Trump’s lawsuit got randomly assigned to a judge who has said “there must be consequences” for Jan. 6 defendants https://t.co/JGey25JCIj

I keep setting posts about the 1/6 Investigation aside, because there are so many moving parts involved. And we’re handicapped, because Democrats by definition are not the ‘Punishment First, Verdict Afterwards’ party. But I continue to hope for retribution…

The White House weighs in on former President Trump's lawsuit against the National Archives and January 6th Committee to try to block the transfer of documents, per WH Rapid Response Director @MGwin46 pic.twitter.com/cQ8Ep6L9sX

Biden says those who refuse to testify in Jan. 6 probe should be prosecuted https://t.co/G6x4n4EGjA pic.twitter.com/Tjm1kwElAf



From the Moscow Times:

… The Russian billionaire also reportedly had close ties to Paul Manafort, the former campaign chairman for Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential bid, and his name surfaced during the probe by special counsel Robert Mueller into Russian election meddling.

During the 2016 campaign, according to court filings, Manafort offered Deripaska briefings and polling data on the presidential race, making the offer through Manafort’s former business partner and suspected Russian intelligence operative Konstantin Kilimnik.

Manafort was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison for financial and other crimes but was pardoned by Trump before he left the White House.