You are here: Home / Politics / Violent Insurrection at the Capitol / Investigations Into Violent Extremist Attacks / Tuesday Evening Open Thread: The Mills of (Murphy the Trickster) God Grind Slowly…

Tuesday Evening Open Thread: The Mills of (Murphy the Trickster) God Grind Slowly…

by | 35 Comments

I keep setting posts about the 1/6 Investigation aside, because there are so many moving parts involved. And we’re handicapped, because Democrats by definition are not the ‘Punishment First, Verdict Afterwards’ party. But I continue to hope for retribution…


From the Moscow Times:

The Russian billionaire also reportedly had close ties to Paul Manafort, the former campaign chairman for Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential bid, and his name surfaced during the probe by special counsel Robert Mueller into Russian election meddling.

During the 2016 campaign, according to court filings, Manafort offered Deripaska briefings and polling data on the presidential race, making the offer through Manafort’s former business partner and suspected Russian intelligence operative Konstantin Kilimnik.

Manafort was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison for financial and other crimes but was pardoned by Trump before he left the White House.

As always, Ryan J. Reilly’s twitter feed is an excellent source for the latest updates on the Insurrection prosecutions:

    2. 2.

      H.E.Wolf

      In honour of Amir Khalid, who often posts this:  “Die Mühlen Gottes mahlen langsam, aber sie mahlen überaus fein.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Jeffro

      SOOOO many opportunities to rally the country (oh, 73% or so, anyway) around anti-corruption measures big and small.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Jeffro

      Also, huge that SCOTUS has declined to block the Maine healthcare worker vaccine mandate.  Huge.  What say you, tucker and laura?  Let us know how you feel about Roberts & Co.   =)

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Chris Johnson

      FBI raiding home of Oleg Deripaska as per law enforcement.

      Can I get a HELL YEAH :D

      That wouldn’t be happening unless they were ready to follow through. Good good sign.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Mike in NC

      Build Back Better needs to include building a new SuperMax prison just to hold the neo-Nazi Capitol rioters, the entire Trump family, his inner circle of criminals, and any Republicans that assisted on January 6th.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Nine months and countless viewings later, and I’m still shocked and horrified every time I see a video clip of that day.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      senyordave

      Until TFG is either in an orange jumpsuit (preferable) or pushing up daisies (acceptable) I won’t rest easy.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Benw

      If it looks like treason, smells like treason, and you kill a cop while hunting congresspeople down to overthrow a fair and free election, it’s probably treason.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Ladyracterinok

      OT——–Is this happening anywhere else?

      In Tulsa now it is very difficult to find an apartment a duplex or a house to rent. It is claimed that the reason for this is that approximately 80 Afghan families will be moved soon to Tulsa.

      This claim implies that the landlords are just waiting for the families and——maybe hoping to get a higher than normal rental amount. Or  this seems to be the implication!

      Is this happening any place else——–or or being claimed to be happening????

      Reply
    15. 15.

      gratuitous

      Rookie mistake by Trump’s lawyers. Need to find a venue to file in where the judges are a lot more amenable to your crazy. That judge in Texas comes to mind, the one who ruled the entire Affordable Care Act unconstitutional. Or file a sufficient number of complaints in the New York District to be sure you’ll get a judge you like, then voluntarily dismiss the rest of the actions.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      NotMax

      @Ladyracterinok

      Twelve hundred smackeroos don’t stretch far. (I don’t rightly know if what is below, from an article a month ago, has yet been addressed and adjusted.)

      Some of the recent Afghan arrivals could also face a tough road ahead if Congress doesn’t take action to treat them as refugees arriving in the U.S.

      The Afghan evacuees are not currently eligible for food stamps, cash assistance through the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program for low income families, Medicaid or other traditional refugee services that are funded through the Department of Health and Human Services.

      Currently, each Afghan evacuee is slated to receive $1,225 to help with rent, furniture and food and provide a small amount of pocket money. Biden has called on Congress to take action to ensure that the recent arrivals have access to the same benefits as refugees. Source

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Gin & Tonic

      In the San Diego area for a bit. Thinking of going for a drive to the Anza-Borrego desert, and maybe the Salton Sea. Yes, I know the latter is, um, weird

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Alison Rose

      @Ladyracterinok: I haven’t heard of any such thing, and it kind of beggars belief, to me. Tulsa has over 400,000 people, yet 80 families needing homes are going to wipe out all the empty apartments and houses? I mean, a quick peek at Zillow shows 136 houses for rent currently, and that’s probably just the city proper, and doesn’t include apartments.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      cain

      @Ladyracterinok:

      I understand that the heart of rock in roll is in Tulsa as well as Austin, and Oklahoma City – and from what I seen I believe them.

      Also – today is my grandmother’s birthday – she turned 100!!! 🎉🎉🎉🎉

      Reply
    24. 24.

      NotMax

      @Alison Rose

      Last time I was there the commercial area abutting the waterfront was still an exemplar of seedy.

      A taco truck smeary-windowed tattoo parlor on every corner.

      ;)

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Gvg

      @Mike in NC: it would be amusing if Trump and his millionaire supporters were jailed in the same facility as those violent thugs who broke into the capital. Make them associate with those people they led on. I bet he would be horrified.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      NorthLeft12

      Check out the FBI interview of Jan. 6 rioter DJ Rodriguiez on Digby’s Hullabaloo.

      The 195 pages are well worth the time. Enraging, mesmerizing, hilarious, and most of all sad.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      OT: So, any of you seen the trainwreck Dave Chappelle Netflix special?

      “I’m team TERF!”

      “Gender is a fact,” he reasons. “Every human being in this room, every human being on earth, had to pass through the legs of a woman to be on earth. That is a fact. Now, I am not saying that to say trans women aren’t women, I am just saying that those pussies that they got… you know what I mean? I’m not saying it’s not pussy, but it’s Beyond Pussy or Impossible Pussy. It tastes like pussy, but that’s not quite what it is, is it? That’s not blood. That’s beet juice.”

      Even better, Chappelle ignoring black trans people exist, and pretending LBTQ people are all white, who are trying to oppress black people:

      “I’m telling you, it’s done (doing LGBTQ jokes). I’m done talking about it. All I ask of your community with all humility: Will you please stop punching down on my people?”

      Reply
    33. 33.

      RandomMonster

      Just happened upon live coverage of holding contemptible Steve Harkonen-Pustule Bannon in contempt. Making me happy.

      Reply

