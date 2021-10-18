On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020). Submit Your Photos

Happy Monday, everybody! We start off Albatrossity, then have barn photos from JanieM, and then we’re on with BillinGlendale because it’s Wednesday. On Thursday tom takes us to the Michigan UP and on Friday TomV takes us to Budapest!

Albatrossity

The first week of September, when many of these shots were taken, is typically the transition between summer and autumn here in my patch of Flyover Country. This year was no exception; we have local birds leaving, northern migrants passing through, and some of our winter residents bulking up during the fat season.