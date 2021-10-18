Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

They are all Michael Cohen now.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. let’s win this.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

All your base are belong to Tunch.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

Just a few bad apples.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

I’m going back to the respite thread.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

Every MSM headline appears to be written by DougJ. i hope he’s getting paid.

Let there be snark.

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Reality always wins in the end.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

I can’t take this shit today. I just can’t.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Monday Evening Open Thread: Stock Up While You Can…

Monday Evening Open Thread: Stock Up While You Can…

by | 5 Comments

This post is in: ,

Advent calendars are marketing ploys by definition, but this is one of the odder appropriations I’ve ever seen. Or does Warhammer 40000 include some kind of in-game 12/25 religious holiday I don’t know about?

Unrelated, except it’s from the same tweeter:

Amazing how much people are capable of not seeing, in context…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Betty
  • germy
  • JML
  • JPL

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    5Comments

    2. 2.

      germy

      Left: Colin Powell threatened to resign over homosexuals serving in the military.

      Right: Colin Powell telling a journalist that despite misgivings he "didn't have any choice" but to support Bush in the case for invading Iraq, a decision he never threatened to resign over. pic.twitter.com/rA1eMjN2Hd

      — Zeeshan Aleem (@ZeeshanAleem) October 18, 2021

      Reply
    4. 4.

      JPL

      @germy:  Fortunately views change over time. You must remember when Obama was against marriage for gays.  Although you are correct, over time views change.
      This is Powell’s republican son In 2013, Powell was a signatory to an amicus curiae brief submitted to the Supreme Court in support of same-sex marriage during the Hollingsworth v. Perry case

      Reply
    5. 5.

      JML

      I’m doing the Q-workshop dice advent calendar with some gaming buddies but the Warhammer 40K Chibi image made me LOL. Whether it’s real or not.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.