You are here: Home / 2024 Elections / Double or Nothing (Open Thread)

Double or Nothing (Open Thread)

One thing we probably haven’t appreciated enough about the Trumpification of the Republican Party (and the Tea Partification that preceded the rise of Hair Furor) is that it poses a double-edged risk. One blade is against the throat of the governed. In a two-party system, when kooks have taken over one party, people in individual states and everyone in the nation faces substantial risk of finding ourselves governed by kooks.

We experienced that together as Americans for four years during the Trump Error, and those of us in states with Trumpy Republican governors are still experiencing that now, with our rights continuing to be eroded and our health put at greater risk by extremists. It looks like that risk dynamic will be in play in 2022 and probably will be again in 2024 unless the kooks are slapped down extra hard next year.

But the other side of that blade is against the throat of the kook-infested party, which may alienate regular people with their extremism and lose winnable races. We saw that happen in the Tea Party extremist heyday when nuts like that “I’m not a witch” lady, the woman who advocated paying medical bills with chickens and the “legitimate rape” dude all lost because voters recoiled from their kookery.

Josh Marshall has a paywalled piece on this phenomenon, and damn, until I read it, I had no idea what was going on in Arizona (beyond the heroic quest for self-actualization by a certain senator who represents that state whom we’re all rather weary of discussing). Here’s a CNN fact check on current GOP gubernatorial frontrunner Kari Lake, who’s endorsed by the My Pillow guy and Trump:

CNN: Lake has baselessly advocated the imprisonment of state Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, who is now running for governor, over unspecified election crimes… And Lake has said she would not have certified Joe Biden’s 2020 victory in Arizona if she had been governor. She also continues to demand the decertification of the Arizona result today, though that is a legal impossibility.

Lake was a local Fox presenter and now she’s issuing bizarre fatwas from Trump Cult Cuckooland? Could be a Democratic pickup opportunity, or the people of Arizona could end up with a governor who’s even worse than DeSantis of Florida or Abbott of Texas. As Marshall says, it’s a double-edged sword:

Gubernatorial elections in mid-term years always have an advantage for the out-party. But running Trump extremists who are demanding their opponents go to prison could end up electing Democrats. I’m not being pollyannish about. An off-year election is a good time to elect extremists. But it captures what amounts to a high-stakes double or nothing character to these next two years.

He’s probably right. Invest in Tums futures. Open thread!

    39Comments

    2. 2.

      debbie

      I’d bet most states have their version of Kari Lake (in Ohio, the very oily Josh Mandel and the ever-despicable Gym Jordan, to name only two). We need to be ready to pounce on whichever candidate inspires some idiot to physical violence. It sadly seems inevitable.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Kropacetic

      I’m actually cautiously optimistic.  I know how midterms are for the party in power.  But, in the end, there are more of us than them and they’re really conspicuously displaying their asses.  Constantly.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Roger Moore

      Could be a Democratic pickup opportunity, or the people of Arizona could end up with a governor who’s even worse than DeSantis of Florida or Abbott of Texas.

      It’s not clear that their governor isn’t worse already. The media hasn’t made as big a deal about it, but Arizona (282) is ahead of Florida (271) and Texas (234) in the coveted “most COVID deaths per 100,000 inhabitants” category.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      SiubhanDuinne

      This — from the lawyer for the plaintiffs in TFG’s deposition today — is cracking me up!

      “The President was exactly how you would expect him to be, he answered questions the way you would expect Mr. Trump to answer questions and conducted himself in a manner that you would expect Mr. Trump to conduct himself,” Dictor said.

      Elegant.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Kropacetic

      @Roger Moore: the coveted “most COVID deaths per 100,000 inhabitants” category.

      The Republicans can keep that competition to themselves. Wait, they can’t? Oh, that’s gonna be a problem, then.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Baud

      It is interesting to contrast AZ with what’s going on in VA, where the Trump-endorsed GOP nominee for governor has been trying to play both sides (Trumpists and people horrified by Trumpists but who desire a traditional GOP daddy type).

