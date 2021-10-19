Even if your workday includes scrubbing toilets at the site of a recent chili cookoff or Febrezing Steve Bannon’s double-decker shirts, rejoice that you don’t have Joe Biden’s afternoon schedule (via TPM):

[Senator] Sinema is expected to meet with Biden separately at the White House today prior to the President’s meetings with the moderate and progressive wings of the Democratic caucus. Here’s the list of who’s also heading to the White House: Progressives (2 p.m.):

Reps. Katherine Clark (D-MA), Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), Mark Pocan (D-WI), Ritchie Torres (D-NY), Debbie Dingell (D-MI), Ro Khanna (D-CA), Barbara Lee (D-CA), Jared Huffman (D-CA) and Jimmy Gomez (D-CA). Moderates (4:30 p.m.):

Reps. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), Suzan DelBene (D-WA), Ami Bera (D-CA), Tom O’Halleran (D-AZ) and Mike Thompson (D-CA) as well as Sens. Jon Tester (D-MT), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) and Mark Warner (D-VA).

Between viewing an interpretive dance intended to convey Senator Sinema’s position on the reconciliation package and patiently listening to Josh Gottheimer’s anguished cries about the duplicity of Nancy Pelosi, the president will probably beg his schedulers to convene a Middle East peace summit. I mean, c’mon man!

Meanwhile, earlier today, Pawpaw Black Lung spoke unfavorably about a carbon tax. That’s what policymakers had turned to after he asphyxiated the Clean Electricity Payment Plan.

According to TPM’s reporting, Senator Markey is now talking about executive action on climate, which is what Obama had to do to meet Paris Accord goals when Republicans controlled the senate. On climate, it appears they still do, so add another item to Biden’s very long to-do list.

