tempted to buy this because it is funny to me pic.twitter.com/v7HcDTPkxz — Starfish Who Just Wants To Grill (@IRHotTakes) October 17, 2021

Advent calendars are marketing ploys by definition, but this is one of the odder appropriations I’ve ever seen. Or does Warhammer 40000 include some kind of in-game 12/25 religious holiday I don’t know about?

Unrelated, except it’s from the same tweeter:

"Who are you?" "I am the ship captain." "You're telling me a black man is the ship captain?" "Me? Black?! Are you saying a black man could steal a ship of the Confederate States Navy? Sounds like DAMN YANKEE TALK to me." — Starfish Who Just Wants To Grill (@IRHotTakes) October 18, 2021

Amazing how much people are capable of not seeing, in context…