We're still in a pandemic so super large gatherings and plane travel is still not recommended — but the vaccines do make gatherings of immediate family much safer than it was last year. Use those rapid tests too. — abdullah s pumpkins (@AShihipar) October 19, 2021





Mix 'n match: FDA to allow ‘mix and match’ approach for Covid booster shots. The agency may act this week, when it is expected to authorize booster shots for recipients of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines https://t.co/cYIXwHHztE — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 18, 2021

On Sept 20, the US #Covid death toll was 675,400. Today it stands at 726,149. That's an increase of more than 50,000 deaths in a month. A month when the country was awash with unclaimed vaccine doses. Future peoples will struggle to understand this. pic.twitter.com/XKi2cOpYQw — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) October 19, 2021

According to CDC among 187 million vaccinated Americans there have been roughly 7,000 breakthrough deaths, with >6,000 over the age of 65, as compared to >700,000 COVID deaths among the unvaccinated. So breakthrough deaths esp elderly can occur but rare https://t.co/loxb7UnBAg — Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD (@PeterHotez) October 18, 2021

This would be especially important if Gen. Powell had underlying multiple myeloma as his wiki page suggests. Some studies indicate low responses to mRNA vaccines in MM patientshttps://t.co/EEFjq0hZDO — Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD (@PeterHotez) October 18, 2021

The more virus there is around, the more likely you are to get it. That's why masking and social distancing are still important. https://t.co/IjmJfib0xN — Cheryl Rofer (@CherylRofer) October 18, 2021

======

Vaccine inequality is allowing #COVID19 variants to develop & run wild, condemning the world to more deaths & prolonging an economic slowdown. Without a coordinated, equitable approach, a reduction of cases in any one country will not be sustained over time. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) October 18, 2021

A World Health Organization-led program to ensure poorer countries get fair access to COVID-19 vaccines, tests and treatments aims to secure antiviral drugs for patients with mild symptoms for as little as $10 per course, according to a draft document https://t.co/U4xHxIXdPE pic.twitter.com/dgdz688wqo — Reuters (@Reuters) October 19, 2021

G’day from Down Under @tedcruz. Thanks for your interest in the Territory. I’m the Chief Minister. Below are a few facts about COVID down here. https://t.co/cGFwBP7Nqx pic.twitter.com/mGNyOxlN41 — Michael Gunner (@fanniebay) October 18, 2021

New Zealand counted its most new coronavirus cases of the pandemic as an outbreak in its largest city grew and officials urged vaccinations as a way out of Auckland’s two-month lockdown. https://t.co/LSBH2cUCjd — The Associated Press (@AP) October 19, 2021

Mortality data for #Kazakhstan in August are staggering — over 24,000 deaths from all causes reported, in a month where, pre-COVID, was typically less than half that level. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/LmfZmNXG5u — Bill Tompson (@william_tompson) October 18, 2021

Belarus has ordered a halt to routine medical care at state clinics to devote more resources to COVID-19 patients. The country of 9.3 million people has been hit by a rising wave of coronavirus infections, with around 2,000 new cases reported daily. https://t.co/m5m1oSVO1N — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) October 18, 2021

August mortality data for #Ukraine show excess mortality disappearing over the summer. However, reported #COVID19 cases and deaths since then suggest that Sept-Oct numbers will be very much worse. pic.twitter.com/ZKMevhQUIW — Bill Tompson (@william_tompson) October 19, 2021

What's happening in #Russia? Reported cases have exceeded 8 million, more than 5% of the population, and the daily case toll hit a new record, @AP reports. https://t.co/UFLH7st4aH — Global Health Strategies (@GHS) October 18, 2021

Polish daily COVID-19 cases rise almost 85% in one week, says deputy minister https://t.co/7ZA3DKJAhF pic.twitter.com/UVCfDFMwKd — Reuters (@Reuters) October 19, 2021

Why are Covid cases in the UK so high? https://t.co/ScerqSQgaS — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) October 19, 2021

South Africa's health regulator has chosen not to approve Russia's Sputnik V, pointing to limited information on whether the vaccine was safe "in settings of high HIV prevalence"https://t.co/DcPUvKegue — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) October 19, 2021

======

How many lives have Covid vaccines saved? More than 200M US residents have gotten at least 1 shot w/ the hope vaccines slow viral transmission & save lives. New mathematical model suggests 140k lives were saved by 5/9/2021. Vaccinations began in December https://t.co/Ki7Mowhea2 pic.twitter.com/2K722JJLmO — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 18, 2021

COVID-19 booster shots are an extra dose of the original vaccine, and some experts wonder why they weren't updated to better match the delta variant.https://t.co/yhuPkHXpjk — AP Health & Science (@APHealthScience) October 18, 2021

… The simple answer: The FDA last month OK’d extra doses of Pfizer’s original recipe after studies showed it still works well enough against delta — and those doses could be rolled out right away. Now the FDA is weighing evidence for boosters of the original Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. “It’s less churn and burn on the manufacturing” to only switch formulas when it’s really necessary, said FDA vaccine chief Dr. Peter Marks. But Pfizer and Moderna are hedging their bets. They’re already testing experimental doses customized to delta and another variant, learning how to rapidly tweak the formula in case a change eventually is needed — for today’s mutants or a brand new one. The tougher question for regulators is how they’d decide if and when to ever order such a switch… Vaccines target the spike protein that coats the coronavirus. Mutations in that protein made delta more contagious but to the immune system, it doesn’t look all that different, said virus expert Richard Webby of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. That means there’s no guarantee a delta-specific booster would protect any better, said University of Pennsylvania immunologist John Wherry. Waiting for studies to settle that question — and if necessary, brewing updated doses — would have delayed rolling out boosters to people deemed to need them now…

Positive trial results for Valneva Covid vaccine https://t.co/A4tzsGlFzR — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) October 18, 2021

Researchers in Britain plan a review of SARSCoV2 outbreaks on cruise ships. A Univ of Oxford team hopes to examine transmission factors, index cases, passenger susceptibility & passenger vaccination status. The findings will aid future modeling studies https://t.co/Ahk8uiIOx9 pic.twitter.com/DsyqI0F23x — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 18, 2021

=====

Inbox: New Mexico implements crisis standards of care in hospitals due to volume of unvaccinated COVID patients: pic.twitter.com/pr2xX5Kwy5 — austin fisher (@austieJFish) October 18, 2021

Vax Update: -86.1% of adult New Yorkers have at least one vaccine dose (CDC)

-73.0% of all New Yorkers have at least one vaccine dose (CDC)

-16,320 doses administered over last 24 hrs

-26,291,069 total doses administered pic.twitter.com/wbLO1CMT04 — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) October 18, 2021

the streets and san guys know what's up https://t.co/CMGAZFgnMr — Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) October 19, 2021

Dennis Prager announces he has COVID-19 while ranting against vaccines and declaring that he was trying to get infected

https://t.co/z12VuK3Wrw pic.twitter.com/0OP0Ge2aYi — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) October 18, 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The NHL has suspended San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane for 21 games for submitting a fake COVID-19 vaccination card. — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) October 18, 2021