The Patience of Joe(b)

The Patience of Joe(b)

62 Comments

Open Threads

Even if your workday includes scrubbing toilets at the site of a recent chili cookoff or Febrezing Steve Bannon’s double-decker shirts, rejoice that you don’t have Joe Biden’s afternoon schedule (via TPM):

[Senator] Sinema is expected to meet with Biden separately at the White House today prior to the President’s meetings with the moderate and progressive wings of the Democratic caucus.

Here’s the list of who’s also heading to the White House:

Progressives (2 p.m.):
Reps. Katherine Clark (D-MA), Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), Mark Pocan (D-WI), Ritchie Torres (D-NY), Debbie Dingell (D-MI), Ro Khanna (D-CA), Barbara Lee (D-CA), Jared Huffman (D-CA) and Jimmy Gomez (D-CA).

Moderates (4:30 p.m.):
Reps. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), Suzan DelBene (D-WA), Ami Bera (D-CA), Tom O’Halleran (D-AZ) and Mike Thompson (D-CA) as well as Sens. Jon Tester (D-MT), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) and Mark Warner (D-VA).

Between viewing an interpretive dance intended to convey Senator Sinema’s position on the reconciliation package and patiently listening to Josh Gottheimer’s anguished cries about the duplicity of Nancy Pelosi, the president will probably beg his schedulers to convene a Middle East peace summit. I mean, c’mon man!

Meanwhile, earlier today, Pawpaw Black Lung spoke unfavorably about a carbon tax. That’s what policymakers had turned to after he asphyxiated the Clean Electricity Payment Plan.

According to TPM’s reporting, Senator Markey is now talking about executive action on climate, which is what Obama had to do to meet Paris Accord goals when Republicans controlled the senate. On climate, it appears they still do, so add another item to Biden’s very long to-do list.

Open thread.

    62Comments

    8. 8.

      Ella in New Mexico

       Sinema is expected to meet with Biden separately at the White House today

      Let’s get Millionair Joe Manchin to join her so Biden can introduce them to Major for a little, uh “chat”

      Reply
    9. 9.

      JMG

      With the exception of Gottheimer, all of those in both groups are team players. Clark is my congressperson. She’s one of Pelosi’s leadership team, for instance. I suspect the three “moderate” Senators were chosen on the grounds they can talk to Sinema without losing their tempers. Biden will relay whatever vague nonsense she utters and then go over approaches to persuading/coercing her to at least engage in real negotiations. As bad as his positions are, Manchin is doing this. She isn’t.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Nelle

      OT – has the FBI raid on Derepaska’s house today been covered here? (sorry – I have been real life involved today). I had no idea he was in the States under diplomatic immunity.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Betty Cracker

      “Well, Oprah, let’s just say certain people fucked around, and certain people found out.”

      The Patience of Joe(b)

      [Concept stolen from someone on Twitter…]

      Reply
    14. 14.

      germy

      Today, in Target's parking lot:

      GUY: Sign this petition for Voter ID?

      ME: Do I have to show ID to sign it?

      GUY: No.

      ME: So how do you know I'm a voter?

      GUY: We verify name, address, and sig via the voter registry.

      ME: You just explained why Voter ID is not necessary.

      — Brian Wetjen (@wetchman) October 18, 2021

      Reply
    15. 15.

      SpaceUnit

      Sinema’s extended clown show will almost certainly conclude with her appearing on the Tucker Carlson program with a flowerpot on her head to announce that she’s switching parties.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      JoyceH

      Has Trump’s statement on Colin Powell been discussed yet? I think that belongs on Trump’s tombstone, “Anyway, Rest In Peace”.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan)

      Really pleased to see my Congressperson, Jared Huffman, on the Progressives meeting list.  I was not sure how much gravitas he had in Congress, coming from a safe Dem district (Second District, basically the N CA coast).  Our former Congressperson, Mike Thompson, (Fifth District) is on the Moderates list.  N CA is represented!

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Cameron

      Biden will have to go the executive route on climate stuff.  Probably other stuff, too.  I don’t believe either Manchin or Sinema will think twice about deep-sixing the whole BBB bill.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      JoyceH

      @Cameron:

      Biden will have to go the executive route on climate stuff.

      If you’re shameless enough, you can get a lot done with executive action. Heck, Trump took money from military housing to spend on his stupid wall.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Cameron

      Anybody have updates on voting in Virginia?  I haven’t seen anything since this a.m., which didn’t tell me much.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      dww44

      @Baud@cain:

      Agree and just had to share that first sentence or two with spouse. I do feel for President Biden. I mean it’s not every senile President that can handle those sorts of punishing meetups. And certainly not the lazy and senile ones.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      mrmoshpotato

      Between viewing an interpretive dance intended to convey Senator Sinema’s position on the reconciliation package and patiently listening to Josh Gottheimer’s anguished cries about the duplicity of Nancy Pelosi, the president will probably beg his schedulers to convene a Middle East peace summit. I mean, c’mon man!

      LMAO!  Convening a Middle East peace summit really tops this off!

      Reply
    26. 26.

      mrmoshpotato

      @JoyceH:

      If you’re shameless enough, you can get a lot done with executive action. 

      Or if you have to because some legislators are being slapdicks about dealing with an existential crisis.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      SpaceUnit

      @Baud:

      Actually, I think there’s a non-insignificant probability that she runs on an independent / No Labels ticket with Andrew Yang in 2024.

