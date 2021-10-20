Think of the vaccine as a very good raincoat. It keeps you dry in a drizzle. If there are constant thunderstorms, you may get wet. The problem isn’t the raincoat—it’s the weather. To best protect all of us, we need to reduce the storm of #covid19 by increasing vaccination rates. pic.twitter.com/KM5XchJtrC — Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) October 19, 2021

57% of ppl in the US are fully vaccinated against #COVID19— that’s 57% of ppl protected from severe COVID-19 illness, hospitalization & death. If you haven’t been vaccinated, please get vaccinated. It can keep you out of the hospital & w/ your loved ones. https://t.co/bfOV5VzBpq https://t.co/xTAmMDmEWm — Rochelle Walensky, MD, MPH (@CDCDirector) October 19, 2021

New survey shows most Americans continue to support vaccine mandates, and want more. The survey was conducted by a consortium of universities & shows a majority of people support vaccine mandates for kids in schools & colleges https://t.co/k5lEvzeVXn — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 20, 2021

Analysis: Conservatives hail Delta’s vaccination policy — even as it goes farther than Biden’s https://t.co/1rVC4dYCh8 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) October 19, 2021

Today is the 1st time in several weeks:

—Alaska has dropped below 100 cases/100,000 people

and

—No state is above that threshold

(Montana, on the rise, is getting close)https://t.co/Cze8bZxwXr pic.twitter.com/LIkBHKUA6H — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) October 19, 2021

======

Track the worldwide vaccination effort with our interactive toolhttps://t.co/6EP5X1oG4l — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) October 19, 2021

China's COVID-19 outbreak grows as cities race to trace infections https://t.co/03iRwOdWKa pic.twitter.com/oqCR9n2y07 — Reuters (@Reuters) October 20, 2021



Not much of an outbreak, by our debased standards:

… A total of 17 new local cases were reported for Oct. 19, up from nine a day earlier, data from the National Health Commission (NHC) showed on Wednesday. The new cases were reported in eight cities and administrative divisions, more than four for Oct. 18, the bulk of which were in northern and northwestern China. Three separate cases were also reported in recent days in the south and southwest of China. Among the cases was one in the capital city Beijing, which is busy gearing up for its hosting of the 2022 Winter Games in February, where officials vowed stringent efforts against the virus… The city of Jiayuguan in northwestern Gansu province even launched its second round of city-wide testing after an initial round yielded no positive results, following reports that some of those with cases recently visited the city. Officials have not disclosed how those with cases reported on Monday and Tuesday contracted the virus, but tentative signs indicated there might be multiple sources of the virus across China, which could complicate the country’s efforts to seek zero infections…

Australia overtakes the U.S. in vaccinating its population against Covid https://t.co/i2YCncsMmA — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 20, 2021

Travel restrictions between Sydney and Melbourne, Australia's largest cities, eased as Victoria opened its borders to fully vaccinated residents from New South Wales amid a rapid rise in immunization levels https://t.co/OOsZxpJfoU pic.twitter.com/LzxGWLeaip — Reuters (@Reuters) October 20, 2021

Daily COVID-19 cases in New Zealand fell after a record jump the day before, with most infections still in Auckland as the Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to affect the country's biggest city https://t.co/Hqhuwc8OAK pic.twitter.com/4SB0Eg3lD1 — Reuters (@Reuters) October 20, 2021

The World Health Organization has reported a 7% rise in new coronavirus cases across Europe last week, the only region in the world where cases increased. Britain, Russia and Turkey accounted for the most cases. https://t.co/HmLnS0tX4N — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) October 20, 2021

Coronavirus still the top story in Russia. One paper today: Covid’s “killing 1000 people a day [here]. Repeat: one thousand. Vaccination in Russia is failing because of us, ordinary citizens, who aren't getting the jabs.” #ReadingRussia @BBCNews @BBCWorld https://t.co/BqJHO2Vbwn pic.twitter.com/FjGkV2THtU — Steve Rosenberg (@BBCSteveR) October 20, 2021

