COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Tuesday / Wednesday, Oct. 19-20

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Tuesday / Wednesday, Oct. 19-20

Not much of an outbreak, by our debased standards:

A total of 17 new local cases were reported for Oct. 19, up from nine a day earlier, data from the National Health Commission (NHC) showed on Wednesday.

The new cases were reported in eight cities and administrative divisions, more than four for Oct. 18, the bulk of which were in northern and northwestern China. Three separate cases were also reported in recent days in the south and southwest of China.

Among the cases was one in the capital city Beijing, which is busy gearing up for its hosting of the 2022 Winter Games in February, where officials vowed stringent efforts against the virus…

The city of Jiayuguan in northwestern Gansu province even launched its second round of city-wide testing after an initial round yielded no positive results, following reports that some of those with cases recently visited the city.

Officials have not disclosed how those with cases reported on Monday and Tuesday contracted the virus, but tentative signs indicated there might be multiple sources of the virus across China, which could complicate the country’s efforts to seek zero infections…

This could’ve been really serious — it might’ve affected ME!

    1. 1.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY:

      Monroe County web site says 136 new cases yesterday.
      In very small print on a different web page it says the 68.1% fully vaccinated are eligible Monroe County residents ages 12 and up.

      NYSDOH says 122 new cases yesterday.
      I’m not going to assume that we’ve turned the corner on Delta; we’ve had drops like this before and then had the new cases spike back up around 250+ again.

    2. 2.

      Baud

      This is a story about how 98.5% of students in San Diego attended school today

      People who oppose liberal policies can never be portrayed as outliers, much less cranks.

    5. 5.

      Betty Cracker

      @Baud: Oliver Willis made that point on Twitter the other day using the lack of coverage of anti-Iraq War protests as an example. He noted that most people supported the war, but opposition to it was exponentially higher than opposition to vaccine mandates. And yet the cranks get wall-to-wall coverage.

    9. 9.

      MagdaInBlack

      Here in Chicago we have the head of the police union telling police to defy the mandate. I haven’t checked this mornings news on that feud.

    12. 12.

      Amir Khalid

      Malaysia’s Ministry of Health reports 5,516 new Covid-19 cases today in its media statement, tfor a cumulative reported total of 2,407,382 cases. It also reports 69 deaths as of midnight, for an adjusted cumulative total of 28,062 deaths – 1.17% of the cumulative reported total, 1.21% of resolved cases.

      Based on cases reported yesterday, Malaysia’s nationwide Rt is at 0.88.

      609 confirmed cases are in ICU, 280 of them on ventilators. Meanwhile, 9,401 more patients have recovered, for a cumulative total of 2,297,289 patients recovered – 95.4% of the cumulative reported total.

      Four new clusters were reported today, for a cumulative total of 5,699 clusters. 614 clusters are currently active; 5,085 clusters are now inactive.

      5,502 new cases today are local infections. 14 new cases today are imported.

      The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) administered 134,684 doses of vaccine on 19th October: 14,744 first doses, 118,575 second doses, and 1,365 booster doses. As of midnight yesterday, the cumulative total is 48,181,111 doses administered: 25,256,025 first doses, 23,052,952 second doses, and 32,121 booster doses. 77.3% of the population have received their first dose, while 70.6% are now fully vaccinated.

    14. 14.

      Ken

      Conservatives have hailed Delta’s vaccination policy – except it is basically Biden’s plus a $200-per-month penalty.

      “It’s that element of punishment that we find attractive.”

    15. 15.

      debbie

      NPR just ran a piece where they asked a bunch of schoolchildren (maybe first or second grade) what they thought about masks. None liked them (foggy glasses, dad doesn’t like them, can’t see faces, etc.), but not one of them was refusing to wear them. Imagine! //

    16. 16.

      lowtechcyclist

      A panel said Jair Bolsonaro should be charged with crimes against humanity over Brazil’s pandemic response.

      And if Bolsonaro, why not Trump?

    18. 18.

      lowtechcyclist

      @MagdaInBlack:

      Here in Chicago we have the head of the police union telling police to defy the mandate. I haven’t checked this mornings news on that feud.

      The police unions’ behavior are the tell that our problems with the police go way beyond ‘a few bad apples.’

    20. 20.

      lowtechcyclist

      NOW – Seattle Fire and Police, discharged for noncompliance with the vaccine mandate, turn in their boots at the city hall.

      Don’t let the door hit you where the good Lord split you.

    23. 23.

      New Deal democrat

      The Columbus Day weekend anomalies won’t be completely out of the weekly averages until tomorrow, but today for the first time the US as a whole had fewer than 50% of the cases at Delta’s peak – but still over 80,000, a horrific number. Of all places, only VT is still on the increase, joined by TX and ID. Many other States are flat.

      Worth noting that one year ago, the winter wave had already begun. If present trends continue, we will be lower YoY in two weeks.

      It’s worth paying particular attention to tiny Rhoda Island. It has 70% fully vaccinated, another 7% partially vaccinated, and probably about 37.5% already infected (assuming 2.2x confirmed cases). That probably amounts to over 75% of the population largely immune, and another 10% with some resistance. There’s a very good chance, especially after age 5-12 vaccinations start, that it arrives at what endemic COVID looks like first.

    27. 27.

      Mousebumples

      NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) tweeted at 7:54 PM on Tue, Oct 19, 2021:

      “First of all, you don’t get the vaccine for yourself. You get it for other people.”

      Chuck weighs in on Kyrie Irving’s situation with the Brooklyn Nets. #NBAonTNT https://t.co/bLrPbuRQkp

      (https://twitter.com/NBAonTNT/status/1450626417071308800?t=ykJwh0tuRtI9fSRu35r_-Q&s=03)

      I’m pretty sure all of the NBA on TNT crew is vaccinated, given that they’re in close proximity to each other and unmasked, but it was nice to hear them speak positively about why everyone should get the vaccine

      Eta – Go Bucks!

    30. 30.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Baud: It’s where they exiled Valerie Harper after the Hundred Days in which she temporarily reconquered the Mary Tyler Moore Show.

    33. 33.

      Matt McIrvin

      @New Deal democrat: Cases are flat or rising in many parts of Massachusetts, though statewide numbers still don’t show a rise. Looks to me like the big wave in VT and NH has been spilling southward. There was a spike up in weekly averages yesterday that I think was just another delayed reporting effect of a long weekend, but the trends aren’t that comforting.

    34. 34.

      Geminid

      I wonder how anti-vaccers are treated in Russia. I’m not implying that we should emulate Putin. But I’m curious.

