.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Baud

      Hard to know how much of this is simply Joe Manchin putting this story out there in order to promote Joe Manchin’s image.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      UncleEbeneezer

      And yet, WV residents are totally ENTITLED to jobs in a dying industry that is killing the planet.  What an abject piece of shit.

      Yes, Americans should be ENTITLED to Child Care, Pre-K, Family Leave and a world not destroyed by Global Warming!

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Kent

      The party label is actually not that relevant.  Neither Bernie Sanders nor Angus King are Democrats.   Which party you choose to caucus with is actually the important thing.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Baud

      The other thing is that this story helps Democrats explain things to disgruntled voters who will want to know why the Dems couldn’t do more.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Cameron

      @Baud: The “detailed strategy” is to keep moving the goalposts, then vote against whatever you’ve pretended to agree to.  Classic Mitch McConnell.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      marklar

      In a 50-50 Senate, it doesn’t matter what the “Average” Democratic position is.  What matters is the Median perspective of all 100 Senators.  We could have 49 Elizabeth Warrens, Bernie Sanders, or Raphael Warnocks, which would shift the mean far to the left, and it wouldn’t be any different.

      If we want anything to pass, we need whatever Manchin will support.  If we want better legislation to pass, we need to shift the median. That won’t happen until at least 2022.

      To give Biden his win and have any chance of that happening, we need to give Manchin his win right now.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Betty Cracker

      The thing that depresses me the most about this story is it further dents the extremely tattered hope that Manchin would agree to a filibuster carve-out to save voting rights, even though today his own bill that he insisted on negotiating with Republicans who won’t support it anyway is being introduced. I was 99% sure he wouldn’t agree to that after the pro forma demonstration that Republicans aren’t interested in voting rights. The filibuster has served Manchin’s donor-constituents well. But now I’m 99.9999% sure it won’t happen. Which probably makes me an optimist!

      Reply
    18. 18.

      VOR

      We recently learned of the aid provided to Joe Lieberman by Republicans when he ran as an independent after losing the 2006 Democratic primary. It’s not unreasonable to ponder whether similar things are being offered to Manchin. Giving Mitch control of the Senate would kill everything.

      As Krugman keeps pointing out, the number of people in WV actually employed in the coal industry keeps declining and is now a pretty small percentage of the total WV workforce. There has to be some way to give WV some green energy jobs for displaced coal workers.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Omnes Omnibus

      A year ago, who would have been ecstatic over the idea of the infrastructure bill plus $1.75T for BBB?  If we can get it, we promote the hell out of it and charge into the 2022 election season as damned successful.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Brachiator

      It’s come to my attention thanks to @crampell that the Manchin proposal would make grandparents raising kids orphaned by COVID, opioids, or what have you take jobs to earn the child tax credit — and now, I just want to throw things.

      I came too late to the threads where this was discussed, but wanted to add a few thoughts.

      I have recently seen conservative pundits flat out lie about the child tax credit, claiming that this was a new credit coming from the Biden administration, or that it was welfare to the unworthy, and that sending free checks to the unworthy would discourage them from getting jobs.

      But here’s some background.

      Initially, the child tax credit provided the biggest benefits to upper- and middle-class families. Congress first enacted the child tax credit in 1998 as a $500 per child non-refundable credit. Non-refundable means the credit could only decrease the amount of federal taxes a parent owed to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). Families eligible for more credit than they owed in federal taxes did not receive the remaining money. The child tax credit grew to $1,000 per child in 2001. It also became partially refundable, giving parents access to a portion of the credit left over after paying federal taxes.

      Trump increased the credit to $2,000 as part of his shitty tax cut for the wealthy.

      Note that no one, Democrat or Republican, ever included means testing as part of the credit. It was assumed that helping children was good public policy.

      The checks people are receiving are an advance payment on half of the projected credit. Those eligible will receive the rest when they file their tax returns.

      But note that previously there was a delay of several weeks before tax returns with a refundable child tax credit were paid. This was because of fraud prevention measures demanded by Republicans and implemented by the IRS. This meant further delays before people who needed the money would get it.

      Currently, the enhanced credit will be available only for the 2021 tax year. Republicans and conservative scum want to kill the enhanced credit because they know that it will help people. The Biden administration would like to make the credit permanent. A compromise would be to allow the credit for 5 years. Once people see what a positive difference it makes, they might come out and support it more strongly in the future.

      Considerations of means testing are bullshit and should be fought. The credit has been helpful to families and helps people to work harder, boosting the economy. Every reliable study of current credits and stimulus payments have shown a reduction in child poverty. When something works, you should keep doing it.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      JoyceH

      TAKE the slimmed down BBB program. There’s still a lot in there that we didn’t have before, and same with the BIF. Get both of those out there pumping money into the economy, run on the jobs and great stuff, and Biden do as much as he can about climate with executive orders. And hang onto the House and Senate at all costs!

      And let’s deep six the myth that a president can only accomplish ‘big things’ in the first two years of his term. IF we can hang onto Congress and improve the numbers there (which isn’t impossible with the GOP getting crazier by the day), THEN you’ve got a Mandate to do the stuff you wanted to do in 2021.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      trollhattan

      A great aspect of pretending to have values is that it’s extremely easy to walk away from them. He does not give shit one about spending, deficits, federal programs, any of it. What he wants is people kowtowing to him. Sound like anybody familiar?

      Put another way: this fucking guy.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.