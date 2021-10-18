Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Comfort Zones (Open Thread)

In the morning thread, there was some discussion about finding safety levels that work for us as individuals during a pandemic that is seemingly unending. I follow the CDC guidelines, recognizing that the CDC is not infallible but trusting that during a Democratic administration, they probably aren’t manipulating and/or hiding data for political gain. I don’t trust my state government on that, and the top story in the current Tampa Bay Times tells me I’m right not to:

For 105 days this summer, while COVID-19 deaths soared across the state, Floridians had no idea how many of their neighbors were dying.

The Florida Department of Health knows how many people are dying in each county, but stopped telling the public on June 4. That’s when state officials stopped releasing daily pandemic data, switched to weekly reports and started withholding data once available to the public…

This occurred right around when Florida became the epicenter of the delta variant outbreak, and it was 100% to shield Governor Ron DeSantis from the political consequences of his catastrophic decision to politicize the pandemic to pander to the Trumpist kooks. The governor’s press secretary, Christina Pushaw, is a Dollar Store-brand Kellyanne Conway who puts out statements that would make Kim Jong-un’s state-appointed flatterers cringe with vicarious shame. She announced the data stoppage on June 3:

“COVID-19 cases have significantly decreased over the past year as we have a less than 5 percent positivity rate, and our state is returning to normal, with vaccines widely available throughout Florida.”

The delta variant hit the state hard, with the pandemic ultimately killing 1 of every 400 Floridians who were alive in March of 2020, with many more dying this year even though vaccines were widely available and free to recipients.* It’s entirely possible more people failed to protect themselves in hard-hit counties because Florida hid data to create a false sense of security.

The COVID dashboards at the county level went dark in June, so it wasn’t possible to track local positivity rates. Common sense told my husband and me that the redder the county, the greater the risk of infection, so after a joyous but brief interlude of mask-free normal, we followed the CDC recommendation to mask up indoors again and chose to hunker down as much as possible this summer to ride out delta. The Tampa Bay Times report says that was the right move:

The data reveals how deadly the latest COVID wave has been in two of the region’s smallest, most rural counties: Citrus and Hernando rank third and fourth in deaths per 100,000 residents since June 5.

It will be impossible to total up a butcher’s bill with 100% accuracy, but the high hospitalization and death toll in states with Trumpy Republican governors like Florida as compared to states like California is obviously due to Republicans politicizing mitigation measures, including masks. I wish I were confident they will pay a political price for their monstrous indifference to public health, but I’m not.

Anyhoo, the delta variant is declining fast here, so it’ll be time to seek a new comfort level soon. I’ll keep following the CDC guidelines on masks but may feel safer in crowds outdoors in the weeks ahead. There are a lot of trade-offs to think about. I expect comfort zones will be different for everyone.

Open thread.

*Edited for accuracy because my stats were off.

    2. 2.

      Jerzy Russian

      We have mostly in-person (college) classes, and everyone has to wear a mask while indoors (this is San Diego). All students and staff have to show proof of vaccination to come to campus.

      Apart from that, I wear a mask while shopping indoors. We had an outdoor craft festival thing recently and I did not wear a mask while outside.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Felanius Kootea

      Still in shock about Colin Powell’s death from COVID-19 complications. I didn’t realize he had blood cancer, which left him at higher risk in spite of being vaccinated.

      I don’t know why voters reward sociopaths in politics but I hope that this changes soon. It is frightening to me that so many vaccinated Republican politicians have encouraged their followers to remain unvaccinated and unmasked.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      MattF

      Seems clear that R political leaders have moved quite directly to promoting death-by-COVID and concealing their actions. They’re getting away with it because this is what the core Trumpist voter wants.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Ksmiami

      What the Democratic Party offers: measurable improvements to life and liberty

      What the Republican Party offers: cronyism, warmed over culture wars, and death.

      this is all you need in terms of messaging.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      MazeDancer

      No mask walking the 3 blocks to the outdoor Farmer’s Market, where one can distance.

      Masks shopping everywhere else. And everyone else is masked as well. In Upstate NY, most of the GOP is vaccinated. The further one is distanced from NYC, the more that is not true, one imagines.

      My vaccinated sister got a breakthrough case from traveling. Airports, planes, who knows where. Despite being masked. She was sick for 2 weeks. Nothing severe, but wiped out.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Kay

      We had a Trumpster family refuse a quarantine at the school this morning. It didn’t work- the school tried to work with them on “distance learning” but they went insane and insisted the child was attending in person, which is not allowed, so hopefully cooler heads prevail and they can get her online in a few days. The sheriff was out there. It’s the first uproar we’ve had, which surprised me- it’s a 65% Trump county but we haven’t had the Right wing activist nonsense in schools that other places have had, maybe because probably half the school staff are Republicans and all but one of the school board are also Republicans.

