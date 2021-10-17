Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sunday Morning Open Thread: The Good, the Bad, and the Amazing

Sunday Morning Open Thread: The Good, the Bad, and the Amazing

by | 40 Comments

Our streaming queues will remain, for the moment, overlong:

The Bothsides!!! media model remains broken…

And those of us who are not William Shatner have a consolation prize:

    40Comments

    1. 1.

      Hildebrand

      Good morning – it has been since summer of 2019 I’ve actually had two Sundays off in a row. Feels delightful.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      debbie

      I’d be interested in knowing how many new fathers rocked the newborn or took the late night feeding so the mother could get a couple of hours of sleep. That’s paternity leave, you assholes.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      narya

      Good morning, all! I don’t even want to think about bothsides yet. After today’s 5K I need to make two pots of beans and roast a bunch of veggies (beets, squash, eggplant, purple potatoes), and also make an apple crumb cake. And poach some pears. Much as I love tomatoes–and I do–I’m looking forward to vegetables other than tomatoes in the farm share for awhile.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      JPL

      A former political journalist wrote a piece in the LATimes on both sides.   Maybe a few reporters for the NYTimes will read it.    link

      Reply
    6. 6.

      JPL

      @debbie:  Fatherhood has changed so much since I had my sons.  I’m so impressed with my own son, and his friends and their involvement.   In fact he wanted to show me how to diaper his newborn.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      ant

      The thing about republicans is that they are all about maintaining the power structure of the white patriarchy.

      This is the only thing their voters care about.

      So the tweet above has nothing to do with paternity leave. Republicans don’t care about that.

      Matt Walsh is pointing out that women should be at home with the children, while the dad works, and Mayor Pete -as a gay person- aint knowin his place in the closet.

      We as Democrats, need to translate wingnut into normal English, and demand equality.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      debbie

      @narya:

      The Columbus Marathon is running by my front windows at the moment. It looks as crowded as it used to be, which is a pleasant thought for a Sunday morning.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      debbie

      @JPL:

      Gotta love instant experts!

      ETA: I remember my father trying to change my youngest brother’s diaper. His hand was as big as the baby’s belly. He tried, but asked if I’d mind doing the actual pinning. Didn’t want to hurt the little dooker.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Hildebrand

      @debbie: I stayed home for eight years to get both our kids to school age.   My wife had the much more stable job (with great health care benefits), so we decided that I would stay home and finish my graduate work (which I did part time – just one class per term).  It worked out for us.  Definitely a hard decision due to being a one income family, but…no child care costs, and we went back to just one car, so we made it.  The kids turned out to be two lovely human beings (not that I take credit for that – but I think we gave them a pretty decent foundation).

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Suzanne

      These people are just so ignorant of basic reality that it makes me wonder if they should really be allowed out of the house, lest they harm themselves or others. Like, do they know that babies need to eat? Often? And that they constantly soil diapers? And the Buttigieges have two of them! That’s a lot of work! My God.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Steeplejack

      I am feeling pleasantly domestic this morning. Got slightly more, and more satisfying, sleep than usual last night, and after reading the Guardian in bed for a while I am now risen to face the day, or at least the on-line bits of it. I have Trader Joe’s rugelach back in stock, and I just brewed my cup of responsibly sourced, shade-grown, fair-trade, carbon-neutral Trader Joe’s instant coffee. Life is looking okay so far.

      And the good news has started already. The single suture put in when I had an abscessed tooth removed 12 days ago finally came loose. It didn’t “dissolve,” as advertised, and it felt like a tiny piece of dental floss stuck on the adjacent tooth. Very annoying, and good riddance. And the gaping crater left by beloved tooth #20 feels pretty much normal. There’s still a little tenderness, but I can chew on both sides of my mouth now, which is a surprisingly big deal when you can’t do it.

      Interesting interview in the Guardian with the author Penelope Lively. The title—“I was a traumatised teenager”—is a clickbait misdemeanor; Lively only said that she was “traumatized” when she returned to England to go to boarding school—culture shock after being raised overseas. The article is worth a read.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      MagdaInBlack

      I’m not sure why Matt Walsh thinks he’s entitled to an opinion at all.

      Not his kids, not his life. The end.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      JPL

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:  If only a few journalists would hand their heads in shame after reading it.

      my favorite part because it is so true.

      Republicans in Congress scandalously opposed a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection, which threatened them as well as our democracy. They won’t support a must-pass increase in the nation’s debt limit, despite the trillions of debt that they and Trump piled up. Yet it was Sen. Charles E. Schumer of New York, the Democratic majority leader, who came in for pundits’ rebuke last week when he lambasted Republicans for flirting with a default, just after they’d allowed a temporary debt-limit measure to pass. What was he supposed to do? Celebrate the Republicans’ “bipartisanship” in defusing, only until December, the dynamite they’d lit under the economy?

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Steeplejack

      And fuck Matt Walsh. My brother and his husband got their daughter and their son when each was only a few weeks old—if that—and they did the whole parenting thing without a mother on hand! The horror.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      JPL

      @Hildebrand: Former neighbors took the same approach.   You’re lucky that you had the option.   Quality daycare is so expensive, that if they can pass part of Build, Back Better I hope that is included along with pre-k

      Reply
    30. 30.

      narya

      @Hildebrand: I know at least three men who were the primary caregiver for some chunk of their children’s early lives, and they all were so glad they were able to do that. One of the things that sorta puzzles me about the whinging is that it’s like they don’t have any sense that men might want to be actually close to their kids, and that the closeness comes from everyday involvement.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      I’m rereading Maggie O’Farrell’s HAMNET because I’m supposed to lead a book club discussion of it. It’s about the life of Shakespeare’s family in Stratford, told primarily from his wife’s point of view. And really, it’s about the devastating effect of the death of a child. Hamnet was Shakespeare’s son who died at age 11.

      ETA: I meant to say it’s a wonderful book

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Steeplejack

      @Steeplejack:

      The Guardian also an interview with Lauren Elkin about, among other things, her new book, No 91/92: Notes on a Parisian Commute, “written on the bus to and from work while teaching at the American University of Paris.” Interesting how technology changes our habits in so many ways.

      Reply

