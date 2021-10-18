Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

Not all heroes wear capes.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

Four legs? good! two legs? we’re not so sure…

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Just a few bad apples.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

It might be fine, or it might be a clusterfuck.

Good luck with your asparagus.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

This fight is for everything.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

The revolution will be supervised.

The willow is too close to the house.

I’m going back to the respite thread.

You are here: Home / Politics / Biden Administration in Action / Monday Morning Open Thread: Another Week, Another Show

Monday Morning Open Thread: Another Week, Another Show

by | 42 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • bluegirlfromwyo
  • Brantl
  • debbie
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Geminid
  • germy
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • Immanentize
  • Ksmiami
  • Lapassionara
  • mrmoshpotato
  • Patricia Kayden
  • raven
  • rikyrah
  • sab
  • Tony Gerace

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    42Comments

    1. 1.

      Patricia Kayden

      And this might not be popular to say, but Trump is responsible for nearly all of the deaths from COVID. He's the one who let COVID get out of control and now he and his minions do every thing they can to hinder Biden's ability to get people masked and vaccinated.— Ragnarok Lobster (@eclecticbrotha) October 18, 2021

      Reply
    4. 4.

      debbie

      @Immanentize

      I saw KAC lying over the weekend with that fucking smug face of hers that TFG is who got the vaccines to the people and that it was Joe who’s messed that all up.

      Of course, there was nothing to substantiate any of what she said, but the fact she even got coverage! 😡

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Immanentize

      @debbie: who is KAC? Sorry not keeping up with initials since RBG died….

      The lie I am seeing more -+ without any proof or data is: More vaccinated people died in 2021 than in 2020. That really can’t be true, or it is yet unknown. But maybe because of Delta? Or is it including all deaths from all causes (like old age for vaccinated folks in nursing homes?)

      I just want it to stop .

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Lapassionara

      @debbie: could happen, I suppose. Someone else would actually have to do the job, because he would not have the first clue.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      sab

      @Immanentize: My dad’s nursing home floor had a Covid outbreak a couple of months ago. All breakthroughs. Everyone was vacinated and everyone survived. Nobody went to the hospital. The only one on oxygen was already on it. And these folks are in their late eighties and nineties.

      We have had some vaccinated friends die of non-Covid this year. The hospitals being backed up sure hasn’t helped. One friend ( who survived) went into the ER with acute renal failure at 9:30 am and didn’t get a bed until 3 am the next day. At least they didn’t have to send him miles away.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Tony Gerace

      @sab: I know three people who caught covid after being vaccinated.  None had to be hospitalized.  All three had cold-like symptoms for about a week, but then felt back to normal.  Covid vaccines work.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Geminid

      @Lapassionara: I think the “trump as Speaker” plan envisions impeachments of Biden and Harris so trump becomes President again. It’s a wildcat scheme, but I could see it becoming a litmus test in Republican House primaries next year.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      bluegirlfromwyo

      @Immanentize: Of course more vaccinated people died in 2021 than 2020. There were relatively few people vaccinated in 2020 since the earliest vaccines rolled out around Thanksgiving of that year.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Betty Cracker

      @sab: We’re still amazed our 80-year-old aunt who was already O2 dependent with multiple other comorbidities survived her breakthrough Delta case this summer (contracted at a rehab center after shoulder surgery). I’m convinced we’d have lost her if she hadn’t been fully vaxxed. She’s fine now.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Brantl

      Kellyann Conjob won’t stop lying until they cut the tongue out of her dead body, when they can miraculously determine that she’s actually dead, not just looking like it…..

      Reply
    22. 22.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Geminid: Goid luck to them on getting 67 Senators voting to remove both Biden and Harris. But I guess if their heads are that far up other Rethuglicans’ asses…

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Immanentize:

      I just want it to stop

      You and me both

      @debbie:

      This is insane

      @Geminid:

      I see a problem with this strategy; they’ll never get to 67 votes for removal, but I suppose that doesn’t matter to them. Been seeing “Impeach Biden” ads sponsored by local county GOP on digital billboards for months

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Baud

      @mrmoshpotato:

      They don’t care.  They just want to impeach them three times because we impeached Trump twice.  The GOP exists to produce talking points for their rapid base to repeat to each other.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      raven

      @Baud:

      COLIN POWELL DELIVERED his presentation making the case for war with Iraq at the United Nations 15 years ago, on February 5, 2003.

      As much criticism as Powell received for this — he’s called it “painful” and something that will “always be a part of my record” — it hasn’t been close to what’s justified. Powell, who was secretary of state under President George W. Bush, was much more than just horribly mistaken: He fabricated “evidence” and ignored repeated warnings that what he was saying was false.

      Unfortunately, Congress never investigated Powell’s use of the intelligence he was given, so we don’t know many of the specifics. Even so, what did reach the public record in other ways is extremely damning. While the corporate media has never taken a close look at this record, we can go through Powell’s presentation line by line to demonstrate the chasm between what he knew and what he told the world. As you’ll see, there’s quite a lot to say about it.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Betty Cracker

      @Baud: Agreed — Powell was a standard-issue Republican, often catastrophically wrong but not overtly insane and cruel like the Trump variant.

      I’m not sure how rare fatal breakthrough cases are but they seem pretty damn rare. I think this is only the second one I’ve heard about (the other was an elderly man who was not famous but got a lot of local coverage in FL because his kids rightly blamed unvaxxed staff at his ALF for exposing him).

      Reply
    38. 38.

      raven

      Powell has never been implicated in any of the wrongdoing involving My Lai. No evidence ties him to the attempted cover-up. But he was part of an institution (and a division) that tried hard to keep the story of My Lai hidden–a point unacknowledged in his autobiography. Moreover, several months before he was interviewed by Sheehan, Powell was ordered to look into allegations made by another former GI that US troops had “without provocation or justification” killed civilians. (These charges did not mention My Lai specifically.) Powell mounted a most cursory examination. He did not ask the accuser for more specific information. He interviewed a few officers and reported to his superiors that there was nothing to the allegations [see “Questions for Powell,” The Nation, January 8/15, 2001]. This exercise is not mentioned in his memoirs.
      Powell notes that “My Lai was an appalling example of much that had gone wrong in Vietnam…. The involvement of so many unprepared officers and non-coms led to breakdowns in morale, discipline, and professional judgment–and to horrors like My Lai–as the troops became numb to what appeared to be endless and mindless slaughter.” Yet he is silent on how the military brass (including himself) responded to the horrors.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      germy

      “This is the last time you’ll hear me in a patrol car and Jay Inslee can kiss my ass.”

      Washington State Trooper in Yakima, Wash. signs off after 22 years — fired by @GovInslee for being unvaccinated. pic.twitter.com/RGLDs5BZxg

      — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) October 17, 2021

      It's going to be extremely funny watching these guys willingly leave their easy, decent-paying jobs only to find out that they are otherwise unemployable menaces that no one wants to hire. https://t.co/PIUMwCQUv6

      — Nude Gingrich (@JarJarFan69) October 17, 2021

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.