Also 30% are being told to work remotely. Covid is getting worse by the day in Russia w a majority not vaccinated — Olga Lautman 🧙🏼‍♀️🎃 (@OlgaNYC1211) October 19, 2021

Russia is set to introduce a nationwide non-working week for non-essential workers starting Oct. 30 in a bid to slow swiftly rising cases, hospitalizations and deaths, with President Putin expected to approve the plans in the coming dayshttps://t.co/SFY63XpCmS — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) October 20, 2021

Bring back Covid rules amid rising UK cases, urge NHS chiefs https://t.co/QbtLGJ5M1D — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) October 20, 2021

The UK has a far higher incidence now of #COVID19 than Europe. Mistakes were made by Johnson govt. And a new variant may be playing a role.

"The delta subtype, known formally as AY.4.2, is 10-15% more transmissible than the standard delta variant…"https://t.co/3xlyNRHQr7 — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) October 19, 2021

Irish cautious as day to lift Covid restrictions approaches https://t.co/wrNz9GrDhM — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) October 19, 2021

The senator leading a congressional probe into Brazil's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic has recommended that President Jair Bolsonaro be charged with homicide for alleged government errors that led to the deaths of thousands https://t.co/BXXg1FFO5I pic.twitter.com/LZSUqpxCuN — Reuters (@Reuters) October 20, 2021

Update: A panel said Jair Bolsonaro should be charged with crimes against humanity over Brazil's pandemic response. It dropped the recommended homicide charge. https://t.co/Ky28d7lmzb — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 20, 2021

======

New @CDCgov study, @pfizer #vaccine 12-18 yrs old kids, 2 doses:

"In this analysis, in which all case-patients were hospitalized, #vaccination reduced the risk for #COVID19 hospitalization…by 93%."

100% of kids on life supp in 19 hosps were unvax'ed.https://t.co/FF5UdIhoEp — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) October 19, 2021

If you can find them, generic forms of the @Merck anti-#COVID19 drug #molnupiravir will cost you less than $20 for a 5-day treatment.

But Merck wants $700.https://t.co/GVT1iGw8LD — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) October 19, 2021

One step forward, one step back: The world needs antiviral drugs that can prevent Covid infections from becoming serious. Merck's looks very promising, but we need more, for both resistance reasons & for competitive pricing. So this isn't good news. https://t.co/RGGha4rBJg — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) October 19, 2021

======

Know what? If it happens one reason will be @GovPritzker didn’t screw around. He issued possibly the broadest set of vax mandates in the country. This is especially good given that most of the surrounding state governments treat the virus like their best campaign contributors https://t.co/0Wtx5zPKgE — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) October 19, 2021

99% compliance by fire. 93% compliance by police. 99% compliance by city workers. These outliers are making a mistake, perhaps sold a lie. But they are adults with responsibility to protect. They are also paid by taxpayers. They are now “free” not to be paid by us. https://t.co/zvKBq7lx4T — Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) October 20, 2021

It wasn't all that long ago that COVID took an entire aircraft carrier out of commission. But memories are short, I guess. https://t.co/Bv8eY95jJi — Michael “In A Move Likely To Anger China” Mazza (@mike_mazza) October 19, 2021

BREAKING: WSU football coach Nick Rolovich has reportedly been terminated for cause after refusing to take COVID-19 vaccine. The coach was 11 games into his tenure with the Cougars. https://t.co/cxFKSmIHGH — The Seattle Times (@seattletimes) October 18, 2021

The Supreme Court has declined to block a vaccine requirement imposed on Maine health care workers, the latest defeat for opponents of vaccine mandates. https://t.co/NUT5nYL6Xv — ABC News (@ABC) October 19, 2021

This is a story about how 98.5% of students in San Diego attended school today. https://t.co/NZYm6rym4d — Andy Kopp (@andykoppsd) October 19, 2021

This could’ve been really serious — it might’ve affected ME!