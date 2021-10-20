A few days ago I put up this post: Balloon Juice Pages Automatically Refreshing For No Reason?

First, I want to thank everyone who responded to say whether you are experiencing the problem or not, and double-thanks to everyone who included specific information in the their comments.

After seeing how widespread the problem is, I called Cole. John and I had a candid conversation in which he may or may not have said “why are you yelling at me?” when we were discussing the video ad.

The video ad is the most likely culprit behind the “automatically refreshing” problem, but I don’t think that is the only culprit re: the site issues. I think the other ads are playing a part, as well, but that’s a question for another day.

First things first. We are changing one thing at a time.

The video ad has been turned off.

What we need now is or all of you to weigh again in the comments with as much detail as you can. Even if you didn’t comment in the previous thread, please comment in this one whether you have a problem or not.

If you say it’s not a problem for you now, and it never was, please share information about your devices, your browser versions, your ad blocker and anything else that seems relevant. See details 1 through 4 in the paragraphs below.

If you say it was a problem before but it’s not now, please tell us 1) what devices it’s a problem on, 2) what browsers it’s a problem with, 3) whether you use an ad blocker and what ad blocker you use, and 4) whether you use Brave as your browser. And anything else that seems relevant.

If you say it was a problem before and it’s still a problem, please tell us 1) what devices it’s a problem on, 2) what browsers it’s a problem with, 3) whether you use an ad blocker and what ad blocker you use, and 4) whether you use Brave. And anything else that seems relevant.

I would also especially like to hear from ReadWrite, Ken and FlyingToaster, who left especially detailed comments in the previous post.

Bottom line: John and I are both committed to resolving the problems once and for all.

But we need your help, and very specific information, in order to do that. This post today is step one.