Admiral Levine is now the first four star transgender general officer/flag officer in an of the United States’ uniformed services.
A senior Biden health appointee who made history when she became the nation’s highest-ranking openly transgender official has also become its first openly transgender four-star officer.
Rachel Levine, the U.S. assistant secretary for health,wassworn in Tuesday as an admiral of the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps, a 6,000-person force that responds to health crises on behalf of the federal government, including administering coronavirus vaccines and delivering care after hurricanes. Levine is also theorganization’s first-ever femalefour-star admiral.
The public health service is one of the nation’s eight uniformed services, although it is distinct from the six military services — including the Navy, Army and Air Force — by explicitly focusing on medical issues. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Commissioned Officer Corps, whose officers command vehicles that probe hurricanes and map the seafloor, is also a uniformed service.
Here are Admiral Levine’s remarks after being sworn in:
Levine — who plans to regularly wear the blue uniform of the corps — delivered remarks after being sworn in.
“May this appointment today be the first of many more to come,” the new admiral said. “Diversity makes us stronger.” pic.twitter.com/JepXrOcFZH
— Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) October 19, 2021
