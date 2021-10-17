Our streaming queues will remain, for the moment, overlong:

BREAKING: An 11th-hour deal has been reached to avert a strike of film and television crews. A strike would have seen some 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers walk off their jobs and would have frozen productions in Hollywood and across the U.S. https://t.co/tHlSvgwXQ0 — The Associated Press (@AP) October 17, 2021

The Bothsides!!! media model remains broken…

Republicans bash gays, caring fathers. Democrats push their own policy objectives. #bothsides pic.twitter.com/wOT0r6b83C — BloodSugarSethMasket ?? (@smotus) October 16, 2021

The main reason for paternity leave is to make sure nobody drops the baby on its head, like happened to Matt. https://t.co/vdm9bexHNP — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) October 16, 2021

And those of us who are not William Shatner have a consolation prize: