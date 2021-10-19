Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Working Towards the Future

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Working Towards the Future

Manchin’s only interested in Joe Manchin, but is there any lever the rest of us can use to convince him that being the guy who took food out of childrens’ mouths for the benefit of Mitch McConnell isn’t really in his best interest?

      Baud

      I get the importance of posturing but this

      Infrastructure bill won’t transform America or help Dems. Big reconciliation will.

      is quite a stretch on both ends.

      Betty Cracker

      AP framing continues to suck: “[Biden] needs to bring his party’s centrists and its progressives to a middle ground” distorts rather than clarifies the situation. Maybe a dozen out of around 270 Democrats in both chambers of Congress aren’t on board with Biden’s agenda. They aren’t centrists. Joe Biden is a centrist. Amy Klobuchar is a centrist. Abigail Spanberger is a centrist.

      The hold-outs are fringe outliers.

      Also, when you’ve lost Dana Houle…

      John S.

      Now would be a good time for someone to produce some serious oppo research on Manchin and Sinema.

      It’s enough with those two assholes.

      Immanentize

      I think giving Manchin a win (and fewer current subsidies) on transition from coal is a good if he moves on the rest of the climate stuff. As he himself has noted, coal is dying on its own. It’s impact lessens every day. And if coal transition is his biggest sticking point….

      Meanwhile, work requirements are horrible, ineffective, and just lead to further surveillance and criminalization of the lives of poor people. I recommend work requirements for investment income tax breaks.

      germy

      I saw this reader comment over at LGM (from someone nymed c.p.)

       

      https://www.lawyersgunsmoneyblog.com/2021/10/in-shocking-revelation-joe-lieberman-reveals-that-republicans-wanted-him-to-win

      It occurred to me today that Sinema actually is the person that Republicans, centrists, and other Serious People have been telling us for three years that AOC was: a shallow, frivolous, and self-absorbed social media princess whose politics begin and end with whatever will get the most people tweeting about her.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      Somebody here said this about the bullshit that is means testing:

      Means testing has the effect of excluding many of the people who need help the most — people with limited education, limited time and stressful lives. Also, means testing leads to a narrative that the program is benefiting only Those People, and should therefore be eliminated.

      Means testing has always been about excluding “Those People” from any given program that proponents of the concept still want to extent to “our people”, meaning white people.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      In a fashionable favela in Brazil, a Nazi-curious mediocre former lawyer-turned-pundit is destroying a keyboard while pounding a 20,000 word screed about how terrible the Above the Law site is.

      Greenwald extended his argument against the ACLU defending the civil liberties of trans kids claiming that the ACLU is doing so at the expense of the “real” civil liberties crises of our time, like efforts to force tech companies to censor speech or putting MAGA insurrectionists on the no fly list — issues which Greenwald claims the ACLU “says nothing.” Putting aside the broken logic that keeping children free from discrimination in government-run schools is a secondary crisis, the ACLU is deeply embroiled in defending Section 230 and have been fighting the no fly list for years. Filing an amicus brief on school discrimination only trades off with these issues in Glenn’s head.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      Re the child tax credit, means testing is bad enough because of how it complicates a program and adds costs to it. But a work requirement is infuriatingly bad. If someone is home taking care of a two year old, they’re working already.

      germy

      @comrade scotts agenda of rage:

      Don’t computer hackers love means testing, though?

      Someone making 58k a year.  They’re compelled to upload all sorts of private financial info to a leaky, cobbled-together government online form.  And then next thing they know, someone is using their social security number.

      Kay

      In terms of Biden’s agenda, I think the tax increases are underplayed as far as keeping a Biden promise and good politics for Dems. Biden talks about them constantly and did throughout the campaign and he uses “fair” as the justification.

      Democrats have made amazing progress chipping away at the Reagan-era rule that pols can never raise taxes- the Trump tax cuts were unpopular – effectively depicted as only benefitting the wealthy – and Biden ran on raising taxes. The infrastructure bill goes in the wrong direction on that- they stripped tax increases out of it to get the GOP votes (which GOP’ers point to, specifically- Portman for one).

      We have to get away from the idea that we can have modern infrastructure, good public education, all the things business relies on to make money,  and no one has to pay for it because someone DOES have to pay for it- budgets are lists of priorities and not paying for the infrastructure bill means something else slips down the list of priorities.

      To get away from Reagan era policies you have to get away from them. You can’t just layer some progressive policies on top of the Right wing economic fundamentals. That’s a shaky foundation and it threatens what you put on top of it.

      germy

      @debbie:

      Manchin’s son and daughter have a hollowed-eyed look I’ve seen before.  I remember it from my boss’s offspring.

      The son exudes an overfed dumbness.  The daughter looks like the well-connected mediocrity she is.

      Baud

      While I hope there’s a deal soon, I’m not looking forward to the extended discussion on the media and social media over which politicians won and lost, rather than how the bill benefits regular people.

      @Kay: Agreed.

      Tony Gerace

      Joe Manchin is 74 years old.  His career plan at this point is probably to retire in luxury in the near future after accumulating as many (legal) bribes from corporate lobbyists as possible.  He’s doing what the lobbyists tell him to do.   Sinema is only 45, so she must have other career plans.  But she is obviously just as corrupt as Manchin.

      Betty Cracker

      @Immanentize: I sure hope that happens, but it won’t be bringing “centrists” into the fold if it does. The real “centrists” and “moderates” are already on board. Looks like the best case scenario is bringing S&M and the sad House gaggle to the exact middle point between McConnell & McCarthy’s “nothing” and Congressional Democrats’ $3.5 T.

      Jeffro

      @Kay: Amen.  I’m surprised that Dems haven’t campaigned on a simple graph (of the past 40 years) showing current revenues vs what revenues would be without W’s and trumpov’s tax giveaways to the rich.

      “See that ever-growing gap, American working families?  See ALL THAT MONEY?  That money could be making your roads better, providing you with better health care, paying your kids’ teachers more…but instead of doing some good, it’s sitting in a rich guy’s vault doing nothing but MAKING HIM EVEN RICHER.”

      Ksmiami

      As I’ve said before; tell Manchin, the DOJ is opening an investigation into the Epipen issue, . tell Sinema there will be no Democratic infrastructure support for her and then dare them to sink reconciliation and the BIF. If they want to join the GOP be honest.

      Ten Bears

      Arizona and West Virginia rank right in there with Mississippi as failed welfare states, that take more out of the system than they put in. Whores that take more than they pay. Close the spigot, dry up the government teat. Turn off the water. They’re just wasting it.

      Baud

      @germy:

      Someone making 58k a year.  They’re compelled to upload all sorts of private financial info to a leaky, cobbled-together government online form.  And then next thing they know, someone is using their social security number.

       

      You just made the GOP case for repealing the income tax.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:  I envision a single mother of 2, at least one a toddler, with a dead beat ex. She gets denied the CTC because she can’t work because she can’t afford the child care which was also removed from the bill by “centrists”…

      Kay

      @Baud:

      I don’t want to go backward on the progress with the “amazing free stuff!” approach of the infrastructure bill. The fact is pundits are wrong. Lauding a bill that spends 500 billion but doesn’t raise revenue as fiscally responsible is incorrect. The reconciliation proposals spend more, but they raise revenue.

      They have to choose. They can’t oversimplify and depict this as an ordinary budget and then ignore revenue and point to magical Right wing economics for that side of the ledger re: the infrastructure bill and then carp excessively about the spending in reconciliation w/out mentioning revenue.

      I would take layering dumb Right wing ideas (work rules) on top of actual progressive economic policy over layering progressive programs on top of Right wing voodoo economics (infrastructure). The foundation matters.

      Geminid

      The Ohio Senate race came up here last evening, and today I was interested to see a story about 3rd quarter fundraising from the Youngstown, Ohio Vindicator. The article was titled, “Ryan rolls while GOP candidates take loans.” Democrat Tim Ryan raised slightly over $2.5 million in the 3rd quarter, while four Republican Senate contenders lent their own campaigns a combined $6.35 million.

      Kay

      @Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes:

      Why don’t the substackers take a portion of their (claimed) incredible revenue and start a legal nonprofit? They can go after 6th grade teachers who are too “woke” (rather than just getting them fired) and the ACLU can choose their own cases?  Hire a lawyer, Glenn. The ACLU lawyers aren’t your personal attorney. Start your own legal nonprofit.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @germy:

      Speaking of social security numbers and creaky government, somebody in Missouri embedded the SSNs of 100,000 teachers into the source code of the open website. A journalist discovered it via right click, held the story long enough for the glitch to be fixed.  True to form, the RWNJ MO governor wants the journalist who had the audacity to make him look bad prosecuted for “hacking”.

      https://www.npr.org/2021/10/14/1046124278/missouri-newspaper-security-flaws-hacking-investigation-gov-mike-parson

      Kay

      @Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes:

      They all love the magical “gig” economy so they can just take individual cases. The they don’t have to actually work with anyone else or pay salaries or benefits. Just the anti-woke substackers alone should be able to fund a high profile case where they sue a school board for too many books about Martin Luther King. You just know some douchebag fancy lawyer would love that case- they could probably get one for free.

