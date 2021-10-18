Just dance: Even in the depths of the pandemic, there were those who danced. Some danced alone. Some danced together over the internet. Some danced to be free from the coronavirus. Now, it seems that dancers everywhere are letting loose. Read more: https://t.co/2pf5r9Rq4H pic.twitter.com/Nqg9791vLg — The Associated Press (@AP) October 17, 2021





“What the advisors to the FDA felt is that, given the data that they saw, very likely, this should have been a two dose vaccine to begin with," Dr. Anthony Fauci tells @MarthaRaddatz booster shots authorized for Johnson & Johnson vaccine. https://t.co/0guMYoI4vj pic.twitter.com/KjPQy9ZGg0 — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) October 17, 2021

Our #COVID19 US county case projections for the next 4 weeks are live on https://t.co/jBTvDjdM59. We are particularly concerned about projected outbreaks in #Oklahoma. pic.twitter.com/qCqg5hFzzl — Pandemic Central (@PandemicCentral) October 16, 2021

Life expectancy has had its steepest declines in the Southern Sun Belt & Great Plains states because of Covid. They flouted vaccines & turned up their noses at masks. Now the consequences of those actions are telling an unfortunate story https://t.co/YKjpGUfgAk — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 17, 2021

Will new Covid treatments be as elusive for poor countries as vaccines? Merck has taken a step to make its antiviral pill available in poor nations, but many obstacles remain for broad access to coronavirus drugs https://t.co/CrqYazwTS3 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 17, 2021

India's vaccine effort slows as dose gap trumps output jump https://t.co/XCyjILeB4r pic.twitter.com/tO9W3tR0zJ — Reuters (@Reuters) October 18, 2021

Almost overnight, Japan has become a stunning, and somewhat mysterious, coronavirus success story. Daily new cases have plummeted after a mid-August peak that nearly reached 6,000 in Tokyo, with caseloads in the densely populated capital now below 100. https://t.co/96zhoWXX5n — The Associated Press (@AP) October 18, 2021

… The bars are packed, the trains are crowded, and the mood is celebratory, despite a general bafflement over what, exactly, is behind the sharp drop. Japan, unlike other places in Europe and Asia, has never had anything close to a lockdown, just a series of relatively toothless states of emergency. Some possible factors in Japan’s success include a belated but remarkably rapid vaccination campaign, an emptying out of many nightlife areas as fears spread during the recent surge in cases, a widespread practice, well before the pandemic, of wearing masks and bad weather in late August that kept people home. But with vaccine efficacy gradually waning and winter approaching, experts worry that without knowing what exactly why cases have dropped so drastically, Japan could face another wave like this summer, when hospitals overflowed with serious cases and deaths soared — though the numbers were lower than pre-vaccination levels. Many credit the vaccination campaign, especially among younger people, for bringing infections down. Nearly 70 percent of the population is fully vaccinated… Many people are cautious about letting down their guard, regardless of the numbers. Mask-wearing “has become so normal,” said university student Mizuki Kawano. “I’m still worried about the virus,” she said. “I don’t want to get close to those who don’t wear masks,” said her friend, Alice Kawaguchi…

Indonesia, Malaysia to start work on travel corridor https://t.co/fikW7B4ykn pic.twitter.com/6SqMIKz3PJ — Reuters (@Reuters) October 18, 2021

Thousands of children returned to school in Sydney after months of home learning as Australia's largest city, buoyed by rising vaccination rates, eased more COVID-19 restrictions https://t.co/4gX0PQheW4 pic.twitter.com/wVWSfspwRu — Reuters (@Reuters) October 18, 2021

New Zealand extends Auckland lockdown in battle on Delta variant https://t.co/9RjU8gXP7Q pic.twitter.com/aEQmYfRuT0 — Reuters (@Reuters) October 18, 2021

⚡ Russia has reported another record high number of coronavirus cases — 34,325 over the last 24 hours. That takes the total toll since the start of the pandemic above 8 million.https://t.co/4XfMVNHQzX — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) October 18, 2021

Russia on Sunday reported a record high number new coronavirus cases. Officials reported 34,303 new coronavirus cases and 997 fatalities from Covid-19 over the last 24 hourshttps://t.co/qEDg1xGqLK — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) October 17, 2021

Back in Moscow and not surprised to see few peope bothering to get a flu vaccine at a mobile clinic outside our metro – nevermind any of Russia's #COVID19 vaccines as fatalities surge to 1,000+ a day. pic.twitter.com/6vC8CRerPq — Jason Corcoran (@jason_corcoran) October 17, 2021

Yep. I've seen far too many folks lacking expertise in infectious disease and pandemic history talking about eradication. It's not going to happen: a short thread. /1 https://t.co/ms1fQty9MV — Dr. Tara C. Smith (@aetiology) October 17, 2021

Next, many cases of COVID-19 are asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic. Unlike smallpox, it doesn't have clearly distinguishing features that make it easy to identify infected individuals. Are we forever going to be tracking these cases and quarantining the exposed? Strike 2. /3 — Dr. Tara C. Smith (@aetiology) October 17, 2021

I find this unlikely. Even with smallpox, it wasn't an easy thing to do, and that was with a virus that was very deadly, left visible scars on many infected individuals, and didn't have the difficulty of an animal reservoir to complicate efforts. Strike 3. /7 — Dr. Tara C. Smith (@aetiology) October 17, 2021

And this one on what I see as the end game for SARS-CoV-2, with further elaboration on the difficulties of eradication. /Fin https://t.co/oi2OxHdSfh — Dr. Tara C. Smith (@aetiology) October 17, 2021

From the Infectious Diseases Society of America: There's no proof that ivermectin can treat Covid. Doses needed to *work in test tubes* have to be 50-100x HIGHER than doses prescribed for parasitic conditions in humans. Therefore ivermectin is unsafe & inappropriate for Covid pic.twitter.com/DsmQuGp31m — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 18, 2021

I am President of the Scientific Coalition that advises @GovPierluisi & @desaludpr on pandemic-related policy in Puerto Rico. This was achieved txs to a grass-root effort involving the scientific community at large, & implementation of scientifically-grounded public policies 1/ https://t.co/7EVIjXbem9 — Daniel Colón Ramos (@dacolon) October 17, 2021

Hola, the unroll you asked for: When folks think about highly vaccinated places in America They think… https://t.co/qHAdlVpuTY

What Puerto Rico achieved during pandemic, other places can similarly achieve by having public policy benefit from scientific evidence. When science is made into a partisan issue, everyone loses. Scientific knowledge, and its benefits, should not be a luxury of the few /fin — Daniel Colón Ramos (@dacolon) October 18, 2021

For 105 days, Covid death stats in Florida counties went missing https://t.co/hqcrjXqT6i — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 18, 2021

many people opposed to vaccine mandates are acting as though mandates were step 1 instead of coming months after it became obvious some people were not going to get vaccinated, and put the country at risk https://t.co/FlVIrVrpNi — Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) October 18, 2021