      Reply
    9. 9.

      bbleh

      Commented on a thread elsewhere about this same phenomenon: Trump himself seems to be both a turnoff for some Republicans and motivator for a substantial number of Democrats, and the question is whether these effects will extend to Trump imitators / Trump-ism, and if so to what degree.  My guess is yes but to a materially lesser degree, which then raises the further question, which races will it be enough to tip?

      One lesson I think is clear: Dems should not steer clear of the Crazy.  Even the most staid country-club Republican candidate should be shackled to Trump and the rest of the wacko cult, and the ones who actively embrace the Crazy should be featured at their worst in a big chunk of any Dem’s ads.  IMO Trump is more of an asset for Dems than Reps now, and Dems should exploit this ruthlessly.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Betty Cracker

      @Baud: I wonder how anyone can pull that off these days. That was DeSantis’s strategy in 2018, and it worked. But that was before Trump’s idiocy killed hundreds of thousands of people and he fomented a violent coup. Do reporters ask Youngkin what he’d do about the pandemic and if he believes the big lie?

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Kropacetic

      @bbleh: Even the most staid country-club Republican candidate should be shackled to Trump and the rest of the wacko cult

      Truth.  Some Republicans may comport themselves better than others, but the actions are always the same.  Harm is what I care about, not whether they’re polite.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      cintibud

      Just saw the morning thread and too late to post this there. There is apparently talk that if the GQP takes the house they will make TFG the speaker, putting him 3rd in line for the presidency. They will then attempt to impeach and remove Biden and Harris so TFG can be returned to his throne.

      This looks like a great opportunity for the Dems to pursue. Ask all repubs if they will vote for TFG for speaker and/or plan to impeach Joe. The logical course will be to deny any such intensions but can you imagine how  TFG would react to someone saying that? He’d sic his followers on that apostate.

      GQP office holders will probably have to tip toe around that line, leaving both sides unsatisfied. This could be another self own.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Baud

      @Betty Cracker:

      I don’t follow closely enough to know.  My guess is that he acts like a traditional Republican for the mainstream media, and acts Trumpy in more closed settings.  The media habitually accepts Republicans at face value, so it could work.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Kropacetic

      @cintibud: We discussed a similar path to get Clinton into the White House.  I think this is about as serious.  Of course, there may be a benefit in the performative outrage.

      Republicans have demonstrated time and again you can get a lot of people highly animated about shit that just isn’t true.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      cintibud

      @Baud: AD – JOE REPUBLICAN REFUSES TO DENY HE/SHE WILL MAKE TRUMP SPEAKER! DENIES THAT HE/SHE PLANS TO IMPEACH BIDEN GOING IN! (etc)

      We can’t count on the media to make our arguments for us

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Baud

      @cintibud: No we can’t.  But I also don’t think “not denying” something is very persuasive to a lot of voters.  It should be, perhaps, but it doesn’t seem to be, from what I’ve seen.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      cope

      I’m in my seventy second year and reckon I‘ll see two or maybe three more presidential elections. I am really pissed that all of them as well as the intermittent off year elections are such high stakes events and with truly unimaginable consequences should the bad guys win.

      My whole life seems to have required a “just wait until…” view of the future. “Just wait until you get to college and all the idiots will be left behind. Then, “just wait until you get to grad school and all the idiots will be left behind”. Those faulty world views were followed by “just wait until you have a stable professional life where competence is valued”. That too proved to be illusory.

      Now that I have retired, that energy goes into thinking “just wait until the next election and things will improve”.

      Sadly, I’m running out of elections and energy.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      The Thin Black Duke

      Good evening, folks. Because I needed a break from politics, here’s my latest essay where I unashamedly go Full Frontal Fanboy and pontificate on the great Steve Ditko, the original artist and co-creator of everybody’s favorite webslinger. This was back in the day when comics were a dime and Marvel was Stan, Jack, and Steve.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Jacel

      Remember: Arizona had a Democratic Governor, Janet Napolitano, for six years until 2009 when Obama appointed her to his cabinet. Letting Republicans take over that state did more to undermine our nation’s security  than Napolitano could possibly to improve things heading the Department of Homeland Security.