      I wish there would be some acknowlegement in media that Republican areas of the country have Republican teachers and school board members. It’s just not accurate to continue to portray public schools as “liberal”. Public schools reflect the communities where they are located. I mean, Jesus. Duh.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      brendancalling

      A few weeks ago I was in Montreal visiting the kiddo, and had to get Quebec’s VaxiCode app if I wanted to go to the grocery, a restaurant, a museum, a bar—pretty much anywhere public-facing. It’s basically a giant QR code that’s scanned when you enter any establishment.

      Talk about your comfort zones! It was awesome to be able to go out to dinner and be reasonably sure I wasn’t going to get coivd-sprayed by some disgusting, disease-carrying anti-vaccine lunatic. No VaxiCode, no entry. If you don’t have your pass, go pound sand. It’s simply wonderful. We should have the same precautions more widely here, as opposed to individual states like NY, but of course we won’t because freedumb.

      In my opinion, the unvaccinated should be completely excluded from the kind of public activities we all used to take for granted. Let THEM keep HelloFresh and DoorDash afloat. The rest of us can safely go out for a nice meal, a few drinks, and a show—maybe tell them all about what they’re missing out on.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      The Moar You Know

      I don’t have a comfort level, but I can’t keep sitting at home or at work anymore. All I do is my job and that is nowhere near enough for me to call this “a good life”.

      At any rate, going to restart band practice at the end of this month and start gigging in January. Which I am very uncomfortable with. But what the fuck are you supposed to do, sit and just work until you die?

      Reply
    12. 12.

      FelonyGovt

      I’m really not sure at this point if I’m still being cautious because I’m smart, or if a year and a half of living like this has transformed me into a paranoid hermit. I don’t wear a mask outside unless there are a lot of people in a congested area (doesn’t happen too much here in Southern California), but I wear a mask inside stores and other public places all the time.

      One of the organizations for which I serve as an arbitrator announced a strict vaccination requirement for its in-person hearings, which is very reassuring. I have learned that one arbitrator has been removed from the panel due to his refusal to be vaccinated.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      The Moar You Know

      Still in shock about Colin Powell’s death from COVID-19 complications. I didn’t realize he had blood cancer, which left him at higher risk in spite of being vaccinated

      @Felanius Kootea: Powell had multiple myeloma.  He would have had no COVID antibodies at all, in spite of being vaccinated, or for that matter antibodies to anything else.

      Plus chemo on top.

      A classic case study of why everyone else needs to be vaccinated.  Because his vaccination wasn’t going to do fuck-all for him.  And then somebody walked in his room with a little bit of an infection that they probably never even got symptoms from, and he died.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      GoBlueInOak

      @brendancalling: If I can wave my iPhone at a pile of apples at the Farmer’s Market to pay for them, we can certainly have a universal Vaxx app.  Its pure nonsense politics keeping us from it.

      Its just unfortunate that the Delta strain wasn’t more efficient at culling the Trumper herds.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Anyway

      Masked indoors at work (rules), unmasked outdoors and in stores. Don’t eat out much.

      Just got back from 12 days vacation in UT. Flew PHL-SLC – masked in airports and on flights. Unmasked rest of the time – other travel, restaurants, hikes, lodges, motels etc.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      brendancalling

      @The Moar You Know: I’m dying to play some gigs again. It’s brutal—I see all my friends who live back in Nashville playing shows and touring, and I want to be back out SO bad.

      I’m not staying in Vermont much longer, covid be damned.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      rikyrah

      @brendancalling:

      In my opinion, the unvaccinated should be completely excluded from the kind of public activities we all used to take for granted. Let THEM keep HelloFresh and DoorDash afloat. The rest of us can safely go out for a nice meal, a few drinks, and a show—maybe tell them all about what they’re missing out on.

       

      CLAP CLAP CLAP CLAP

      Reply
    22. 22.

      rikyrah

      @brendancalling:

       

      A few weeks ago I was in Montreal visiting the kiddo, and had to get Quebec’s VaxiCode app if I wanted to go to the grocery, a restaurant, a museum, a bar—pretty much anywhere public-facing. It’s basically a giant QR code that’s scanned when you enter any establishment.

       

      I want this for the USA

      Reply

