Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

It might be fine, or it might be a clusterfuck.

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

Not all heroes wear capes.

Tick tock motherfuckers!

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

Reality always wins in the end.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

The revolution will be supervised.

Too inconsequential to be sued

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

This really is a full service blog.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. let’s win this.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

You are here: Home / Politics / America / Assistant Secretary of Health and Human Services Rachel Levine, MD Has Been Sworn In as Admiral Levine In the US Public Health Service!

Assistant Secretary of Health and Human Services Rachel Levine, MD Has Been Sworn In as Admiral Levine In the US Public Health Service!

by | 8 Comments

This post is in: , , , , , ,

Admiral Levine is now the first four star transgender general officer/flag officer in an of the United States’ uniformed services.

From The Washington Post:

A senior Biden health appointee who made history when she became the nation’s highest-ranking openly transgender official has also become its first openly transgender four-star officer.

Rachel Levine, the U.S. assistant secretary for health,wassworn in Tuesday as an admiral of the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps, a 6,000-person force that responds to health crises on behalf of the federal government, including administering coronavirus vaccines and delivering care after hurricanes. Levine is also theorganization’s first-ever femalefour-star admiral.

The public health service is one of the nation’s eight uniformed services, although it is distinct from the six military services — including the Navy, Army and Air Force — by explicitly focusing on medical issues. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Commissioned Officer Corps, whose officers command vehicles that probe hurricanes and map the seafloor, is also a uniformed service.

Here are Admiral Levine’s remarks after being sworn in:

Open thread!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Adam L Silverman
  • bbleh
  • geg6
  • HRA
  • lowtechcyclist
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Suzanne

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    8Comments

    2. 2.

      geg6

      She’s really great and I’m so happy for her.  I was sad to lose her leadership here in PA mid-pandemic, but this is unequivocally a good thing for her and for the nation.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      SiubhanDuinne

      This is excellent news! Congratulations to Admiral Levine, and thanks to Adam for front-paging this important milestone.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Suzanne

      @geg6: Agreed. I found her communications to be very helpful during the early freakout days. I wish good things for her.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Adam L Silverman

      @bbleh: According to the article, Senator Aqua Buddha is already most put out. As is Tom “I buy all my shirts one size two small” Fitton.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.