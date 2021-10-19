Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open (Speculation) Thread: FaceBook Wants Us to Pay No Attention to Those Grubby Scriveners

by

This post is in: , ,

I find it hard to imagine a better way to get everyone’s attention focused on the proposed Big Upcoming Story! But then, if I were smart like Mark I’d be rich like him, at least according to the many highly-paid Mark minions…

    1. 1.

      lee

      The second tweet is spot on. The reason FB is reacting the way it is to this story is because it is very close to the truth (if not the actual truth).

      These folks have the receipts and FB is worried.

      Old Man Shadow

      Any company that is too evil for Apple (Motto: “our suppliers include child labor and put up suicide nets!”) is really fucking evil.

      The Moar You Know

      I truly don’t understand why FB is in any way concerned about this and frankly I’m not sure that they actually are. They could literally put a banner ad at the top of everyone’s page saying “you losers are our property, now get to work, slaves” and they wouldn’t lose 1% of their users. Everyone, especially their users, know what they do to their users. Their users simply don’t care.

      Jeffro

      OT but it looks like trumpov just, Just, JUST couldn’t stand the media and public fawning over a black man, even an accomplished and dead one – he went to the trouble of putting out one of his dumb press releases bashing Colin Powell.

      GQP, demand better representation please.

      Benw

      God keep me from ever completing anything. This whole book is but a draught – nay, but the draught of a draught. Oh, Time, Strength, Cash, and Patience!

      VOR

      @Jeffro: I suspect TFG’s core supporters saw Powell as a RINO. After all, Powell supported Obama in 2008. They probably view Powell as insufficiently fawning to the Great Orange Leader. I think Powell was not a Trump supporter in 2016, which is clearly not acceptable to the MAGAts.

      mrmoshpotato

      @cain:

      Each day I am thankful that menace is not on twitter spewing his toxicity. 

      Same.  Especially since assholes in the media would still be jerking off to it.

      schrodingers_cat

      Bad as FaceBook is in this country it is ten times worse in other countries. In India for example, BJP supporting groups/pages face zero scrutiny. Even calls for genocide are not enough to get you banned.

      Face Book’s is getting rich selling an promoting blood lust.

      germy

      I remember whenever I used to listen to music on youtube, I’d get recommendations for Ben Shapiro and Prager U.

      Just music, no political videos.

      My copyright account is following exactly one person (russell crowe) and despite this my recommended for yous are ALL right wing and anti vax stuff pic.twitter.com/kqoytUcaN7— Dennis Bees and Spooky Hurt (@dennisbhooper) October 19, 2021

      when I joined from a brand new Proton email address and said my sole interest was video games: pic.twitter.com/0QAdu1dSM2— AnonWorker (@AnonWorker1848) October 19, 2021

