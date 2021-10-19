Bari Weiss has no access to a major media platform except for the one she quit voluntarily and the many other ones she appears on constantly #cancelculture https://t.co/SHzaKDAKvf
— Scott Lemieux (@LemieuxLGM) October 18, 2021
And very marketable!
david attenborough voice-over: as the life cycle of the common american media grifter comes to an end, she nestles comfortably among her far right companions and closes her eyes, her journey complete pic.twitter.com/CMwhXAdVLU
— ?? the cates of hell ?? (@caitlinmoriah) October 17, 2021
Just look around…
i can't even really make fun of him anymore because he's an artist. any dipshit can get paid half a million to take zoomcalls on Fox a few times a year. it takes a true poet to constantly sound like that, for free, from a Brazilian favela mansion. he's like Burroughs in Morocco
— halloween display name ?????? (@MenshevikM) October 18, 2021
I’ve said before that “the media” is the ideal destination for rich, well-connected mediocrities. You don’t have to have passed the bar or made it through med school (etc), but you do need the money to do internships and then live in NYC or DC on little to no pay https://t.co/RRvfigTC34
— Matthew Sitman (@MatthewSitman) October 15, 2021
