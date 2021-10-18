Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Sunday / Monday, Oct. 17-18

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Sunday / Monday, Oct. 17-18

======

The bars are packed, the trains are crowded, and the mood is celebratory, despite a general bafflement over what, exactly, is behind the sharp drop.

Japan, unlike other places in Europe and Asia, has never had anything close to a lockdown, just a series of relatively toothless states of emergency.

Some possible factors in Japan’s success include a belated but remarkably rapid vaccination campaign, an emptying out of many nightlife areas as fears spread during the recent surge in cases, a widespread practice, well before the pandemic, of wearing masks and bad weather in late August that kept people home.

But with vaccine efficacy gradually waning and winter approaching, experts worry that without knowing what exactly why cases have dropped so drastically, Japan could face another wave like this summer, when hospitals overflowed with serious cases and deaths soared — though the numbers were lower than pre-vaccination levels.

Many credit the vaccination campaign, especially among younger people, for bringing infections down. Nearly 70 percent of the population is fully vaccinated…

Many people are cautious about letting down their guard, regardless of the numbers.

Mask-wearing “has become so normal,” said university student Mizuki Kawano. “I’m still worried about the virus,” she said.

“I don’t want to get close to those who don’t wear masks,” said her friend, Alice Kawaguchi…

======

======

    8Comments

    2. 2.

      mrmoshpotato

      Just dance: Even in the depths of the pandemic, there were those who danced. Some danced alone. Some danced together over the internet. Some danced to be free from the coronavirus. Now, it seems that dancers everywhere are letting loose.

      Co-sign!

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Rusty

      The New Hampshire vaccination rate lags all the other New England states, but or 100% Republican controlled government just turned down $27M of federal money to boost vaccinations, support vaccination record keeping and more.  For a small state of 1.3M, that’s a lot of money.  A few weeks ago they tried to have a public hearing on it and a horde of anti-vaxxers broke it up, threatened state employees and the Republican elected officials skipped out before the worst of the ugliness.  They decried what happened, but a few weeks later rewarded the crazies by turning down the money.  It particularly pisses me off because despite our family wearing masks at stores, work having a mask and social distancing mandate, avoiding social situations, and being careful, my wife and I tested positive.  She was mildly sick and I was neat asymptomatic (a few symptoms just like my regular fall allergies).  Thankfully our some stayed negative and could continue to attend school as we isolated from him.  No one we know was positive, so plain community spread.  It’s all so self defeating and the worst people are driving the agenda.  Ugh.  I can go back to work today after quarantine, hello mountain of work!

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Mary G

      OC doesn’t report on the weekends and whenever they get away with it, like last week when they took the day off for Columbus Day, which is not a state holiday. Tuesday they reported 941 for the three weekend days, and 244 on Friday, with hospitalizations still going down. All the service people who’ve worked on the house have worn masks properly on their own (or their bosses’) initiative, and informed me that they are fully vaccinated, which is nice.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      mrmoshpotato

      For 105 days, COVID’s death toll in Florida counties went missing

      The state and federal government could have shared the death toll in each county with the public, but didn’t.

      Garbage headline, Tampa Bay Times!

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Cermet

      Very pleased to have had my booster; while it (after 18 hour wait) hit me extremely hard (glad, through) I’d get another (but only after 6 or more months and when/if determined it is needed.) I see that only mandates will be the only route possible to contain this epidemic thanks to the fascist party of hate mongers.
      While extremely glad treatments are being developed that are rather easy (over the counter!) and this/these new treatments might even be needed for the fully vaccinated (breakthroughs for older people) this illness is now a new long term virus that will – like flu, I fear – plague us from here on. Hope it evolves into a far less deadly illness (I’m looking at the extremely dangerous and deadly clotting factor letting up!)

      Reply
    8. 8.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Rusty:

      It particularly pisses me off because despite our family wearing masks at stores, work having a mask and social distancing mandate, avoiding social situations, and being careful, my wife and I tested positive. She was mildly sick and I was neat asymptomatic (a few symptoms just like my regular fall allergies). 

      So damn frustrating.  You do your part to keep yourself (and others) safe, but because enough asshats out in public won’t put up with the tyranny of a piece of fabric across their selfish faces during a pandemic…

      Glad neither of you had serious cases, and your son was negative, but still…

      Reply