      But having a Democrat be Governor of Arizona isn’t a distant pipe dream.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      cintibud

      @Baud: True, but that’s mostly for stuff that doesn’t really motivate most voters. Examples in the past if someone wouldn’t deny that they would try to overturn Roe v Wade or privatize social security. The attitude usually is “Nah, they wouldn’t really try to do that”. That doesn’t apply to TFG – anything is possible from him (anything bad that is). It’s believable. Dems just have to push.

      Heck, don’t even say “They won’t deny” Say “They will!” GQP does it all the time. Again, their voters are different but TFG fears motivate many voters

      Reply
    27. 27.

      sab

      @Kropacetic: Hopefully. Last time Ohio’s Republicans had a choice between an old fashioned Republican (albeit an with strong pro-life religious beliefs) and a screaming Trump harpy and they batted her down resoundingly. Still hoping we go for the sensible choice. Kasich and Portman were never sensible or moderate, but they always said they were and the press pretended to believe them.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      gene108

      @Cameron:

      Dunno about 2022, but the biggest threat to Democrats that I see today is two senators from their own party.

      I worry that they’ve sucked a lot of enthusiasm out of a lot of irregular Dem voters, who we need to win, but are hard to get to care enough to vote.

      Turn out is what wins elections.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      cope

      @Baud: I finally did learn that lesson, probably some years after I should have. What chaps my hide now is that the idiots seem to have become more numerous and definitely have become more militant.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      UncleEbeneezer

      Just started this great podcast, Southlake, that is about the battle in Southland Texas over diversity/inclusion policies in their high school and how it turned into a White-lash over Critical Race Theory™. It is very good but extremely infuriating to listen to.

      TLDL- In 2017 and 2018 videos surfaced of white teens using the N-word and Black students/parents became outraged and demanded substantive change for their school. So a board was created that spent 18 months coming up with a plan/cirriculum but then White parents freaked the fuck out at the idea that their kids might actually be held accountable (for unintended racism) or that they would have to listen to Black people in defining racist micro-aggressions. As always, White people made it all about themselves and tried to cast themselves as the Real Victims!!1! and of course, Trump, Tucker Carlson et al, helped fuel the fire of White Fragility. Anyways, it would be a great series/topic for a deep dive by a BJ front-pager and/or a Black voice within the BJ community. We need to figure out how to win these local fights.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      sab

      @Kropacetic: Haven’t talked to my brother in four years. Yes i feel a big pang, but if I talk to him we will argue. What the fuck happened to these people’s morals and values? The more reasonable ones pretend that we are not dismantling our democracy for racism and tax breaks, but we visibly are.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Roger Moore

      @cintibud:

      The attitude usually is “Nah, they wouldn’t really try to do that”.

      This is an ongoing problem for Democrats.  If you describe the actual Republican platform to voters, most of them refuse to believe it’s true.  They just can’t accept that any real political party would have a platform that bad, so they ignore it.  How do you deal with that?

      Reply
    34. 34.

      zhena gogolia

      What the hell, America? Progress has been made from appointing judges to restoring sane approaches to the environment, from unprecedented job creation to tackling the pandemic.Appreciate what’s happening. Failing to may send us back to the devastating path we were on before Biden.— David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) October 17, 2021

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Baud

      @cope: I’m not sure if they are more numerous.  I think they have become concentrated in one political party that now depends on them, and social media has enabled them to organize in a way they couldn’t before.

      IMHO, our biggest problem isn’t really the crazies.  It’s the middle people who for some reason think our side is the mirror image of the crazies.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Baud

      @gene108:

      I worry that they’ve sucked a lot of enthusiasm out of a lot of irregular Dem voters, who we need to win, but are hard to get to care enough to vote.

      I wish we had two better Senators to deal with, but irregular Dem voters traditionally have been easily dis-enthused.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Kropacetic

      @Baud: IMHO, our biggest problem isn’t really the crazies.  It’s the middle people who for some reason think our side is the mirror image of the crazies.

      Because the other side accuses us of committing every heinous act they do and defend themselves on everything.  We’re circumspect about accusations and will go after our own people.

      Without knowing much, it looks like a big mess and too many people are unwilling or unable to sort it all out.

      Reply

