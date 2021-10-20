Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Balloon Juice Pages Still Automatically Refreshing For No Reason?

A few days ago I put up this post: Balloon Juice Pages Automatically Refreshing For No Reason?

The (Blog) Doctor Is In. Tell Me What Ails You.

First, I want to thank everyone who responded to say whether you are experiencing the problem or not, and double-thanks to everyone who included specific information in the their comments.

After seeing how widespread the problem is, I called Cole.  John and I had a candid conversation in which he may or may not have said “why are you yelling at me?” when we were discussing the video ad.

The video ad is the most likely culprit behind the “automatically refreshing” problem, but I don’t think that is the only culprit re: the site issues.  I think the other ads are playing a part, as well, but that’s a question for another day.

First things first.  We are changing one thing at a time.

The video ad has been turned off.

What we need now is or all of you to weigh again in the comments with as much detail as you can.  Even if you didn’t comment in the previous thread, please comment in this one whether you have a problem or not.

If you say it’s not a problem for you now, and it never was, please share information about your devices, your browser versions, your ad blocker and anything else that seems relevant.  See details 1 through 4 in the paragraphs below.

If you say it was a problem before but it’s not now, please tell us 1) what devices it’s a problem on, 2) what browsers it’s a problem with, 3) whether you use an ad blocker and what ad blocker you use, and 4) whether you use Brave as your browser.  And anything else that seems relevant.

If you say it was a problem before and it’s still a problem, please tell us 1) what devices it’s a problem on, 2) what browsers it’s a problem with, 3) whether you use an ad blocker and what ad blocker you use, and 4) whether you use Brave. And anything else that seems relevant.

I would also especially like to hear from ReadWrite, Ken and FlyingToaster, who left especially detailed comments in the previous post.

Bottom line:  John and I are both committed to resolving the problems once and for all.

But we need your help, and very specific information, in order to do that.  This post today is step one.

 

 

    24Comments

    1. 1.

      Leslie

      The problem has not recurred for me since I posted about it last night. Safari on iPad Pro, iOS 14.8, no ad blocker (but I would have to seriously consider one if video ads with self-starting audio were going to be a regular feature). HTH.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      BellyCat

      (iPad Pro / iPhone  8 latest OS, Safari, no blockers. )

      The problem is (or was, not sure yet if turning off video ad worked) the same as it was probably six months ago. While reading through the threads starting at the main page – – this is the important part , because no single thread was clicked on yet – – the entire website would reload on its on after several minutes.

      The only way to prevent the problem then and recently was to click on a thread and then use the forward or backward arrows at the top to view each thread. Did not seem to reload when I did this.

      In other words, the problem seems inherent to the main page only but not when one drills into a specific thread.

      Not sure if this helps or not

      Reply
    3. 3.

      MattF

      Don’t have the problem, never had it. IPad Air gen 3, Safari (possibly not the most current version), ‘Magic Lasso’ ad blocker.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      cope

      I didn’t comment before but I was having problems when logged in on my iPhone. In fact, I tried to comment about it but the refresh issue kept zapping my comment before I could post it. I’m hardly ever at my actual computer lately so I cannot comment about problems there.

      Obviously, no problems this morning.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Lapassionara

      I was having that problem, but not just on Balloon Juice. IPad, safari. No ad blocker. I will let you know if it happens again today.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      SiubhanDuinne

      iPhone 8+, Safari, iOS 14 or whatever the latest version is. I’ve had the automatic refreshing problem intermittently for a couple of weeks now. It was there this morning (around 8:30-9:00 EDT) but KNOCK WOOD seems to be okay now.

      Thanks for following up on this, WG, and doing what you can to fix the problem. Let us know if you need donations to offset any loss of ad revenue.

      ETA: I don’t use an ad blocker.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Bill Arnold

      I’ve not seen this. For balloon-juice.com, I use Brave, Chrome, Firefox (all on Ubuntu Linux and Windows) , Kiwi Browser on an android tablet, Brave on an android tablet, Brave on iOS (phone).   For some reason my Firefox plugins loadout blocks full preview of tweets (they show as text mode) so I sometimes look at top level posts in a chrome-based browser. (Usually Brave because chrome is logged into gmail and I hate google’s tracking.)

      All the desktop browsers have at least uBlock Origin and Privacy Badger, and some have script blockers (e.g. NoScript on FF, ScriptSafe on Chrome/Brave). Base browser privacy settings turned up where reasonable e.g. Firefox.  Some browsers have additional tracker blocker plugins.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      NorthLeft12

      Still happening for me. Tough to get details to you as the page wipes out my comment before I have a chance to note all the details you want.

      Apple iPad, Safari, no ad blockers. It does not do this on my Apple desk top.

      I have no idea what Brave is, so I don’t think I use it.

      I write a line, post it, then add lines in edit mode…..to beat the refresh.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Just Chuck

      Never been a problem for me: Chrome on macOS, uBlock Origin and Privacy Badger

      Solving it once and for all would involve switching to an ad network that doesn’t propagate auto-playing ads and borderline malware.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Steeplejack (phone)

      I have not experienced the problem on my computer (Win10, Firefox browser with AdBlock Plus) or my Android cell phone (Brave browser with built-in ad blocker).

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Spanky

      Never a problem.

      Samsung S21. Samsung Internet beta browser.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      scav

      Never a problem I’ve observed on iPad 7th gen, running 15.0.2 in Safari using AdBlockPro. I’ve been seeing some wonkiness / achingly slow responses elsewhere, but not here, nor apparent automatic refreshes anywhere.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Edmund Dantes

      I had it happen exactly once since you mentioned it the first time and before the next post you put up about the subject. I have no idea if it was a video ad or not as I was on my iPhone X.

      I was scrolling through comments, longer thread I was coming back to (might have been a 200 plus one). I was just scrolling to get past a set of comments that I had already read. And page just refreshed on own.

      that was it.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      cain

      You might be right, Watergirl – I didn’t participate in the other problem threads – but I did notice that the browser was repeatedly going to some ad website every 2 seconds or so. I never saw the refresh problem, but at one point it was messing with posting messages.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Jerzy Russian

      I can report the reloading problems when reading the COVID thread a few hours ago on my iPhone + Chrome.    I don’t know about now, as I seem to have misplaced the phone.

       

      Previously on my MacBook Pro (OS 10.14.6) and Chrome (version 94), I would constantly get a message at the bottom stating something was loading.  That has stopped for now.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Suzanne

      It was a problem as late as yesterday evening. It has not happened today so far.

      What had been happening is that the page would just randomly refresh while I was in the middle of typing a comment. It happened intermittently, about 4-5 times total. On iPhone and iPad.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Fair Economist

      Never noticed a problem; using Opera on a Mac with adblocker and a late model Android phone without adblocker.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Other Other Other John

      never was problem.
      Chrome versions 87ish-94
      Windows 10 20H2 and 21H1
      No adblockers because I live dangerously

      Reply
    23. 23.

      jeffreyw

      Not a problem for me so far, win10, firefox, adguard.
      OT – I had to post this via text mode because visual mode refused a click to establish a cursor. This usually happens on a first comment to a new post – not sure if it’s just the first comment of the day after opening a new BJ tab but it may be.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Benno

      Well, I’ve only been on BJ a few minutes today, but I’ve gotten this far and the refresh issues are not appearing (so far).

      7th gen iPad, iOS 14.8, Safari browser, no adblocker, don’t use Brave. Big problem yesterday, no problem today.

      Reply

