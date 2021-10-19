Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Monday / Tuesday, Oct. 18-19

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Monday / Tuesday, Oct. 18-19

The simple answer: The FDA last month OK’d extra doses of Pfizer’s original recipe after studies showed it still works well enough against delta — and those doses could be rolled out right away. Now the FDA is weighing evidence for boosters of the original Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

“It’s less churn and burn on the manufacturing” to only switch formulas when it’s really necessary, said FDA vaccine chief Dr. Peter Marks.

But Pfizer and Moderna are hedging their bets. They’re already testing experimental doses customized to delta and another variant, learning how to rapidly tweak the formula in case a change eventually is needed — for today’s mutants or a brand new one. The tougher question for regulators is how they’d decide if and when to ever order such a switch…

Vaccines target the spike protein that coats the coronavirus. Mutations in that protein made delta more contagious but to the immune system, it doesn’t look all that different, said virus expert Richard Webby of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

That means there’s no guarantee a delta-specific booster would protect any better, said University of Pennsylvania immunologist John Wherry. Waiting for studies to settle that question — and if necessary, brewing updated doses — would have delayed rolling out boosters to people deemed to need them now…

    7Comments

    1. 1.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY:

      Monroe County web site says 131 new cases yesterday.
      A total of 1474 new cases in total for all of last week.
      The most cases were people in their 20s, followed closely by the 30 y/o age group and children between 10 and 19.
      68.1% of people in Monroe County are totally vaccinated, 75.9% partially vaccinated.
      COVID deaths since March 2020 now at 1426.

      NYSDOH says 189 new cases yesterday.

      Where did the idea that hospitals were getting paid for classifying deaths as COVID come from? I had an unvaxxed work friend tell me this on Sunday, claiming that COVID deaths were wildly exaggerated because the hospitals were getting paid for COVID deaths and that’s why she doesn’t need to be vaccinated; it’s no worse than a regular flu. She’s preparing to be laid off because she refuses to be vaccinated, even though she said she was ok with getting J&J last spring.

      Baud

      Via LGM

      Nick Rolovich came to Washington State as a fun-loving coach, known nationally for his off-the-wall antics and an ability to win.

      Less than two years and 11 games later, Rolovich is apparently gone, and will be known nationally as the football coach who lost his job for refusing to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

      p.a.

      @Jason Campbell
      Dennis Prager announces he has COVID-19 while ranting against vaccines and declaring that he was trying to get infected

      Teh stoopid abt science goes back at least to the conservative denial of the tobacco/cancer link that was becoming evident in the 1950’s (my assumption is cons elites didn’t actually question evolution, their other main anti-science thread, just used bible thumping as a political weapon.)

      Matt McIrvin

      @NeenerNeener: I don’t know the origin but that was an early conspiracy theory from before the vaccines, way back around spring 2020. “What did all those people die of in New York City then” was the best comeback I could manage. There were people claiming that the IFR of COVID was flu-like and even if every single person in NYC had gotten COVID, too many people had died there to make it work.

      Starfish

      Is anyone experiencing the thing where people are parsing the data so finely that it has become impossible to understand?

      For example, in NeenerNeener’s comment at the top, are those vaccination numbers percentages of the entire population or percentages of the eligible population? If it is a percentage of the eligible population, they could do better. If it is a percentage of the total population, what percentage of the local population is too young to get vaccinated?