      But only after it finally dawns on her that to win a GOP primary you’ve got to show that you’re crazy for trump the way Leslie Jones is crazy for David Pumpkins.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Cameron

      @Baud: My God! A Federal official who’s actually  going to do his job and not steal anything that isn’t nailed down?  Who ever heard of such a thing?

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Suzanne

      Ughhhhh. So I just found out that a cousin of SuzMom’s, who I had to mute on Book of Faces at the beginning of the pandemic because she was saying unbelievably stupid shit about natural remedies and disinfectants and COVID…. Yep, you know where I’m going with this: moved to ICU last week and ventilated yesterday.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Another Scott

      FY22 appropriations bills are moving in the Senate. RollCall:

      […]

      Senate Democrats released nine remaining appropriations bills Monday in an effort to jump-start bipartisan talks, though the funding levels don’t dedicate as much to defense as the GOP would like and would eliminate a ban on federal funding for abortion.

      Within a discretionary spending ceiling of roughly $1.5 trillion, Senate Democrats would set aside $778 billion for the Pentagon and other security-related agencies — a 5 percent boost over fiscal 2021 that would match bipartisan defense authorization bills in both chambers.

      Spending on domestic and foreign aid programs would increase by more than 13 percent, a figure that Republicans reject as too high given the much slimmer boosts for defense-related programs.

      Those numbers mark a shift from Democrats’ positions earlier this year. The Biden administration’s budget request proposed a 1.6 percent increase for defense and 16.5 percent more for nondefense programs. House Democrats in their initial fiscal 2022 spending bills largely adhered to those numbers though put in about $2 billion extra for defense.

      Senate Democrats view their proposed funding levels as an effort to “move the ball forward” in talks with Republicans, according to a committee aide who wasn’t authorized to speak publicly.

      Senate Republicans, including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Appropriations ranking member Richard C. Shelby, have called for equal increases between defense and nondefense funding.

      The measures released on Monday include “significant increases” in funding for child care grants; Head Start; the maximum Pell Grant for lower-income college students; programs to address violence against women; the Strategic National Stockpile of medical supplies, devices and medicines and for police-related programs that will be come with “reforms,” according to the committee aide. Foreign Operations funding would get the first significant increase in about a decade, the aide said.

      […]

      Policy riders

      Senate Democrats would remove longstanding provisions from several of the bills that prevent federal funding for abortion services with limited exceptions. That includes removal of the so-called Hyde amendment in the Labor-HHS-Education bill, which affects Medicaid and other health care programs, the “Mexico City policy” ban on funding for overseas aid groups in the State-Foreign Operations measure and more.

      Democrats would move the $1.9 billion unobligated balance for Trump administration-era border wall construction to other areas of the Homeland Security funding bill, including border security information technology and resources for Customs and Border Protection. They’d also allow the federal government to close the Guantánamo Bay detention facility in Cuba and transfer or release individuals detained there.

      […]

      Still lots to do, but they’re moving, and there’s lots of good in the budget (after years of the domestic side being squeezed).

      Note that this is for FY22 and is outside the “$3.5 Trillllllliiiiiooooon” reconciliation bill.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      ArchTeryx

      @Another Scott: I think they need to have the stones to hold the NDAA hostage in exchange for Manchin and Sinema’s vote on Build Back Better. Maybe that will get them to stop wagging their tongues and just vote on the goddamned thing. Heck, it may even shake Murkowski loose. (The rest are far too far up TFG’s ass to ever break with him on anything, even if it meant defunding the military).

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Ben Cisco

      @SpaceUnit:

      Sinema’s extended clown show will almost certainly conclude with her appearing on the Tucker Carlson program with a flowerpot on her head to announce that she’s switching parties.

      Bookmarking this for later for the express purpose of laughing like a hyena without scaring my coworkers.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Suzanne: OT:

      WSU coach just fired for refusing the vaccine. Fuck ‘im. Dude should be a leader, instead he is a has-been with a final season record of 5-6 and all the love that the antivaxx dumbasses can heap on him.

      Well, that’s $3M per year that the state of Washington can use for something better. Of course, it’s ridiculous the WSU pays ANYONE that salary, but whatevs.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Steeplejack (phone)

      @geg6:

      True!

      And I’m in and out. Follow-up went okay—no gangrene or anything unseemly. And no charge. Yee-haw. Appointment scheduled for early February to start with the implant.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Anonymous At Work

      @JMG: The issue is that negotiations done in private can be reneged later.  Manchin has taken advantage of this on the 8 trillion, no 4.5 trillion, no 3.5 trillion, no 2 trillion, no 1.5 trillion…

      SInema is likewise abusing the process but in ways that don’t make it out in the open because airing the demands would both end any pretense of cooperation and expose her agenda.  Whether that’s a shill for rich donors or a troll or someone without an agenda or demands, unknown at this point.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Elizabelle

      @SpaceUnit:

      And then we’ll have Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

      Won’t that be a bag o’laughs?

      I can’t stand Sinema’s and Manchin’s theatrics either, but come on.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Elizabelle

      @Betty Cracker:   I love this, Betty C!

      Could you redo it with a caption above Major’s head?  Because then it would stand on its own.  And likely show up on many fridges and (do people still go to them?) cubicle walls.

      Speak, Major.

      Reply

